Dance the Blues Away
Here are our favorite halls to dance to the oldies but goodies of the 2010s, 2000s, 1990s or even 1980s. Good dance music never grows old
Moscow is not short on dance clubs. If you have given up on outdoor winter sports for the time being but still want to get moving, try out some of our favorite dance floors.
Untitled
This bar-cum-gallery tries really hard to recreate a Berlin or Brooklyn vibe. The exposed brick interior serves as a setting for various exhibitions and installations, but the weekend is reserved for music and dancing. As for the music, anything goes – from rap to 1990s Russian pop, with songs by Irina Allegrova and Mirazh.
15 Ulitsa Petrovka. Metro Chekhovskaya, Pushkinskaya. +7 (697 ) 118 1409. facebook.com/untitledhub
Powerhouse
Famous for its funk and hip-hop parties, this club/restaurant offers plenty of live indie-rock and jazz concerts, as well as electronic music. There’s also an imaginative menu by up-and-coming chef Kim Yerunov at affordable prices and a great whisky bar to pair with the food.
7/4 Goncharnaya Ulitsa. Metro Taganskaya, Marksistskaya. +7 (495) 698 0550. facebook.com/powerhousemoscow/
Imagine! Cafe
Having changed its name and owners one too many times, Imagine is still known among Muscovites by its old name, “Krizis Zhanra” (“a crisis in genre”). On weekends there’s at least one live cover band plus dancing into the early hours of the morning to everything from Foster the People to Blur.
16/16 Ulitsa Pokrovka, Bldg. 1.Metro Turgenevskaya, Kitai-Gorod. +7 495 623 2594. facebook.com/imaginemoscow