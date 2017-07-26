Capitalizing on a Socialist System (Op-ed)

When Soviet leaders, engineers and architects built infrastructure and cities, the last thing on their minds was the price of land or the idea of private property. In fact, the whole idea of the Soviet state was to eliminate such things altogether. The ostensible plan was to build factories, cities and roads to provide for the needs of the working people, without spending any resources on owners’ profits or any thought to the price of land. However, in practice — and especially until the mid-1950s — the authorities sought to meet the needs, not of the people, but of the party and state. They directed all their actions at retaining power in the hands of a single party and protecting the state from all threats, both real and imagined. Western specialists designed Soviet-era industrial enterprises as they would their own – to function within a competitive economy. However, with a few notable exceptions, those plants were never meant to be competitive. Instead, they were integrated into the larger Soviet production chain that itself competed with the capitalist system in the West. Cities were built up around these factories so that people did not sit idle, were under constant supervision and did not use up too many of resources.

The government needed those resources to catch up with developed countries in the production of items they deemed strategically important such as coal, steel, tanks, and rockets. As result, the Soviet state did in fact manage to surpass capitalist countries with regards to several quantitative indicators. That is why the common people lived in barracks and mud huts while their leaders, those with knowledge and power, lived in unattainable mansions. It was not until after the 1950s that citizens finally moved into hastily constructed neighborhoods of concrete panel apartment blocks. The number of such panel housing far surpassed that in any other country. Just as the Soviet Union had been “better” than its Western rivals in the production of tanks, it outdid them with cookie-cutter housing. Once humanitarian considerations began slightly outweighing defense concerns, the authorities started looking at cities and roads as the optimal setting for the Soviet individual. That individual now had a place in the multi-level hierarchy: at the factory, at university, the home, in neighborhoods with their nursery schools. Higher up stood the district with its medical facilities, police and cinemas. Then came the city with its administration and theaters, then the republic with its authorities. And, finally, the country with the Kremlin as its center of power. According to the plan, the Soviet citizen was supposed to function and find happiness within that matrix of store, laundry mat, doctor’s office, theater, and watching their leaders on television.