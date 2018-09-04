Center Festival Starts Moscow's Fall Season

Center Festival, the first film festival of the fall season, begins this Wednesday at the Documentary Film Center (DFC). Organized by the DFC and the Museum of Moscow, the festival screens films on urban culture and contemporary society from Russia and around the world.

Most of the films will be shown at the DFC, but some will be screened at nearby Strelka Institute and the Garage Museum of Contemporary Art.

The festival opens with a film by Kirill Serebrennikov called “After Summer,” a documentary he made after completing his feature film “Summer.” It is about the generation of Soviet rock musicians of the 1980s and their followers, about the music scene in Leningrad, about youth and freedom. Although the opening ceremony is sold out, there are still tickets available for a second screening on Friday.

Another highlight of the festival is the U.S. entry “Generation Wealth,” the culminating part of a multi-platform project Lauren Greenfield has been working on since 2008. The film examines people’s obsession with attaining wealth — or its trappings — celebrity culture, and the importance of social and economic status all over the world, from Rodeo Drive to Rublyovka.

The festival has four thematic sections: Society, Culture, Archive and the short films in the competition. They will be shown in the original languages with Russian sub-titles.

For more information about the schedule and films see the festival site.

Documentary Film Center. 2 Zubovsky Bulvar. Metro Park Kultury.

