Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Lifehack
City Listings & Guide
1 hour ago Russian Activist Fined for Sharing 'Extremist' John Oliver Clip
5 hours ago Top Moscow University Official Resigns After Anti-Gay Remarks
5 hours ago Anti-Corruption Journalist Murdered in Russia
Opinion
Usmanov vs. Navalny: How an Oligarch Reignited Political Debate in Russia
Opinion
Why Russia and the West Should Fight Terrorism Together (Op-ed)
Opinion
The Growing Risks of Russia’s Military Intervention in Syria (Op-Ed)
Moscow
Happy Russian Anniversary To Me
Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Lifehack
Listings & Guide
1 hour ago Russian Activist Fined for Sharing 'Extremist' John Oliver Clip
5 hours ago Top Moscow University Official Resigns After Anti-Gay Remarks
5 hours ago Anti-Corruption Journalist Murdered in Russia

Competing Plans for Russia’s Economy All Lack Solutions

Three economic strategies for Russia's future lack honest answers to why the economy is incredibly inefficient

May 25, 2017 — 16:50
— Update: 16:54
By Alexandra Prokopenko

May 25, 2017 — 16:50
— Update: 16:54
By Alexandra Prokopenko
Most Read
Moscow
Rebel, Rebel, Rebel: Bowie, Cohen and Iggy Pop Take Center Stage at Beat Film Festival
Moscow
Machine Against the Stage: Authorities Target Edgy Theater Director
Opinion
Usmanov vs. Navalny: How an Oligarch Reignited Political Debate in Russia
Russia
Panic Mode: Moscow Probe Into Anti-Gay Purge Has Chechen Leaders Rattled
Maxim Stulov / Vedomosti

As Russia's 2018 presidential elections draw nearer, the government has prepared a socio-economic development plan forecast through 2025. Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev presented it himself to President Vladimir Putin.

But neither has carefully studied a competing economic strategy developed — on Putin’s request — by former Finance Minister and current Strategic Development Center Chairman Alexei Kudrin.

What’s more, the Stolypin Club, which is run by Botis Titov, presidential business ombudsman, and which call itself “an expert platform for market-oriented realists,” has prepared a third strategy. Anyone interested can download it, praise it, or criticize it. 

Kudrin refused to publish his strategy until “it is approved by the president” and Economic Development Minister Maxim Oreshkin classified the economic plan prepared by the government as “for official us only.”

The contents of those strategies are still unclear. But there is evidence to indicate what they do not include.

The annual growth potential of the Russian economy is limited to 1.5 percent – 2 percent. Not only do structural and demographic constraints hamper it, so do institutional limitations.

How the Russian Economy Hit Rock Bottom

However, leaders avoid discussing these in any detail. To reduce what the Federal Antimonopoly Service reports is the state’s 70-percent share in the economy, to combat “official extortion,” and to reduce military spending – that is, to deal with the very things that stymie economic growth – requires radical political decisions that nobody is prepared to make.

 According to one senior official with knowledge of the economic plans, they sidestep these issues and essential “promote what is good and oppose what is bad. But they offer a gaping hole where the main substance should have been.”

 And while officials and analysts  discuss how to restart the stagnant economy, the FSB and Federal Guard service are given the right to seize land “for state needs.” Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin is attempting to put municipal law above the Constitution, and state corporation Rostec is extending its areas of interest from weapons and industry to the mega-data of users.

Denying that a connection exists between politics and the economy makes it that much harder for the authors of these strategies to make headway.

What these strategies lack is an honest answer to the reasons why the Russian economy is so incredibly inefficient

With hydrocarbon export revenues falling, a 50 percent weaker ruble slowing the development of non-raw materials exports, and Russian companies finding it more difficult to finance their projects than they did after the last crisis, the government is looking to get cash — not out of the earth — but out of its citizens.

The new strategies likely contain measures for compelling people to work longer and harder. They are likely to compel Russians to give more of what they earn to the state and they will probably ensure that the government gathers every penny owed to state coffers.

What these strategies lack is an honest answer to the reasons why the Russian economy is so incredibly inefficient – though each of those reasons has a first, middle, and last name.


Related
Russia
The Economic Plan for Putin's Next Term Is Already Set
Russia
Half of Russians Consider Themselves To Be Poor, Study Finds
World
Putin Pledges Support for China's $124 bln 'New Silk Road'
Business
For Russia, Oil Pact Extension Falls Short of a Home Run

Anti-Corruption Journalist Murdered in Russia

5 hours ago

A journalist who reported on police corruption has been killed in the Russian city of Minusinsk.

1 hour ago

Russian Activist Fined for Sharing 'Extremist' John Oliver Clip

5 hours ago

Top Moscow University Official Resigns After Anti-Gay Remarks

23 hours ago

Russian Federal Agents Say They Have a New Jihadist Under Arrest

23 hours ago

Kremlin Denies Plan to Ban Foreign Players From Russian Football

23 hours ago

Russian Intelligence Chief Says Terrorists Use Telegram's ‘Secret Chats’

1 day ago

Car Attacked With Molotov Cocktail in Central Moscow

1 hour ago

Russian Activist Fined for Sharing 'Extremist' John Oliver Clip

5 hours ago

Top Moscow University Official Resigns After Anti-Gay Remarks

23 hours ago

Russian Federal Agents Say They Have a New Jihadist Under Arrest

1 hour ago

Russian Activist Fined for Sharing 'Extremist' John Oliver Clip

5 hours ago

Top Moscow University Official Resigns After Anti-Gay Remarks

23 hours ago

Russian Federal Agents Say They Have a New Jihadist Under Arrest

1 hour ago

1 hour ago

Rebel, Rebel, Rebel: Bowie, Cohen and Iggy Pop Take Center Stage at Beat Film Festival

Intimate portraits of rock legends, a hedonistic Warsaw docudrama and a bold art project starring Cate Blanchett top the bill at this year's event.

1 hour ago

1 hour ago

Rebel, Rebel, Rebel: Bowie, Cohen and Iggy Pop Take Center Stage at Beat Film Festival

Intimate portraits of rock legends, a hedonistic Warsaw docudrama and a bold art project starring Cate Blanchett top the bill at this year's event.

1 hour ago

1 hour ago

Rebel, Rebel, Rebel: Bowie, Cohen and Iggy Pop Take Center Stage at Beat Film Festival

Intimate portraits of rock legends, a hedonistic Warsaw docudrama and a bold art project starring Cate Blanchett top the bill at this year's event.

Cinema

The Midwife

Thu. May. 25 Wed. May. 31
5 Zvyozd Novokuznetskaya
10:10 a.m.; 05:20 p.m.

A midwife gets unexpected news from her father's old mistress. Martin Provost’s drama starring Catherine Deneuve, Catherine Frot, and Olivier Gourmet. Read more

Read more

1 hour ago

Russian Activist Fined for Sharing 'Extremist' John Oliver Clip

5 hours ago

Top Moscow University Official Resigns After Anti-Gay Remarks

23 hours ago

Russian Federal Agents Say They Have a New Jihadist Under Arrest

22 hours ago
By Mikhail Fishman
Mikhail Fishman
By Mikhail Fishman

Usmanov vs. Navalny: How an Oligarch Reignited Political Debate in Russia

By Mikhail Fishman
By Mikhail Fishman
22 hours ago

A powerful Russian mogul confronted Alexei Navalny, the opposition leader, online. It was the first conversation between ruling elite and opposition in years.

Print edition — today

May 25

In the Spotlight; Gay Panic; Lowered Class

21 hours ago

Machine Against the Stage: Authorities Target Edgy Theater Director

21 hours ago

When masked men raided Moscow's hippest theatre the Gogol Center and interrogated its internationally famous director Kirill Serebrennikov, artists rallied to protest.

21 hours ago

Machine Against the Stage: Authorities Target Edgy Theater Director

21 hours ago

When masked men raided Moscow's hippest theatre the Gogol Center and interrogated its internationally famous director Kirill Serebrennikov, artists rallied to protest.

21 hours ago

Machine Against the Stage: Authorities Target Edgy Theater Director

21 hours ago

When masked men raided Moscow's hippest theatre the Gogol Center and interrogated its internationally famous director Kirill Serebrennikov, artists rallied to protest.

Saint Nicholas Visits Moscow

55 minutes ago
Thousands of Russian believers have flocked to Moscow's Cathedral of Christ the Savior to see the relics of Saint Nicholas the Miracleworker.

23 hours ago

Kremlin Denies Plan to Ban Foreign Players From Russian Football

23 hours ago

Russian Intelligence Chief Says Terrorists Use Telegram's ‘Secret Chats’

1 day, 3 hours ago

Car Attacked With Molotov Cocktail in Central Moscow

23 hours ago

Panic Mode: Moscow Probe Into Anti-Gay Purge Has Chechen Leaders Rattled

Moscow sends a delegation to Chechnya to investigate anti-gay crimes, sending local officials into panic mode.

see more

23 hours ago

Panic Mode: Moscow Probe Into Anti-Gay Purge Has Chechen Leaders Rattled

Moscow sends a delegation to Chechnya to investigate anti-gay crimes, sending local officials into panic mode.

1 day ago

MOSS: The Genuine Article?

“Moscow—as you’ve never seen it before”—these are the first words to greet visitors on the website of MOSS, a new hotel on Krivokolenny ...

23 hours ago

Panic Mode: Moscow Probe Into Anti-Gay Purge Has Chechen Leaders Rattled

Moscow sends a delegation to Chechnya to investigate anti-gay crimes, sending local officials into panic mode.

New issue — today

May 25

In the Spotlight; Gay Panic; Lowered Class
1 day ago
By Mark Galeotti
Mark Galeotti
By Mark Galeotti

Why Russia and the West Should Fight Terrorism Together (Op-ed)

By Mark Galeotti
Mark Galeotti
By Mark Galeotti
1 day ago

By coordinating with Russia over terrorism, the West can be looking ahead to a Russia after Putin.

1 day ago

Bill Banning Anonymous Messenger Accounts Submitted to Russian Parliament

1 day ago

Russia's Rosneft Cancels Order for $260 Teaspoons Amid Navalny Row

1 day ago

Stalin's Grandson Dies in Moscow

1 day ago

Russian Bishop Says Jesus Would Have Accepted This Land Cruiser, Too

1 day ago

Russia's Meme Courtyard

2 days ago

Russian Academic Facing Jail for 'Extremist' Pig Manure Rant

Thu. May. 25

More events
Andy Warhol: Endangered Species Exhibition
My Life as a Zucchini Cinema
Gershwin: Porgy and Bess. Broadway Gala. Conductor Randall Craig Fleischer Gig
Daddy McSwing and Vegas Project Gig
Human Use of Human Beings Theater
Beat Film: In the Robot Skies Cinema

1 day ago

Bill Banning Anonymous Messenger Accounts Submitted to Russian Parliament

1 day ago

Russia's Rosneft Cancels Order for $260 Teaspoons Amid Navalny Row

1 day ago

Stalin's Grandson Dies in Moscow

1 day ago

Russian Bishop Says Jesus Would Have Accepted This Land Cruiser, Too

1 day ago

Russia's Meme Courtyard

2 days ago

Russian Academic Facing Jail for 'Extremist' Pig Manure Rant

23 hours ago

Kremlin Denies Plan to Ban Foreign Players From Russian Football

23 hours ago

Russian Intelligence Chief Says Terrorists Use Telegram's ‘Secret Chats’

1 day ago

Car Attacked With Molotov Cocktail in Central Moscow

MOSS: The Genuine Article?

1 day ago
“Moscow—as you’ve never seen it before”—these are the first words to greet visitors on the website of MOSS, a new hotel on Krivokolenny ...

Summer in the City: 7 Moscow Terraces to See and Be Seen on

2 days ago
Summer in Moscow means enjoying the breeze and stunning views ...

MOSS: The Genuine Article?

1 day ago
“Moscow—as you’ve never seen it before”—these are the first words to greet visitors on the website of MOSS, ...
From our partners
'Always Ready!' 95 Years of the Soviet Union's Pioneers
Cheaper Than Ever Before: In Moscow, Fierce Competition Between App Providers Is Driving Taxi Fares Down
7 Outdoor Activities To Keep You in Shape in Moscow This Summer
Russia's 'Mad Men': The Soviet New Wave Meets Hollywood

Concert

Leonidas Kavakos (violin), Nikolai Lugansky (piano)

Tue. Jun. 20 Tue. Jun. 20
Tchaikovsky Concert Hall
06:00 p.m.

Debussy: Sonata for violin and cello in G minor. Prokofiev: Sonata for violin and piano in F minor. Franck: Sonata for violin and cello in A major. Read more

Read more

2 days ago

2 days ago

Summer in the City: 7 Moscow Terraces to See and Be Seen on

Summer in Moscow means enjoying the breeze and stunning views from the city’s terraces. Whether you’re ...

2 days ago

2 days ago

Moscow: News and Openings

A new cafe serving Japanese food at rock-bottom prices, Mitzva Bar moves across town, street food ...

Most Read

Rebel, Rebel, Rebel: Bowie, Cohen and Iggy Pop Take Center Stage at Beat Film Festival

Machine Against the Stage: Authorities Target Edgy Theater Director

Usmanov vs. Navalny: How an Oligarch Reignited Political Debate in Russia

Panic Mode: Moscow Probe Into Anti-Gay Purge Has Chechen Leaders Rattled
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Subscribe
Conferences
Real Estate
Jobs
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+