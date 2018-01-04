Dance the Blues Away

Moscow is not short on dance clubs. If you have given up on outdoor winter sports for the time being but still want to get moving, try out some of our favorite dance floors.

Untitled

This bar-cum-gallery tries really hard to recreate a Berlin or Brooklyn vibe. The exposed brick interior serves as a setting for various exhibitions and installations, but the weekend is reserved for music and dancing. As for the music, anything goes – from rap to 1990s Russian pop, with songs by Irina Allegrova and Mirazh.



15 Ulitsa Petrovka. Metro Chekhovskaya, Pushkinskaya. +7 (697 ) 118 1409. facebook.com/untitledhub