Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Lifehack
City Listings & Guide
1 minute ago Russian Cinema's Meryl Streep Moment
2 hours ago North Korean Slaves Allegedly Building Key Russian World Cup Stadium
2 hours ago One in Four Russians Believe Sun Travels Around the Earth
Moscow
Ahead of New Protests, Russia Starts Blocking Web Pages
Moscow
Underground Spy Room Uncovered in Moscow City Center
Moscow
Muchnik's Picks: Phantogram, Natalie Imbruglia and More Music in Moscow
Moscow
Trouble Translating Trump
Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Lifehack
Listings & Guide
1 minute ago Russian Cinema's Meryl Streep Moment
2 hours ago North Korean Slaves Allegedly Building Key Russian World Cup Stadium
2 hours ago One in Four Russians Believe Sun Travels Around the Earth

Deciphering a Revolution

‘1917: Code of a Revolution’ is the first exhibition marking this year’s centenary

March 31, 2017 — 18:00
— Update: 18:22
By Andrei Muchnik
March 31, 2017 — 18:00
— Update: 18:22
By Andrei Muchnik
Most Read
Moscow
Deciphering a Revolution
Russia
The Story of Vedomosti — A Russian Newspaper's Struggle for Independence
Moscow
Trouble Translating Trump
World
Russian Media Distorts Comments by Alaska State Official
A rare noncanonical sculpture of Lenin shows the leader of the world proletariat baring his teeth MUSEUM OF CONTEMPORARY RUSSIAN HISTORY

In 2017, Russia marks the 100th anniversary of one of the most crucial episodes in its history —the October Revolution. And what better place to hold the first in a series of exhibitions devoted to the centennial than the Museum of Contemporary Russian History – known until 1998 as the Museum of the Revolution. 

“1917: Code of the Revolution” has been curated with the help of the Russian State Archive of Social and Political History, which provided dozens of original documents. But most of the 1,500 items on display are from the museum’s own collection. 

During the Soviet era, the events of 1917 and the October Revolution were described as legendary and heroic, and there was a very black-and-white approach to its participants. The Bolsheviks were the good guys, everyone else, especially the Provisional Government— the bad guys. The Museum of the Revolution, of course, played its part in these propaganda efforts, its displays confirming this narrative. 

“1917: Code of the Revolution” tries to strike a delicate balance between the various opinions about the October Revolution that have emerged since the fall of the USSR. But sometimes it can’t quite shake off an ironic approach to any participants other than the Bolsheviks. There’s a series of postcards depicting political parties as naughty children, and teacups with cartoons of politicians of the time. One display claims that the head of the Provisional Government, Alexander Kerensky, tried to establish his own personality cult. A medal bearing his likeness reads: “The great, wise, honest, beloved leader of free people.” 


May 1 celebrations in 1917
May 1 celebrations in 1917 MUSEUM OF CONTEMPORARY RUSSIAN HISTORY

Tsar Nicholas II and his family are also shown in several political cartoons, including one calling him “tsar-turnip.” It depicts the Russian people trying to root him out of the ground, mirroring the plot of a traditional Russian fairytale. 

Each hall of the exhibition is dedicated to a certain period or aspect of the revolution, from the economic and social circumstances of the Russian Empire in the early 20th century all the way through to the October Revolution. One section even covers the art influenced by what happened in 1917. 

The exhibition contains personal effects that belonged to various participants in the events of 1917, from the notes of the Bolshevik leader Vladimir Lenin to testimonies of the former Red Guards. Yet there’s little material depicting the lives of ordinary citizens, apart from photographs of people lining up for food and samples of “kerenki,” the new currency introduced by the Provisional Government. 

The curators of “1917: Code of the Revolution” have stuck to the facts, leaving visitors free to make their own conclusions. Nikita Anikin, one of the organizers, says that the main goal was to show that revolution is a “universal, all-encompassing process that affects every aspect of the lives of all people, regardless of what they are trying to achieve.” 

“We wanted to show that original slogans are one thing, while reality is totally different and that revolutions can’t happen without a subsequent break-up of society. Even those who campaigned under the same slogans in February—Bolsheviks, Mensheviks, Socialist Revolutionaries—by October had come so far apart that it led to civil war,” he says. 

But the tone and set-up of the exhibition are such that visitors can’t shake the feeling of impending doom. The hall devoted to the October Revolution is colored red, a possible hint to visitors of the cost of social upheaval. This is in line with the Kremlin’s current position on the events of 1917 and revolutions and protests in general: They are dangerous and must be avoided at all cost. 

Related
Meanwhile…
It's Raining Cats: Muscovites Urged to Protect Falling Felines
Moscow
Moscow's New Housing Megaproject Confronts Soviet History
Moscow
From Chekhov to Shakespeare
Moscow
Cinema Weekend: Message to Man Comes to Moscow's Screens

North Korean Slaves Allegedly Building Key Russian World Cup Stadium

2 hours ago

With the 2018 World Cup on the horizon, two St. Petersburg companies have chosen an unexpected tactic for finishing construction of a stadium on time: using North Korean forced laborers.

1 minute ago

Russian Cinema's Meryl Streep Moment

2 hours ago

One in Four Russians Believe Sun Travels Around the Earth

2 hours ago

Ahead of New Protests, Russia Starts Blocking Web Pages

5 hours ago

Russia Can Compete with SpaceX, Kremlin Claims

5 hours ago

Underground Spy Room Uncovered in Moscow City Center

5 hours ago

Study: Russia's Most Active Protesters Are Its Least Active Voters

1 minute ago

Russian Cinema's Meryl Streep Moment

2 hours ago

One in Four Russians Believe Sun Travels Around the Earth

2 hours ago

Ahead of New Protests, Russia Starts Blocking Web Pages

1 minute ago

Russian Cinema's Meryl Streep Moment

2 hours ago

One in Four Russians Believe Sun Travels Around the Earth

2 hours ago

Ahead of New Protests, Russia Starts Blocking Web Pages

4 hours ago

4 hours ago

The Story of Vedomosti — A Russian Newspaper's Struggle for Independence

Does the departure of Vedomosti’s veteran editor pose yet another threat to Russia’s already embattled independent media scene?

4 hours ago

4 hours ago

The Story of Vedomosti — A Russian Newspaper's Struggle for Independence

Does the departure of Vedomosti’s veteran editor pose yet another threat to Russia’s already embattled independent media scene?

4 hours ago

4 hours ago

The Story of Vedomosti — A Russian Newspaper's Struggle for Independence

Does the departure of Vedomosti’s veteran editor pose yet another threat to Russia’s already embattled independent media scene?

Theater

As You Like It

Fri. Mar. 31 Wed. Apr. 26
School of Dramatic Art
06:00 p.m.

Dmitry Krymov’s staging based on the play-within-the-play in Shakespeare’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.” Read more

Read more

1 minute ago

Russian Cinema's Meryl Streep Moment

2 hours ago

One in Four Russians Believe Sun Travels Around the Earth

2 hours ago

Ahead of New Protests, Russia Starts Blocking Web Pages

7 hours ago
By Michele A. Berdy
Michele A. Berdy
By Michele A. Berdy

Trouble Translating Trump

By Michele A. Berdy
By Michele A. Berdy
7 hours ago

Translating Donald Trump has not been smooth sailing for my Russian colleagues. They are sometimes clearly befuddled by Trumpese and make wild guesses about the meaning of his tweets.

Print edition — yesterday

March 30

Backstage Battle; Jewish Century; Business Model

Alaska: Bridge Between U.S. and Russia

1 day, 5 hours ago
Russia signed a deal, selling Alaska to the United States for $7.2 million, on March 30, 1867.

5 hours ago

Russia Can Compete with SpaceX, Kremlin Claims

5 hours ago

Underground Spy Room Uncovered in Moscow City Center

5 hours ago

Study: Russia's Most Active Protesters Are Its Least Active Voters

5 hours ago

Muchnik's Picks: Phantogram, Natalie Imbruglia and More Music in Moscow

5 hours ago

From pioneers of Russian indie rock Pompeya to Natalie Imbruglia, here's our selection of the best gigs in April.

5 hours ago

Muchnik's Picks: Phantogram, Natalie Imbruglia and More Music in Moscow

5 hours ago

From pioneers of Russian indie rock Pompeya to Natalie Imbruglia, here's our selection of the best gigs in April.

5 hours ago

Muchnik's Picks: Phantogram, Natalie Imbruglia and More Music in Moscow

5 hours ago

From pioneers of Russian indie rock Pompeya to Natalie Imbruglia, here's our selection of the best gigs in April.

20 hours ago

Russian Media Distorts Comments by Alaska State Official

The Moscow Times contacted Alaska’s senior advisor for Arctic policy, Craig Fleener, and learned that the Russian media misrepresented his comments.

see more

20 hours ago

Russian Media Distorts Comments by Alaska State Official

The Moscow Times contacted Alaska’s senior advisor for Arctic policy, Craig Fleener, and learned that the Russian media misrepresented his comments.

23 hours ago

'Let God Judge Obama'

When Russia's chief diplomat talks, the world listens.

20 hours ago

Russian Media Distorts Comments by Alaska State Official

The Moscow Times contacted Alaska’s senior advisor for Arctic policy, Craig Fleener, and learned that the Russian media misrepresented his comments.

New issue — yesterday

March 30

Backstage Battle; Jewish Century; Business Model
1 day ago
By Andrei Babitsky
Andrei Babitsky
By Andrei Babitsky

Trump, Le Pen and Other Fleeting Relationships: Is the Russian Scare Real?

By Andrei Babitsky
Andrei Babitsky
By Andrei Babitsky
1 day ago

With Putin, when it comes to serious business there is only one sure way to know that agreements are going to be ...

6 hours ago

Russian State Reshuffle Jeopardizes Key Sukhoi Export Deal

8 hours ago

Kremlin Urged to Teach Children About Russia's 'Fight Against Corruption'

8 hours ago

Russia Ready to Celebrate Cosmonaut Day on International Space Station

1 day ago

Russian Teacher Tells Students ‘Liberalism Is Freedom for Subhumans’

1 day ago

Putin Compares Anti-Corruption Protests to 'Arab Spring' and 'Euromaidan'

1 day ago

Russian Woman Who Insulted Police Apologizes on Live TV

Fri. Mar. 31

More events
A street Cat Named Bob Cinema
AuktsYon Gig
A Dog's Purpose Cinema
Ilya Dolgov: Reef Exhibition
Berdichev Theater
Ulyi Gig

6 hours ago

Russian State Reshuffle Jeopardizes Key Sukhoi Export Deal

8 hours ago

Kremlin Urged to Teach Children About Russia's 'Fight Against Corruption'

8 hours ago

Russia Ready to Celebrate Cosmonaut Day on International Space Station

1 day ago

Russian Teacher Tells Students ‘Liberalism Is Freedom for Subhumans’

1 day ago

Putin Compares Anti-Corruption Protests to 'Arab Spring' and 'Euromaidan'

1 day ago

Russian Woman Who Insulted Police Apologizes on Live TV

5 hours ago

Russia Can Compete with SpaceX, Kremlin Claims

5 hours ago

Underground Spy Room Uncovered in Moscow City Center

5 hours ago

Study: Russia's Most Active Protesters Are Its Least Active Voters

'Let God Judge Obama'

23 hours ago
When Russia's chief diplomat talks, the world listens.

Will the Real Funnymen Please Stand Up?

1 day ago
A group of young humorists is set on building an ...

'Let God Judge Obama'

23 hours ago
When Russia's chief diplomat talks, the world listens.
From our partners
Banks services for English speaking clients
The Jewish Museum and Tolerance Center
An American Cover Story for Russia's Undercover Hackers

Concert

Vive la France! French Music for Trumpet and Organ

Tue. Apr. 25 Tue. Apr. 25
Conservatory / Great Hall
06:00 p.m.

Vladislav Lavrik (trumpet) and Lyudmila Golub (organ) in concert. Read more

Read more

1 day ago

1 day ago

Will the Real Funnymen Please Stand Up?

A group of young humorists is set on building an English-language comedy scene in Moscow – ...

1 day ago

1 day ago

Defects Found in Almost Every Russian Proton Rocket Engine

Russia has 71 rocket engines stockpiled for its Proton space rockets. Almost all of them have ...

Most Read

Deciphering a Revolution

The Story of Vedomosti — A Russian Newspaper's Struggle for Independence

Trouble Translating Trump

Russian Media Distorts Comments by Alaska State Official
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Subscribe
Conferences
Real Estate
Jobs
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+