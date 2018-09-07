Can Armenia’s Pashinyan Have an Honest Conversation With Putin? (Op-ed)

Armenia’s new democratic prime minister may be reluctant to address the asymmetric relationship.

Nikol Pashinyan and Vladimir Putin / Kremlin.ru

When hundreds of thousands of Armenians took to the streets in April this year, ultimately forcing the country’s autocrat Serzh Sargsyan to step down, Russia didn’t intervene. Given the Kremlin’s hostile intervention in the midst of Ukraine’s revolution, Moscow’s neutrality went down well in Yerevan. The protest leader-turned-Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan expressed gratitude for “Russia’s balanced position during Armenia’s internal political crisis.” And this Saturday, the two leaders are meeting in Moscow for the third time in just four months. Since assuming office, Pashinyan has wanted to reiterate that Armenia has remained a loyal ally to Russia. But Moscow is skeptical. At the time when even allied autocracies like Belarus and Kazakhstan are diversifying their foreign policy away from Moscow, a young democrat, elected on an anti-corruption platform, isn’t the leader Moscow would immediately trust. In the wake of Sargsyan’s ouster, a crisis in the Russian-Armenian relations is inevitable, regional security analyst Eduard Abrahamyan told the Moscow Times. “The Velvet Revolution is a new chapter in Armenia's history. It created preconditions for the building a new kind of state, one based on a systemic fight against corruption and bad governance,” said Abrahamyan. “Such a revolution couldn’t but make Moscow concerned.”

The tensions we’re seeing now are part of “a natural readjustment,” agreed Anahit Shirinyan, a Yerevan-based fellow at the British think tank Chatham House. And “Russia doesn’t have the leverage over it that it used to have over the previous government.” The first significant test for Moscow was brought about by the Pashinyan’s government’s legal campaign against the former regime. First, a high-profile member of parliament, two brothers and two nephews of ex-President Sargsyan, as well as his bodyguard and other senior figures, were charged with graft and illegal weapons procurement among other felonies. Then in July, former President Robert Kocharyan was indicted by the Special Investigative Service. SIS, which reports to the prime minister, is investigating the deaths of ten people killed amid the violent dispersal of anti-government protesters on March 1, 2008. Throughout his two presidential terms, Kocharyan was a reliable ally of Vladimir Putin and after leaving office served as a director for Sistema PJSFC, one of Russia’s largest investment companies. Also charged with “usurping state power” was Yuri Khachaturov, the head of the Collective Security Treaty Organization, the Russia-led security bloc chaired by Armenian till 2020. Khachaturov was released on bail and returned to Moscow. But the damage was done: in a statement, Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov hinted that the case against members of the former leadership was politically motivated and described it as a “cause for concern.” Last week, Lavrov stressed that Moscow expects Yerevan to contribute to “the strengthening the reputation and prestige of our common [Collective Security Treaty] Organization.” Khachaturov’s indictment, presumably, did just the opposite.

