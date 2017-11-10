Russian Cars Lead Sales Spike in October

Sales of new passenger cars and leasing and vehicle contracts (LVCs) in Russia increased by 17.3 percent from last October, the Association of European Business said in a press release on Nov. 9.

In total, 148,597 units were sold in October, and 1,277,938 from January to October.

"The recovery of the Russian car market continues with October sales exceeding last year’s result by a robust 17 percent," Joerg Schreiber, chairman of the AEB Automobile Manufacturers Committee commented. "This is now the eighth consecutive month of year-on-year improvement, the longest period of uninterrupted growth the market of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles has experienced since 2012."