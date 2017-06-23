How the European Court Undermined Russia's Gay Propaganda Law

On June 20, the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) ruled that an infamous Russian law against “gay propaganda” violated freedom of expression.

Notably, only one ECHR judge voted against the ruling: Dmitry Dedov, Russia’s representative in the court. In his dissent, Dedov wrote that “positive portrayals of homosexuality have a negative impact on children’s development and place them at risk of sexual violence.” But six other judges — from countries as diverse as Cyprus and Slovakia — disagreed.

There could hardly be a more demonstrative verdict on gay rights in Russia. As the LGBT community racks up victories around the globe, Russia increasingly finds itself as an outlier in Europe.

Not that Russia’s anti-gay law was ever mainstream. Passed in 2013 to ban “propaganda of nontraditional sexual relations among minors,” the law provoked a public outcry throughout the West. Prominent celebrities called for boycotting all things Russian. Activists called for their countries to pull out of the 2014 Winter Olympic Games, to be hosted in Sochi. The law provoked genuine fear among some LGBT athletes that they could face discrimination or arrest during the games.

Ultimately, the boycott effort failed. But the Kremlin found itself on the defensive. Numerous Western leaders declined to attend the Olympics, and the U.S. sent a delegation featuring prominent gay athletes to Sochi, a symbolic rebuke to the Kremlin.