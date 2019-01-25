By Demanding a Gas Discount, Kadyrov Is Pushing His Luck (Op-ed)

A ruling by a Chechen court to cancel a massive gas bill has put the Kremlin in a tight spot.

Vladimir Putin and Ramzan Kadyrov / Kremlin.ru

On Dec. 20, a district court in Russia’s North Caucasus republic of Chechnya approved a request by regional prosecutors to write off gas debts owed by local customers to Mezhregiongaz, a subsidiary of Gazprom. The prosecution argued that the debts — worth 9.4 billion rubles ($135.3 million) — have provoked social tensions in Chechnya and could trigger protests. Moreover, Dzhambulat Umarov, the Chechen Press and Information minister argued, Moscow still owes Chechnya one on account of the economic damage wrought by the Kremlin’s wars against Chechen separatists in the 90s and 2000s. In light of the Russian leadership’s low approval ratings over the deeply unpopular pension age hike, Ramzan Kadyrov, the head of Chechnya, is clearly looking for a way to palliate harsh social conditions on his own turf. Considering the special informal status Chechnya enjoys in Russian politics, his demand is not that surprising. Since Putin’s accession to power in 2000, the Kremlin has given Kadyrov license to govern according to his own wants and priorities while turning a blind eye to islamization and violence towards minority groups in the republic.

But this time, Kadyrov might be in over his head. Gazprom’s deputy head Valery Golubev has announced that the gas giant will appeal the ruling, claiming that the decision “contradicts all existing legal norms and will be interpreted by paying customers as unfair.” Meanwhile, the Attorney General’s office, the most powerful component of the Russian judiciary system, responded on Jan. 22 by launching an investigation into Chechnya's Prosecutor General's Office, calling on local Chechen prosecutors to support Gazprom’s appeal. This is significant, as it is uncommon for the Attorney General’s office not to stand behind regional prosecutors. In return for increased autonomy, the Kremlin demands unquestioned loyalty to the center. It also expects for Chechnya’s policies to be limited to Chechnya, and not spill over to other regions. The Chechen court’s ruling violated the second condition and thereby placed the Kremlin between a rock and a hard place. One option would be for Moscow to recognize the court ruling as legitimate. However, this risks provoking similar demands from other regions. Indeed, authorities in Bashkiria, Tatarstan, Samara, Smolensk, Omsk, Lipetsk and Chuvashia have already submitted similar requests that their debts be repealed. This course of action would also lead to open conflict between Kadyrov and Gazprom.

