Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Lifehack
City Listings & Guide
2 hours ago Officials Plan Tax Breaks to Get Russians Saving for Retirement
4 hours ago Russian Activist Ildar Dadin Detained Again in Moscow
5 hours ago Russian Air Force Gains 16 New Fighter Jets in 2017
Russia
Russian Activist Ildar Dadin Detained Again in Moscow
Russia
Russian Air Force Gains 16 New Fighter Jets in 2017
Russia
6 Places You Need to Visit on Russia's Free Far East E-Visa
Russia
Russia's Orthodox Church Will Henceforth Celebrate St. Patrick's Day
Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Lifehack
Listings & Guide
2 hours ago Officials Plan Tax Breaks to Get Russians Saving for Retirement
4 hours ago Russian Activist Ildar Dadin Detained Again in Moscow
5 hours ago Russian Air Force Gains 16 New Fighter Jets in 2017

Corruption Hampers Russian Arctic Militarization Dreams

Two sub contractors used funds to buy property, rather than construct radar installations.

March 10, 2017 — 14:00
— Update: 15:58
By Matthew Bodner
March 10, 2017 — 14:00
— Update: 15:58
By Matthew Bodner
m.bodner@imedia.ru
@mattb0401
Most Read
Moscow
I Got Plenty of Russian Nothing
World
Belarus President Loses to Street Protesters
Russia
6 Places You Need to Visit on Russia's Free Far East E-Visa
Moscow
Sweet Home Moscow
Tpsdave / Pixabay

Russia is militarizing the Arctic. This fact is almost undeniable, and has gained increasing attention in Western policymaking circles over the last few years.

But while the buildup cannot be ignored, the Western narrative appears to have outpaced Russian realities. A recent report suggests the Arctic project is bogged down in graft.

As part of a broader military modernization project, Moscow is working to revamp lagging Soviet-era defense installations on its vast, northern frontier. The efforts began no later than 2014, when the Russian Defense Ministry formed a Northern Joint Strategic Command. This Arctic command structure will have four combat brigades, 14 airfields, 16 deepwater ports and a fleet of almost 50 icebreakers to keep lanes clear for the Russian navy's Northern Fleet.

But according to the Kommersant daily, the Arctic militarization project is running into major corruption scandals. Contractors working on radar and air traffic control installations in the northern holdouts of Wrangel Island and Cape Schmidt have been found pilfering nearly 3 billion rubles ($50 million) from state contracts, Kommersant reported, citing the Russian Investigative Committee.

The contractor in question is Rusalyans Stroi, and attention has fallen specifically on the company's two owners, Dmitry Bushmanov and Alexei Ekkert, who have been accused of “large scale fraud.” On March 9, the Moscow City Court ordered they be incarcerated until at least May 17 while investigators familiarize themselves with case materials.

Initially, the two were developing the Arctic air defense and control installations as subcontractors for Spetsstroi, a large construction firm that receives major tenders for government infrastructure projects. Spetsstroi has gained infamy over the past three years as the prime contractor on the Vostochny Cosmodrome — a project that has run massively over budget and seen routine and embarrassing construction delays.

If the Vostochny saga is any indication, the Arctic militarization project is running into similar problems.

According to Kommersant, Spetsstroi passed the contract for the Wrangel Island and Cape Schmidt radar and air control installations to Bushmanov and Ekkert's firm. Investigators contend that they were supposed to begin work immediately. But, in light of the project's geopolitical importance, the businessmen thought they could inflate the cost estimates of their projects without proper due diligence.

Rather than building radar installations and air traffic control facilities — both vital components of a working air defense network — Bushmanov and Ekkert used the money to purchase homes and apartments for their families, investigators say. Authorities have seized these assets as part of the investigation, Kommersant reported.

Russia's military buildup in the Arctic is real. But it appears Western nations with interests in the Arctic will now have more time to prepare their own strategies for matching Russia in the far north.

Related
World
Russia’s Alleged Nuclear Missile Treaty Violation: Serious But Not Clear-Cut
World
Japan Protests Russian Militarization of Disputed Kiril Islands
Russia
Russia Pledges $3.6 Bln to Boost Arctic Foothold
Russia
The Secrets of Russia’s Propaganda War, Revealed

6 Places You Need to Visit on Russia's Free Far East E-Visa

6 hours ago

Russia is introducing a new e-visa scheme for tourists visiting the country's Far East. Here's how to make the most of it.

2 hours ago

Officials Plan Tax Breaks to Get Russians Saving for Retirement

4 hours ago

Russian Activist Ildar Dadin Detained Again in Moscow

5 hours ago

Russian Air Force Gains 16 New Fighter Jets in 2017

17 hours ago

Russia's Orthodox Church Will Henceforth Celebrate St. Patrick's Day

20 hours ago

Russia Bans Norwegian Journalist for 5 Years

21 hours ago

Feminists Faked the Boldest Stunt at Wednesday's Kremlin Protest

2 hours ago

Officials Plan Tax Breaks to Get Russians Saving for Retirement

4 hours ago

Russian Activist Ildar Dadin Detained Again in Moscow

5 hours ago

Russian Air Force Gains 16 New Fighter Jets in 2017

2 hours ago

Officials Plan Tax Breaks to Get Russians Saving for Retirement

4 hours ago

Russian Activist Ildar Dadin Detained Again in Moscow

5 hours ago

Russian Air Force Gains 16 New Fighter Jets in 2017

3 hours ago

3 hours ago

Belarus President Loses to Street Protesters

Lukashenko is not accustomed to taking orders from protestors. Now he must make concessions and they might not be well considered.

3 hours ago

3 hours ago

Belarus President Loses to Street Protesters

Lukashenko is not accustomed to taking orders from protestors. Now he must make concessions and they might not be well considered.

3 hours ago

3 hours ago

Belarus President Loses to Street Protesters

Lukashenko is not accustomed to taking orders from protestors. Now he must make concessions and they might not be well considered.

Gig

Roisin Murphy

Half of the legendary English band Moloko

Fri. Mar. 10 Fri. Mar. 10

Mostly famous for being one half of the legendary English band Moloko, Murphy came out of hiatus in 2015 and released her first record in eight years, "Hairless Toys". In 2016 she released a follow-up album "Take Her Up To Monto." Both critically acclaimed albums are mostly introspective, but there are some upbeat tunes as well. Expect songs from Murphy's latest album as well as some of the perennial Moloko hits. Read more

Read more

2 hours ago

Officials Plan Tax Breaks to Get Russians Saving for Retirement

4 hours ago

Russian Activist Ildar Dadin Detained Again in Moscow

5 hours ago

Russian Air Force Gains 16 New Fighter Jets in 2017

1 hour ago
By Michele A. Berdy
Michele A. Berdy
By Michele A. Berdy

I Got Plenty of Russian Nothing

By Michele A. Berdy
By Michele A. Berdy
1 hour ago

What do a mangy sheep, a one-eyed man, and a beetle have in common? No guesses? Well, oddly enough, they all figure in expressions that have to do with settling with less than the best.

Print edition — yesterday

March 09

100 years of Izvestia; Political Thaw; Moscow Demolition

The Women of Russia

1 day, 22 hours ago
Women's Day, which commemorates women's struggle for emancipation, is one of Russia's biggest holidays.

17 hours ago

Russia's Orthodox Church Will Henceforth Celebrate St. Patrick's Day

20 hours ago

Russia Bans Norwegian Journalist for 5 Years

21 hours ago

Feminists Faked the Boldest Stunt at Wednesday's Kremlin Protest

20 hours ago

Sweet Home Moscow

20 hours ago

Illinois native James Dwyer first came to Russia to study in 1989. Now CEO of a yogurt company, he spoke to The Moscow Times about his 28-year love affair with Russia and why Moscow continues to fascinate him.

20 hours ago

Sweet Home Moscow

20 hours ago

Illinois native James Dwyer first came to Russia to study in 1989. Now CEO of a yogurt company, he spoke to The Moscow Times about his 28-year love affair with Russia and why Moscow continues to fascinate him.

20 hours ago

Sweet Home Moscow

20 hours ago

Illinois native James Dwyer first came to Russia to study in 1989. Now CEO of a yogurt company, he spoke to The Moscow Times about his 28-year love affair with Russia and why Moscow continues to fascinate him.

20 hours ago

Klyovo: A Fine Catch from Arkady Novikov

Klyovo, which makes a point of sourcing a lot of its seafood from the Black Sea region, is the latest restaurant to open its doors at 27 Petrovka, which was previously home to Novikov’s short-lived Greek venture Semiramis.

see more

20 hours ago

Klyovo: A Fine Catch from Arkady Novikov

Klyovo, which makes a point of sourcing a lot of its seafood from the Black Sea region, is the latest restaurant to open its doors at 27 Petrovka, which was ...

1 day ago

No Drama. Vladimir Putin's Re-Election Dilemma

The forthcoming election will represent a limited — very limited — liberalization. It’s like you’re getting what you want from Putin’s leaving, but ...

20 hours ago

Klyovo: A Fine Catch from Arkady Novikov

Klyovo, which makes a point of sourcing a lot of its seafood from the Black Sea region, is the latest restaurant to open its doors at 27 Petrovka, which was previously home to Novikov’s short-lived Greek venture Semiramis.

New issue — yesterday

March 09

100 years of Izvestia; Political Thaw; Moscow Demolition
22 hours ago
By Vladimir Frolov
Vladimir Frolov
By Vladimir Frolov

Why Trump’s New Ambassador to Russia is a Welcome Choice for the Kremlin

By Vladimir Frolov
Vladimir Frolov
By Vladimir Frolov
22 hours ago

The upcoming appointment of Jon Huntsman, former governor of Utah and previously U.S. ambassador to China, for the role of U.S. ambassador ...

22 hours ago

Putin Fires 10 More Law Enforcement and Security Service Generals

23 hours ago

Belarus Suspends Controversial 'Parasite Tax' After Protests

1 day ago

Beauty and the Beast Doesn't Promote Homosexuality, Russian Experts Conclude

1 day ago

Two Confess in Plot to Send Russia U.S. Military Tech

1 day ago

Aircraft Warned After Russian Volcano Throws Plumes of Ash

1 day ago

International Women's Day in Russia: the Good, the Bad, and the Sexist

Fri. Mar. 10

More events
Onegin Dance
Toni Erdmann Cinema
Silence Cinema
Igor Mukhin. Alternative Culture Exhibition
Anthony Marwood (violin), Musica Viva, soloist and conductor Alexander Rudin (cello) Concert
Two Siberians Gig

22 hours ago

Putin Fires 10 More Law Enforcement and Security Service Generals

23 hours ago

Belarus Suspends Controversial 'Parasite Tax' After Protests

1 day ago

Beauty and the Beast Doesn't Promote Homosexuality, Russian Experts Conclude

1 day ago

Two Confess in Plot to Send Russia U.S. Military Tech

1 day ago

Aircraft Warned After Russian Volcano Throws Plumes of Ash

1 day ago

International Women's Day in Russia: the Good, the Bad, and the Sexist

17 hours ago

Russia's Orthodox Church Will Henceforth Celebrate St. Patrick's Day

20 hours ago

Russia Bans Norwegian Journalist for 5 Years

21 hours ago

Feminists Faked the Boldest Stunt at Wednesday's Kremlin Protest

No Drama. Vladimir Putin's Re-Election Dilemma

1 day ago
The forthcoming election will represent a limited — very limited — liberalization. It’s like you’re getting what you want from Putin’s leaving, but ...

1917, Tweeted: Chronicle of the Russian Revolution (Part 6, Feb. 28 - March. 5)

1 day ago
An avant-garde manifesto is launched. The founder of the Soviet ...

No Drama. Vladimir Putin's Re-Election Dilemma

1 day ago
The forthcoming election will represent a limited — very limited — liberalization. It’s like you’re getting what you ...
From our partners
All benefits of Otkritie Bank’s “Aeroflot” card
Anniversary Forum «Professional growth»
On 17-20 April 2017 Moscow will host the main industry event

Gig

AuktsYon

Fri. Mar. 10 Fri. Mar. 10

Legendary alternative rock band founded by Leonid Fyodorov and Oleg Garkusha. Read more

Read more

1 day ago

1 day ago

1917, Tweeted: Chronicle of the Russian Revolution (Part 6, Feb. 28 - March. 5)

An avant-garde manifesto is launched. The founder of the Soviet secret police breaks out of prison. ...

1 day ago

1 day ago

Opulence, Chechnya's Ruler Has It

Ramzan Kadyrov likes to maintain the appearance that he lives modestly, and he doesn’t like sharing ...

Most Read

I Got Plenty of Russian Nothing

Belarus President Loses to Street Protesters

6 Places You Need to Visit on Russia's Free Far East E-Visa

Sweet Home Moscow
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Subscribe
Conferences
Real Estate
Jobs
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+