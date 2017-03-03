Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Lifehack
City Listings & Guide
1 hour ago Russian Police Seize Urban Hallucinogen Plantation in Moscow
3 hours ago Russia Cracks Down on Belarusian Food Imports
5 hours ago 30% of Russians Are Against Women Participating in Politics
Moscow
Vodka, Caviar and Aperol Spritz
Moscow
Russian Police Seize Urban Hallucinogen Plantation in Moscow
Moscow
Beware the Russian Furies of March
Moscow
From Chekhov to Shakespeare
Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Lifehack
Listings & Guide
1 hour ago Russian Police Seize Urban Hallucinogen Plantation in Moscow
3 hours ago Russia Cracks Down on Belarusian Food Imports
5 hours ago 30% of Russians Are Against Women Participating in Politics

Cinema Weekend: Message to Man Comes to Moscow's Screens

A chance to catch the best pictures from St. Petersburg's leading documentary film festival

March 3, 2017 — 14:27
— Update: 14:56
By Alastair Gill
a.gill@imedia.ru
March 3, 2017 — 14:27
— Update: 14:56
By Alastair Gill
a.gill@imedia.ru
Most Read
Russia
Gangsta's Paradise: How Rap Became Russian
Meanwhile…
Moscow Says the NYT Reported Fake News About Russia's War on Fake News
Russia
Russia on Ukraine's Eurovision: Should I Stay or Should I Go?
Russia
Consummate Diplomat or Intelligence Mastermind: The Russian at the Heart of Trump Scandals
The 2016 documentary 'Manor' focuses on the inhabitants of a psychiatric hospital in Canada who are forced onto the streets. It is being shown in Moscow for the first time. MESSAGE TO MAN

Fans of auteur cinema have a feast of film to look forward to this weekend as St. Petersburg's most distinguished film festival, Message to Man, brings a selection of the best pictures from last year's event to the Karo 11 Oktyabr movie theater.

"Echo of Message to Man" began on March 2 with a screening of experimental shorts and will continue through Sunday, March 5, giving viewers an opportunity to see winning full-length documentaries and shorts in the international and national categories, including several Moscow premieres. 

The most controversial of the screenings is the March 4 Moscow premiere of Norwegian director Paul Refsdal's documentary "Dugma: The Button," which follows four Al Qaeda suicide bombers in Syria as they go about their daily lives before being sent on their final mission.

"Watching this film destroys any stereotypes we hold about 'the enemy' – we see real people in front of us, with their fears, principles, joys and dreams," says Yevgenia Marchenko, one of Message to Man's team of curators. "It should be essential viewing for everybody."

"Dugma" is preceded by a screening of two films by young Russian directors: Mikhail Bushkov's "The Day Before Today," a short documentary about a taxi driver who rediscovers his childhood fascination with the cine-camera following an unexpected injury, and Nadya Zakharova's poetic "Fire," a series of short vignettes without dialogue that grows from its own rhythm and movement. 

On Friday, March 3 at 8 p.m. viewers can see another Moscow premiere, “Manor,” a documentary about the patients of a psychiatric hospital in Canada on the verge of closure, described by Marchenko as a "lyrical and gentle picture" by a director who has known his subjects for more than 20 years.

Marchenko says that the strength of Message to Man, which takes place every year in September, is in the "unique selection of genres" it presents  it is not only a documentary film festival, but also features animation, short fiction films, and experimental pictures.

"The only thing that can distinguish one festival from another is the atmosphere and the program. We try very hard to work on both. Every year, alongside the already well-known hits and important films, we try to find new names," says Marchenko.

"Echo of Message to Man" concludes on Sunday with a screening of five short films that won awards in the international competition, featuring fiction, documentary and animated pictures from Russia, Sweden, the Netherlands, Poland and Chile/Lithuania/Denmark.

The Message to Man International Film Festival was founded in 1989. It is the oldest film festival in St. Petersburg and the third-oldest in Russia.

All films are shown in the original language, with English and/or Russian subtitles.


Cinema

Manor (Best of Message to Man Film Festival)

Documentary by Pier-Luc Latulippe and Martin Fournier focusing on 30 patients who live independently in a Canadian psychiatric hospital - until one day they are thrown out.

Fri. Mar. 03

Karo 11 Oktyabr
8 p.m..
Read more


Cinema

Fire; The Day Before Today (Best of Message to Man Film Festival)

Nadya Zakharova's poetic "Fire" is a series of short vignettes without dialogue that replace each other through images that arise from within.

Sat. Mar. 04

5 p.m..
Read more


Cinema

Dugma: The Button (Best of Message to Man Film Festival)

An intimate portrait of four Al Qaeda suicide bombers in Syria as they go about their daily lives before being sent on their final mission.

Sat. Mar. 04

Karo 11 Oktyabr
7 p.m..
Read more


Cinema

Shorts (Best of Message to Man Film Festival)

Five shorts by winners of the Message to Man International Film Festival.

Sun. Mar. 05

Karo 11 Oktyabr
3 p.m..
Read more


Related
Moscow
Stage East
Moscow
Moscow Restaurants - News & Openings
Moscow
Eight Mind-Blowing Quests in Moscow
Moscow
Beluga Opens at the National

Gangsta's Paradise: How Rap Became Russian

2 hours ago

Since erupting on the music scene in the mid-1980s, Russian hip-hop has been many things — sexual, political, hedonistic and violent. It still packs a punch today.

1 hour ago

Russian Police Seize Urban Hallucinogen Plantation in Moscow

3 hours ago

Russia Cracks Down on Belarusian Food Imports

5 hours ago

30% of Russians Are Against Women Participating in Politics

13 hours ago

Anonymous Pranksters Mass Message Russian Children, Saying Gas Leaks Will Make Them Fairies

21 hours ago

Russian Opposition Politician Targeted With Grenade Trap

22 hours ago

Russia’s Prime Minister at Helm of Massive Corruption Scheme, Activists Allege

1 hour ago

Russian Police Seize Urban Hallucinogen Plantation in Moscow

3 hours ago

Russia Cracks Down on Belarusian Food Imports

5 hours ago

30% of Russians Are Against Women Participating in Politics

1 hour ago

Russian Police Seize Urban Hallucinogen Plantation in Moscow

3 hours ago

Russia Cracks Down on Belarusian Food Imports

5 hours ago

30% of Russians Are Against Women Participating in Politics

18 hours ago

18 hours ago

Moscow Says the NYT Reported Fake News About Russia's War on Fake News

It was fake news about real news about fake news, if you believe the Russian government.

18 hours ago

18 hours ago

Moscow Says the NYT Reported Fake News About Russia's War on Fake News

It was fake news about real news about fake news, if you believe the Russian government.

18 hours ago

18 hours ago

Moscow Says the NYT Reported Fake News About Russia's War on Fake News

It was fake news about real news about fake news, if you believe the Russian government.

Exhibition

Katie Mitchell. Five Truths

Stanislavsky Electrotheater
to Apr. 26

British director Katie Mitchell’s renowned exhibit Five Truths, originally created by the London National Theatre and 59 Productions for London’s Victoria and Albert Museum. It consists of ten video monitors, on which videos of Ophelia's scene of madness from Shakespeare's Hamlet are projected. All the scenes are performed by Michelle Terry in the style of five major theater directors of the 20th century: Konstantin Stanislavsky, Antonin Artaud, Bertolt Brecht, Jerzy Grotowski and Peter Brook. Read more

Read more

1 hour ago

Russian Police Seize Urban Hallucinogen Plantation in Moscow

3 hours ago

Russia Cracks Down on Belarusian Food Imports

5 hours ago

30% of Russians Are Against Women Participating in Politics

2 hours ago
By Michele A. Berdy
Michele A. Berdy
By Michele A. Berdy

Beware the Russian Furies of March

By Michele A. Berdy
By Michele A. Berdy
2 hours ago

You know the compliments for International Women's Day. But what do you call the women in your life who are not kind, pretty, brilliant, warm, and loving? Oh, Russian’s got you covered.

Print edition — yesterday

March 02

Russia's Women Leaders; Dadin Walks Free; Hip Hop on Top

Moscow's Feline Friends on National Cat Day

2 days ago
Russia celebrates all things feline on March 1 as part of World Cat Day.

13 hours ago

Anonymous Pranksters Mass Message Russian Children, Saying Gas Leaks Will Make Them Fairies

21 hours ago

Russian Opposition Politician Targeted With Grenade Trap

22 hours ago

Russia’s Prime Minister at Helm of Massive Corruption Scheme, Activists Allege

20 minutes ago

Vodka, Caviar and Aperol Spritz

20 minutes ago

Born into a family of restaurateurs in Australia, Sebbie Kenyon never wanted to be a chef. Instead, he believed rugby glory was in his future. But after a couple of unfortunate injuries ended his sports career, he fell in love wit

20 minutes ago

Vodka, Caviar and Aperol Spritz

20 minutes ago

Born into a family of restaurateurs in Australia, Sebbie Kenyon never wanted to be a chef. Instead, he believed rugby glory was in his future. But after a couple of unfortunate injuries ended his sports career, he fell in love wit

20 minutes ago

Vodka, Caviar and Aperol Spritz

20 minutes ago

Born into a family of restaurateurs in Australia, Sebbie Kenyon never wanted to be a chef. Instead, he believed rugby glory was in his future. But after a couple of unfortunate injuries ended his sports career, he fell in love wit

19 hours ago

Russia on Ukraine's Eurovision: Should I Stay or Should I Go?

The Kremlin was forced to comment on whether Russia will take part in this year's Eurovision Song Contest in Kiev after calls for a boycott mount across the country.

see more

19 hours ago

Russia on Ukraine's Eurovision: Should I Stay or Should I Go?

The Kremlin was forced to comment on whether Russia will take part in this year's Eurovision Song Contest in Kiev after calls for a boycott mount across the country.

21 hours ago

Consummate Diplomat or Intelligence Mastermind: The Russian at the Heart of Trump Scandals

Allegations that U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions failed to disclose contacts with the Russian ambassador to Washington have thrust the usually camera-shy Sergei ...

19 hours ago

Russia on Ukraine's Eurovision: Should I Stay or Should I Go?

The Kremlin was forced to comment on whether Russia will take part in this year's Eurovision Song Contest in Kiev after calls for a boycott mount across the country.

New issue — yesterday

March 02

Russia's Women Leaders; Dadin Walks Free; Hip Hop on Top
1 day ago
By Vladimir Frolov
Vladimir Frolov
By Vladimir Frolov

It’s Time to Make Nuclear Arms Control Great Again

By Vladimir Frolov
Vladimir Frolov
By Vladimir Frolov
1 day ago

Moscow is intent linking deals with Trump into a “grand bargain” where Russia’s interests in Ukraine and European security would crowd out ...

1 day ago

It's Raining Cats: Muscovites Urged to Protect Falling Felines

1 day ago

Clean Snow Delivered to Siberian City Ahead of Putin's Visit

1 day ago

Moscow Court Overturns Fine for Independent Russian News Outlet RBC

1 day ago

Russians Take Pride in Crimea Annexation — Poll

2 days ago

Putin Admits Russia's Anti-Doping System is a Failure

2 days ago

Friendly Robot to Aid Commuters on Moscow's Metro

Fri. Mar. 03

More events
The Price Theater
Toni Erdmann Cinema
Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? Theater
Elegance and Splendour of Art Deco Exhibition
Berdichev Theater
The Great Wall Cinema

1 day ago

It's Raining Cats: Muscovites Urged to Protect Falling Felines

1 day ago

Clean Snow Delivered to Siberian City Ahead of Putin's Visit

1 day ago

Moscow Court Overturns Fine for Independent Russian News Outlet RBC

1 day ago

Russians Take Pride in Crimea Annexation — Poll

2 days ago

Putin Admits Russia's Anti-Doping System is a Failure

2 days ago

Friendly Robot to Aid Commuters on Moscow's Metro

13 hours ago

Anonymous Pranksters Mass Message Russian Children, Saying Gas Leaks Will Make Them Fairies

21 hours ago

Russian Opposition Politician Targeted With Grenade Trap

22 hours ago

Russia’s Prime Minister at Helm of Massive Corruption Scheme, Activists Allege

Consummate Diplomat or Intelligence Mastermind: The Russian at the Heart of Trump Scandals

21 hours ago
Allegations that U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions failed to disclose contacts with the Russian ambassador to Washington have thrust the usually camera-shy Sergei ...

From Chekhov to Shakespeare

21 hours ago
Golden Mask is Moscow’s largest festival devoted to theater, which ...

Consummate Diplomat or Intelligence Mastermind: The Russian at the Heart of Trump Scandals

21 hours ago
Allegations that U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions failed to disclose contacts with the Russian ambassador to Washington have ...
From our partners
All benefits of Otkritie Bank’s “Aeroflot” card
On 17-20 April 2017 Moscow will host the main industry event

Exhibition

Yasumasa Morimura. The History of Self Portraiture

Pushkin Museum of Fine Arts / Western Art
to Apr. 09

90 works by this Japanese conceptual artist, who since the early 1980s has been embedding himself into iconic images appropriated from art history, mass media, and popular culture, producing photographs that simultaneously celebrate, satirize, and explore their enduring influence and the stories they convey. Read more

Read more

21 hours ago

21 hours ago

From Chekhov to Shakespeare

Golden Mask is Moscow’s largest festival devoted to theater, which plays an extremely important role in ...

23 hours ago

23 hours ago

Moscow's New Housing Megaproject Confronts Soviet History

Moscow is ambitiously planning to demolish more than 10 percent of the city’s entire housing stock ...

Most Read

Gangsta's Paradise: How Rap Became Russian

Moscow Says the NYT Reported Fake News About Russia's War on Fake News

Russia on Ukraine's Eurovision: Should I Stay or Should I Go?

Consummate Diplomat or Intelligence Mastermind: The Russian at the Heart of Trump Scandals
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Subscribe
Conferences
Real Estate
Jobs
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+