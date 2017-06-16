Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Lifehack
City Listings & Guide
2 hours ago Putin Accuses U.S. of Russian Election Meddling
2 hours ago Islamic State Leader al-Baghdadi Believed Killed in Russian Airstrike
2 hours ago Russian Yacht Seized Off North Korean Coast – Reports
Russia
Russian Yacht Seized Off North Korean Coast – Reports
Russia
These Uncensored Questions Gatecrashed Putin's Annual Call-In Marathon
Russia
Putin Stops Short of Confirming Re-Election Campaign
Russia
Putin Says Anti-Corruption Protesters 'Are Only Doing It for Publicity'
Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Lifehack
Listings & Guide
2 hours ago Putin Accuses U.S. of Russian Election Meddling
2 hours ago Islamic State Leader al-Baghdadi Believed Killed in Russian Airstrike
2 hours ago Russian Yacht Seized Off North Korean Coast – Reports

Hosting FIFA's Confederations Cup Tests Russia on Security, Infrastructure

The Confederations Cup, which opens in St Petersburg on June 17, is Russia's first real readiness test ahead of next year’s World Cup

June 16, 2017 — 12:40
— Update: 12:42
By Ola Cichowlas
June 16, 2017 — 12:40
— Update: 12:42
By Ola Cichowlas
o.cichowlas@imedia.ru
@olacicho
Most Read
Opinion
The Russians Are Coming: How NYC came to obsess over Moscow (Op-ed)
Moscow
Petit Cafe: Moscow's Melting Pot
Russia
These Uncensored Questions Gatecrashed Putin's Annual Call-In Marathon
Opinion
New U.S. Sanctions on Russia Jeopardize Trump - Putin Dialogue (Op-ed)
Sergei Savostyanov / TASS

In a friendly fixture a week before the official start of the Confederations Cup, Russia drew with Chile in a lackluster match. The match was played out in an almost empty

Russia’s hosting of the eight-nation World Cup rehearsal this summer has failed to galvanize football fans’ excitement —at home in Russia, or abroad.

FIFA has struggled hard to sell tickets to Germany’s fans this year, let alone to Chile’s. Fans apparently care so little about the tournament that FIFA President Gianni Infantino recently announced the Confederations Cup may be on its way out as part of a leadership review.

But this year’s games are on, and for Russia, it’s an important rehearsal. Next year’s World Cup will bring 32 teams and millions of fans to the country. They will be hosted in 11 far-flung cities. Russia knows it is being assessed for its ability to host safe and modern games. At a time of international isolation, Russian officials want it — and the Confederations Cup this summer — to go smoothly.

Russia will present four of its 12 World Cup venues during the Confederations Cup between June 17 and July 2. They include St. Petersburg’s scandal-ridden, $600 million Zenit Arena. The venue has been tainted by government-linked corruption scandals and, more recently, revelations of North Korean slave labor.

Preparing the stadium for the Confederations Cup’s opening match between Russia and New Zealand was also problematic: A new pitch had to be laid when footballers complained of uneven grass during a trial game.

After Euro 2016 Disaster, Can Russian Football Recover?

The tournament will also test Russia’s security services, who will be tasked with policing the largest international sporting event in the country’s history.

Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) say they have addressed security concerns in the wake of April’s metro attack in St. Petersburg, which left 16 dead. “We are putting all our efforts into making the games to go smoothly and safely,” Alexei Lavrishev, the head of the FSB’s World Cup security unit, told reporters June 6.

Security services are also preparing to tame the country’s notorious hooligan networks. During last year’s European Championship, Russian fans were involved in violent clashes with England fans — a scene that shook the football world.

Russia has since cracked down on hooligan ring leaders and the far-right groups linked to them. Authorities have thrown many behind bars and are banning others from matches. As part of the crackdown, President Putin approved a bill for stricter punishment for violence during matches.

Authorities have taken additional measures to keep violent fans away with a specialized ticketing system that requires ticket holders to apply for a personalized fan ID. The head of the Interior Ministry’s department in charge of sporting events said that violent fans are “under our unblinking, constant stare.”

Penned In: Russian Police Go After Football Hooligans Ahead of World Cup

But Pavel Klymenko, Eastern Europe development officer for the UEFA-backed Football Against Racism in Europe (FARE), says this system will primarily work for a minority of well-known hooligans. “We haven’t seen any records published by the authorities estimating how many people were denied fan IDs and for what reasons,” he says.

Foreign football hooligans, Lavrishev added, are just as unwelcome. Authorities have already blacklisted 191 overseas fans. For the duration of the games, Russia has changed visa rules, requiring all foreigners to register with authorities within one day of their arrival in the country.

Russian authorities are also cracking down on another group they consider threatening: protesters.

Human rights organizations have criticized a new bill imposing stricter restrictions on the right to protest over the duration of the Confederations Cup. The temporary law, which will also apply during next year’s World Cup, requires protesters to ask for special permission to hold a rally.

Russian opposition figures and activists have decried the measure, saying it comes at a time of a revived anti-Kremlin protest movement. On June 12, opposition leader Alexei Navalny drew thousands to Moscow’s streets for the second time this year.

Both nationwide protests ended in hundreds of arrests across the country. Authorities maintain they plan to do the same to any protesters during the this month’s Confederation Cup and next year’s World Cup.

Standing outside Moscow’s Luzhniki Stadium June 1 this year, a lonely young protester tested the measure. In a one-man protest, he held a sign that read “I don’t care about football, I picket where I want.”

He was detained within less than an hour.

Related
Russia
Kremlin Denies Plan to Ban Foreign Players From Russian Football
Russia
Video: Firefighters Extinguish Blaze at Russian World Cup Stadium

Islamic State Leader al-Baghdadi Believed Killed in Russian Airstrike

2 hours ago

Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi has died in a Russian airstrike, according to reports from the Russian Defense Ministry.

2 hours ago

Putin Accuses U.S. of Russian Election Meddling

2 hours ago

Russian Yacht Seized Off North Korean Coast – Reports

19 hours ago

Putin Stops Short of Confirming Re-Election Campaign

19 hours ago

Putin Says Anti-Corruption Protesters 'Are Only Doing It for Publicity'

1 day ago

Kamchatka Villagers Warned After Volcano Erupts in Russia's Far East

1 day ago

Video: Firefighters Extinguish Blaze at Russian World Cup Stadium

2 hours ago

Putin Accuses U.S. of Russian Election Meddling

2 hours ago

Russian Yacht Seized Off North Korean Coast – Reports

19 hours ago

Putin Stops Short of Confirming Re-Election Campaign

2 hours ago

Putin Accuses U.S. of Russian Election Meddling

2 hours ago

Russian Yacht Seized Off North Korean Coast – Reports

19 hours ago

Putin Stops Short of Confirming Re-Election Campaign

17 hours ago

17 hours ago

Petit Cafe: Moscow's Melting Pot

Risk-taking marinades and eclectic ingredients eclipse the French classics at this new restaurant near Kropotkinskaya.

17 hours ago

17 hours ago

Petit Cafe: Moscow's Melting Pot

Risk-taking marinades and eclectic ingredients eclipse the French classics at this new restaurant near Kropotkinskaya.

17 hours ago

17 hours ago

Petit Cafe: Moscow's Melting Pot

Risk-taking marinades and eclectic ingredients eclipse the French classics at this new restaurant near Kropotkinskaya.

Theater

The Princess of the Circus

Chekhov Theater Festival

Fri. Jun. 16 Sun. Jul. 16
Moscow Theater of Musicals
06:00 p.m.

Canadian director and circus artist Sebastien Soldevila stages a musical based on Imre Kalman’s operetta about the love of a high society woman for a mysterious circus star who proves to be an aristocrat in exile. Read more

Read more

2 hours ago

Putin Accuses U.S. of Russian Election Meddling

2 hours ago

Russian Yacht Seized Off North Korean Coast – Reports

19 hours ago

Putin Stops Short of Confirming Re-Election Campaign

2 hours ago
By Anna Nemtsova
Anna Nemtsova
By Anna Nemtsova

The Russians Are Coming: How NYC came to obsess over Moscow (Op-ed)

By Anna Nemtsova
By Anna Nemtsova
2 hours ago

Up to 82 percent of U.S. adults now see Russia as a threat.

Print edition — yesterday

June 15

Videogames; Protests; Confederations Cup

18 hours ago

These Uncensored Questions Gatecrashed Putin's Annual Call-In Marathon

18 hours ago

President Putin's annual question and answer session is a carefully choreographed affair. And then some uncomfortable questions snuck onscreen.

18 hours ago

These Uncensored Questions Gatecrashed Putin's Annual Call-In Marathon

18 hours ago

President Putin's annual question and answer session is a carefully choreographed affair. And then some uncomfortable questions snuck onscreen.

18 hours ago

These Uncensored Questions Gatecrashed Putin's Annual Call-In Marathon

18 hours ago

President Putin's annual question and answer session is a carefully choreographed affair. And then some uncomfortable questions snuck onscreen.

Russia Day in Protests

2 days, 22 hours ago
The protests coincided with “Russia Day,” a national holiday.

19 hours ago

Putin Says Anti-Corruption Protesters 'Are Only Doing It for Publicity'

1 day, 2 hours ago

Kamchatka Villagers Warned After Volcano Erupts in Russia's Far East

1 day, 22 hours ago

Video: Firefighters Extinguish Blaze at Russian World Cup Stadium

1 day ago

‘The Audience’: Translating Queen Elizabeth II into Russian

The Theater of Nations brings Buckingham Palace back to the heart of Moscow with a Russian adaptation of Peter Morgan's West End hit.

see more

1 day ago

‘The Audience’: Translating Queen Elizabeth II into Russian

The Theater of Nations brings Buckingham Palace back to the heart of Moscow with a Russian adaptation of Peter Morgan's West End hit.

1 day ago

Oliver Stone Has Launched Putin’s Re-Election Campaign

Russian journalists were obliged to wait until Putin opened up to a complete stranger — a foreigner — to report that he was ...

1 day ago

‘The Audience’: Translating Queen Elizabeth II into Russian

The Theater of Nations brings Buckingham Palace back to the heart of Moscow with a Russian adaptation of Peter Morgan's West End hit.

New issue — yesterday

June 15

Videogames; Protests; Confederations Cup
1 day ago
By Vladimir Frolov
Vladimir Frolov
By Vladimir Frolov

New U.S. Sanctions on Russia Jeopardize Trump - Putin Dialogue (Op-ed)

By Vladimir Frolov
Vladimir Frolov
By Vladimir Frolov
1 day ago

President Putin has two options: retaliate in kind, and forfeit hopes for repairing ties with Washington, or risk being exposed as weak ...

1 day ago

Russian Parliament Approves Controversial Housing Demolition Program

1 day ago

Sanctions Are Result of West's 'Contempt' For Slavs, says Russian Official

2 days ago

Audience Rehearse at Health Resort Ahead of Live Show with Putin

2 days ago

Disgraced EuroMaidan Special Forces Reappear at Moscow Protests

2 days ago

More Than 1000 Detained as Anti-Corruption Protests Sweep Russia

2 days ago

U.S. Senate Proposes New Sanctions on Russia

Fri. Jun. 16

More events
13th Moscow International Competition of Ballet Dancers and Choreographers Dance
Katerina Ilvovna Theater
Sisters Grimm: Voices of the Amazon Theater
Tom Wood: Britain in the 80s Exhibition
The Four Feathers Cinema
Escape from Room 18 Cinema

1 day ago

Russian Parliament Approves Controversial Housing Demolition Program

1 day ago

Sanctions Are Result of West's 'Contempt' For Slavs, says Russian Official

2 days ago

Audience Rehearse at Health Resort Ahead of Live Show with Putin

2 days ago

Disgraced EuroMaidan Special Forces Reappear at Moscow Protests

2 days ago

More Than 1000 Detained as Anti-Corruption Protests Sweep Russia

2 days ago

U.S. Senate Proposes New Sanctions on Russia

19 hours ago

Putin Says Anti-Corruption Protesters 'Are Only Doing It for Publicity'

1 day ago

Kamchatka Villagers Warned After Volcano Erupts in Russia's Far East

1 day ago

Video: Firefighters Extinguish Blaze at Russian World Cup Stadium

Oliver Stone Has Launched Putin’s Re-Election Campaign

1 day ago
Russian journalists were obliged to wait until Putin opened up to a complete stranger — a foreigner — to report that he was ...

Moscow: News and Openings

1 day ago
From a jazz club to a new creative space at ...

Oliver Stone Has Launched Putin’s Re-Election Campaign

1 day ago
Russian journalists were obliged to wait until Putin opened up to a complete stranger — a foreigner — ...
From our partners
How to discover Moscow from a bird's eye view? CITY SPACE BAR as a viewpoint
'Always Ready!' 95 Years of the Soviet Union's Pioneers
Cheaper Than Ever Before: In Moscow, Fierce Competition Between App Providers Is Driving Taxi Fares Down
7 Outdoor Activities To Keep You in Shape in Moscow This Summer

Theater

Amsterdam

New staging with Mikhail Yefremov

Mon. Jun. 26 Mon. Jun. 26
Dvorets Na Yauze
06:00 p.m.

Sergei Gazarov stages Alexander Galin’s comedy with Mikhail Yefremov and Alyona Babenko in the lead roles. Sovremennik Theater production. Read more

Read more

1 day ago

1 day ago

Moscow: News and Openings

From a jazz club to a new creative space at a former bread factory: all the ...

2 days ago

2 days ago

IQ Wine Bar: A Test of Intelligence

The menu promised tapas and expert recommendations – but where was the sommelier?

Most Read

The Russians Are Coming: How NYC came to obsess over Moscow (Op-ed)

Petit Cafe: Moscow's Melting Pot

These Uncensored Questions Gatecrashed Putin's Annual Call-In Marathon

New U.S. Sanctions on Russia Jeopardize Trump - Putin Dialogue (Op-ed)
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Subscribe
Conferences
Real Estate
Jobs
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+