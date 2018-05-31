Catch Italian Photographers at the Moscow Photobiennale 2018

As part of the Photobiennale 2018, two new photo exhibitions bring the Italian artists Chiara Caselli and Mimmo Jodice to Moscow.



Transformations of Vision

You are never too old to go around with a camera and capture a moment, silence, a hidden place. That is what Domenico Mimmo Jodice has done throughout his career, which began in the 1950s in Naples. His Moscow show, Transformations of Vision, combines contemporary ideas with classical style, showing photos taken from the 1980s until 2016. Jodice's extraordinary energy is reflected in three series on display at the Multimedia Art Museum (MAMM): Attesa (Waiting); Eden; and Transiti (Transits).

“Before becoming a photographer, Mimmo was a painter fascinated with Baroque painting and 18th-century artists, but at the same time he has always been interested in the present. And so he mixes the old and new in his photography. He has always tried to put together his passion for painting with his interest in the everyman who lives a hard life,” Agela Jodice, the artist’s wife, told The Moscow Times.

Jodice has dedicated his career to three themes — still lifes of Neapolitan esoteric characters, photos of sculptures in a church in Naples together with real suffering faces, and empty spaces, empty seashores and empty chairs. “It represents our daily routine, full of feelings, non-communication — Mimmo has tried to described through photography everything that makes us suffer,” Jodice said.

Jodice has exhibited many times around the world, including in Moscow in the Photobiennale 2004, Photobiennale 2006, and Fashion and Style in Photography 2011. See his show to understand the allure of his work in Russia.





