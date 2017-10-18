The Central Bank of Russia Blacklists 120 Otkritie Bankers

The Central Bank of Russia (CBR) has blacklisted more than 120 employees of ailing lender Financial Corporation Otkritie, preventing them from working in the banking industry for five years, Kommersant reported on Oct.18, citing its sources in the industry.

According to the report, the list will include members of the bank's supervisory board and management board, chief accountant and their deputy and heads and chief accountants of the lender's subsidiaries.

Some have already been notified of the termination of their employment, while others are likely to stay on their jobs until the clean-up procedure of Otkritie is over, Kommersant reported.

The CBR has run the blacklist for 10 years, putting on it senior bankers from bankrupt lenders. In addition to a five-year ban on working in the industry, blacklisted bankers are not allowed to hold shares in banks that exceed 10 percent.

As of July 26, the most recent available data, the blacklist featured 6,675 people.

Otkritie went bust in August, and the CBR announced it will be bailing out the lender through its Banking Sector Consolidation Fund (BSCF).

The CBR also provided an unspecified bailout loan to Otkritie. Later, Vedomosti reported that the size of the loan was RUB380bn.

In early September, the CBR said that that between 250 billion rubles and 400 billion rubles could be needed to clean up Otkritie.