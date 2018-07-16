Celebrate Life and Art with Anatoly Zverev

This summer a small private museum in the center of Moscow is having a big party. The Anatoly Zverev Museum (AZ Museum) is celebrating its third anniversary with an exhibition of works by Zverev of every genre and every period of his artistic career. Polina Lobachevskaya, museum curator, said, “We didn’t have a complex concept of the show. We simply organized a party — all of Zverev’s genres and as much as we could fit into the space.”

Artist and his times

Anatoly Zverev (1931-1986) was one of the most famous of the “non-conformist” artists of the post-war period in the Soviet Union. And he was certainly one of the most prolific, with an estimated 30,000 works attributed to him. He did not have a formal art education, was not part of a group or movement, and worked in many genres: painting, drawing, illustrations, and graphic art — as well as wrote poetry, philosophy, and treatises on board games. He changed and matured over time, changing his style without imitating any other artist and without losing anything of that “I” that made his works instantly recognizable, whatever the medium, subject or year created. French playwright Jean Cocteau said he was “the only artist who worked all the way through Western painting, from early Picasso to the present day.”

Being a “non-conformist artist” in that period meant creating work that did not conform to the dictates of socialist realism. That entailed not being admitted to the Union of Artists; not having access to materials — domestic or imported canvas, paints, brushes, paper sold only to artists in the Union; not being able to exhibit or even legally sell one’s work; and being subject to arrest for “parasitism” since creating art outside the Union was not recognized as a profession. Zverev’s works are often done or poor quality paper and scraps, cardboard, wood or any other more or less applicable surface.

With the exception of a small show in the exhibition space of the Moscow City Committee for Graphic Artists in 1984, Zverev was not exhibited in his homeland during his life-time. His first major show abroad was in Paris in 1965. His first solo show in Russia was 34 years later in 1999 at the Treyakov Gallery.

The AZ Museum was founded with a mission to collect and preserve Zverev’s works and to showcase, study, and acquaint the public with the extraordinary flourishing of art in the second half of the 20th century in the Soviet Union — so rich and talented that Lobachevskaya calls it the “Soviet Renaissance.”

