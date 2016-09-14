Russia
Russian Investigative Committee Spokesman Vladimir Markin Resigns
Russian Enviromental Group Fighting Wildfires Declared 'Foreign Agent'
Russian Government Slashes State Media Budgets
Russia's Post-Election Economy: Down, But Not Out
Russian Arms Companies Slide in Defense Firm Rankings
Riot Police Search Russia's Central Bank
Gref Predicts Russia's Sberbank Will Computerize 80% of Decisions by 2021

Capital Inflow Boost Saves Russia's Falling Ruble

Sep. 14 2016 — 14:59
— Update: 14:43
By Olga Kuvshinova
Sep. 14 2016 — 14:59
— Update: 14:43
By Olga Kuvshinova
Russia
Arrested Anti-Corruption Official Found with $300M in Offshore Accounts
Russia
TripAdvisor Ranks Russia's Hermitage Museum as Best in Europe
Business
Russia's Post-Election Economy: Down, But Not Out
Russia
Putin Considers Travel Bans for Suspected Corrupt Bankers
Denis Abramov / Vedomosti

Capital inflow into Russia in August surpassed capital outflow by $1 billion, data from the county's Central Bank has revealed.

Net outflow for the first eight months of the year totaled $9.9 billion, the bank said, driven by a higher demand for foreign assets among Russian companies. The country's cash inflow was boosted by banks selling off more foreign assets than they needed to service their debt abroad.

The trend has kept the ruble from falling despite tumbling oil prices, said Sergei Pukhov of Russia's Higher School of Economics’ Development Center. The index of the ruble’s real effective exchange rate fell by 2 percent in August after gaining for the last five months, Pukhov said. The ruble would have likely fallen even further if not for the levels capital inflow into the country, he said.

Low oil prices caused Russia’s account surplus to fall to $14.8 billion in January-August, plummeting by $1.6 billion in August alone, Central Bank data revealed.

An upswing in imports – primarily in mechanical equipment and aircraft – is the main cause of the deficit, Pukhov said. While the growth in equipment imports could indicate economic growth, other data does not support this conclusion, he said.

Capital inflow was effected by a number of factors, including higher market rates on the state’s ruble debt. The rates have kept the ruble attractive, enabling it to gain 19 percent since February against all currencies. Russian assets remain attractive against the backdrop of near-zero or even negative rates abroad, Pukhov said.

The relatively high price of oil and higher profits for Russian companies are also factors, he said.

Russia's customary net capital outflow may return by the end of September, said Dmitry Polevoy of ING. Payments on external debts, which usually peak in September and December, will determine future flow dynamics, he said. He claimed that no further crises loom for the ruble as long as external factors do significantly deteriorate.

Yet investors’ appetite for Russian assets is also a driving factor, according to Sergei Pukhov. Investor interest could cool off rapidly if the Central Bank lowers its rates and the Federal Reserve System raises its rates.

Arrested Anti-Corruption Official Found with $300M in Offshore Accounts

3 hours ago

The Russian anti-corruption official arrested on bribery charges held 300 million euro ($336 million) in Western bank accounts, the Rosbalt news agency reported Wednesday. Dmitry Zakharchenko, the former deputy head of the Ministry of Internal ...

1 minute ago

Russian Investigative Committee Spokesman Vladimir Markin Resigns

37 minutes ago

Russian Enviromental Group Fighting Wildfires Declared 'Foreign Agent'

40 minutes ago

Russian Government Slashes State Media Budgets

2 hours ago

Remains of Orthodox Saint to Reach International Space Station

20 hours ago

Russian Communist Party Plans to Protest Electoral Fraud

20 hours ago

TripAdvisor Ranks Russia's Hermitage Museum as Best in Europe

1 hour ago

1 hour ago

Muchnik's Picks: Moscow Music Week, Joss Stone and More Music on the Weekend

Another week, another crop of great gigs including Moscow Music Week, which is back in the city for the second time this weekend. It's a ...

1 hour ago

1 hour ago

Muchnik's Picks: Moscow Music Week, Joss Stone and More Music on the Weekend

Another week, another crop of great gigs including Moscow Music Week, which is back in the city for the second time this weekend. It's a ...

1 hour ago

1 hour ago

Muchnik's Picks: Moscow Music Week, Joss Stone and More Music on the Weekend

Another week, another crop of great gigs including Moscow Music Week, which is back in the city for the second time this weekend. It's a ...

1 minute ago

Russian Investigative Committee Spokesman Vladimir Markin Resigns

37 minutes ago

Russian Enviromental Group Fighting Wildfires Declared 'Foreign Agent'

40 minutes ago

Russian Government Slashes State Media Budgets

1 minute ago

Russian Investigative Committee Spokesman Vladimir Markin Resigns

37 minutes ago

Russian Enviromental Group Fighting Wildfires Declared 'Foreign Agent'

40 minutes ago

Russian Government Slashes State Media Budgets
20 hours ago
By Boris Grozovsky
Boris Grozovsky
By Boris Grozovsky
Russia's Post-Election Economy: Down, But Not Out
By Boris Grozovsky
Boris Grozovsky
By Boris Grozovsky
20 hours ago

Russia's parliamentary elections are rapidly approaching, but this time politicians aren't making any pie-in-the-sky promises. After all, pie costs money and they don’t have any. But they are also careful to avoid making any unpopular decisions, preferring to postpone them for another 18 to 24 ...

Print edition — 6 days ago

September 08

Moscow's big day; Pokemon in jail; No painkillers, we're Russian

1 day ago

Moscow Restaurants: News and Openings

1 day ago

Whether you're looking for a new morning pitstop to satisfy your caffeine cravings, hankering after some street food from the Scottish highlands or simply after somewhere central to grab a quick, healthy lunch, we've got it covered.

1 day ago

Moscow Restaurants: News and Openings

1 day ago

Whether you're looking for a new morning pitstop to satisfy your caffeine cravings, hankering after some street food from the Scottish highlands or simply after somewhere central to grab a quick, healthy lunch, we've got it covered.

1 day ago

Moscow Restaurants: News and Openings

1 day ago

Whether you're looking for a new morning pitstop to satisfy your caffeine cravings, hankering after some street food from the Scottish highlands or simply after somewhere central to grab a quick, healthy lunch, we've got it covered.

1 day ago

The Lively Campaign Ads of Russia's ‘Dullest’ Elections in a Decade

Russian's 2016 Duma race may have been lackluster in many ways, but that doesn't mean there aren't several campaign ads worth remembering.

1 day ago

The Lively Campaign Ads of Russia's ‘Dullest’ Elections in a Decade

Russian's 2016 Duma race may have been lackluster in many ways, but that doesn't mean there aren't several campaign ads worth remembering.

2 days ago

Moscow Restaurants: Creative Cocktails at Schrödinger’s Cat

Head down a dark staircase, hunt for a doorbell hidden behind a painting and try to act casual as a section of the ...

1 day ago

The Lively Campaign Ads of Russia's ‘Dullest’ Elections in a Decade

Russian's 2016 Duma race may have been lackluster in many ways, but that doesn't mean there aren't several campaign ads worth remembering.

New issue — 6 days ago

September 08

Moscow's big day; Pokemon in jail; No painkillers, we're Russian
Moscow's Muslims Celebrate Eid al-Adha (Kurban Bairam)
1 day, 18 hours ago
Muslims around the world celebrate Eid al-Adha to mark the end of the haj pilgrimage by slaughtering sheep, goats, camels and cows to commemorate Prophet ...

2 hours ago

Remains of Orthodox Saint to Reach International Space Station

20 hours ago

Russian Communist Party Plans to Protest Electoral Fraud

20 hours ago

TripAdvisor Ranks Russia's Hermitage Museum as Best in Europe

2 days ago

2 days ago

Moscow Restaurants: Creative Cocktails at Schrödinger’s Cat

Head down a dark staircase, hunt for a doorbell hidden behind a painting and try to act casual as a section of the exposed brick wall swings open in rush ...

2 days ago

Teeter's TV Take-Out: Amphibian Man, Ballad of the Hussars and More Moscow TV and Film
Now that you’ve sobered up after the City Day festivities, Moscow television will liven things up again Monday through Friday with a Box Office Smash Week, featuring underwater derring-do, opium-chasing pirates, the country’s favorite cross-dressing Hussar and much more that Russia’s popcorn-eaters couldn’t and can’t resist. Here’s what to tune in when.

2 days ago

Teeter's TV Take-Out: Amphibian Man, Ballad of the Hussars and More Moscow TV and Film
Now that you’ve sobered up after the City Day festivities, Moscow television will liven things up again Monday through Friday with a Box Office Smash Week, featuring underwater derring-do, opium-chasing pirates, the country’s favorite cross-dressing Hussar and much more that Russia’s popcorn-eaters couldn’t and can’t resist. Here’s what to tune in when.

21 hours ago

Putin Considers Travel Bans for Suspected Corrupt Bankers
Russian bankers suspected of theft or embezzlement could lose the right to travel abroad, the Interfax news agency ...

21 hours ago

U.S. MMA Fighter Jeff Monson Awarded Passport for Breakaway 'Luhansk Republic'
Former wrestling world champion Jeff Monson has become the first American to receive citizenship for the self-proclaimed Luhansk ...

21 hours ago

Putin Considers Travel Bans for Suspected Corrupt Bankers
Russian bankers suspected of theft or embezzlement could lose the right to travel abroad, the Interfax news agency ...

21 hours ago

U.S. MMA Fighter Jeff Monson Awarded Passport for Breakaway 'Luhansk Republic'
Former wrestling world champion Jeff Monson has become the first American to receive citizenship for the self-proclaimed Luhansk ...

2 hours ago

Remains of Orthodox Saint to Reach International Space Station
Part of the remains of Russia’s most venerated saint, Saint Seraphim of Sarov, will travel to the International ...

20 hours ago

Russian Communist Party Plans to Protest Electoral Fraud
The Communist Party of the Russian Federation has announced that it will consider staging protests if the State ...
2 days ago
By Alexander Prokopenko
By Alexander Prokopenko
Government Struggles to Control Regions' Spiraling Debt Problem
By Alexander Prokopenko
By Alexander Prokopenko
2 days ago

The Russian government may restructure the commercial debt held by Russia’s poorest regions, according to Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Kozak, who is ...

22 hours ago

Eastern Ukraine Separatist Leaders Pledge New Cease-Fire

23 hours ago

Russia Adds Salt to Western Food Embargo

23 hours ago

Chief of Russian Presidential Transport Firm Arrested

1 day ago

Foreign Students to Sit Compulsory Russian Language Exams

1 day ago

Russian Arms Companies Slide in Defense Firm Rankings

1 day ago

Surveillance Whistleblower Snowden Critiques Kremlin Anti-Terror Policy
Welcome to the New Moscow, Where Streets Are Paved With Holes
4 days ago
The dust will have barely settled when Moscow celebrates the annual City Day on Sept. 10. City Hall has promised more than 200 ...
Welcome to the New Moscow, Where Streets Are Paved With Holes
4 days ago
The dust will have barely settled when Moscow celebrates the ...
Moscow Restaurants: Creative Cocktails at Schrödinger’s Cat
2 days ago
Head down a dark staircase, hunt for a doorbell hidden behind a painting and try to act casual ...
2 days ago

2 days ago

Teeter's TV Take-Out: Amphibian Man, Ballad of the Hussars and More Moscow TV and Film

Now that you’ve sobered up after the City Day festivities, Moscow television will liven things up ...

4 days ago

4 days ago

Full Steam Ahead: Moscow Unveils New Overground Metro

A cloud of dust engulfs migrant laborers as they cut slabs of concrete. The dull roar ...

Arrested Anti-Corruption Official Found with $300M in Offshore Accounts

TripAdvisor Ranks Russia's Hermitage Museum as Best in Europe

Russia's Post-Election Economy: Down, But Not Out

Putin Considers Travel Bans for Suspected Corrupt Bankers
