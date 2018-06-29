Come Dance with the Skeletons

Una Probadita de México (A Taste of Mexico) planned to put on a Day of the Dead celebration at their headquarters in Gostiny Dvor and then dance in a procession up to Red Square. Although the holiday is usually celebrated on Nov. 1 and 2 — All Saints Day in western Christian churches — the Mexican fans decided to mark one of their most famous national festivities early.



But at the last minute the city had other plans. At present the festivities will be held at the Mexican National House of Football Fans in Gostiny Dvor, with a possible foray out onto Ulitsa Ilinka. Inside or outside, the celebration will involve fans dressed as extravagantly made-up and costumed dead people, bands, national dances, gigantic scary art objects and traditional sweets shaped like skulls.

But in the meantime, if you see a skeleton on Red Square - run.

Gostiny Dvor. 4 Ulitsa Ilinka. Metro Teatralnaya, Kitai-Gorod.

This article has been updated.