Deciphering a Revolution

In 2017, Russia marks the 100th anniversary of one of the most crucial episodes in its history —the October Revolution. And what better place to hold the first in a series of exhibitions devoted to the centennial than the Museum of Contemporary Russian History – known until 1998 as the Museum of the Revolution.

“1917: Code of the Revolution” has been curated with the help of the Russian State Archive of Social and Political History, which provided dozens of original documents. But most of the 1,500 items on display are from the museum’s own collection.

During the Soviet era, the events of 1917 and the October Revolution were described as legendary and heroic, and there was a very black-and-white approach to its participants. The Bolsheviks were the good guys, everyone else, especially the Provisional Government— the bad guys. The Museum of the Revolution, of course, played its part in these propaganda efforts, its displays confirming this narrative.

“1917: Code of the Revolution” tries to strike a delicate balance between the various opinions about the October Revolution that have emerged since the fall of the USSR. But sometimes it can’t quite shake off an ironic approach to any participants other than the Bolsheviks. There’s a series of postcards depicting political parties as naughty children, and teacups with cartoons of politicians of the time. One display claims that the head of the Provisional Government, Alexander Kerensky, tried to establish his own personality cult. A medal bearing his likeness reads: “The great, wise, honest, beloved leader of free people.”



