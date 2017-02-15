Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Lifehack
City Listings & Guide
37 minutes ago Russian Police Abandon Investigation Into Attack on Journalists in Chechnya
1 hour ago Russian Court Drops Charges Against Atheist for Saying 'God Doesn't Exist'
1 hour ago Russian Government Plans New Service Exposing 'Fake News'
Russia
Russian Police Abandon Investigation Into Attack on Journalists in Chechnya
Russia
Russian Court Drops Charges Against Atheist for Saying 'God Doesn't Exist'
Russia
Russian Authorities Report Shortages of HIV Meds in 20 Regions
Russia
What Does Michael Flynn’s Resignation Mean for U.S.-Russia Ties?
Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Lifehack
Listings & Guide
37 minutes ago Russian Police Abandon Investigation Into Attack on Journalists in Chechnya
1 hour ago Russian Court Drops Charges Against Atheist for Saying 'God Doesn't Exist'
1 hour ago Russian Government Plans New Service Exposing 'Fake News'

Buyer's Remorse: Trump's Position on Crimea Angers Russia

Sean Spicer Said Trump 'Expects' Russia to Return Crimea to Ukraine. And The Kremlin Isn't Happy.

Feb 15, 2017 — 15:27
— Update: 15:27
By Ola Cichowlas
o.cichowlas@imedia.ru
@olacicho
Feb 15, 2017 — 15:27
— Update: 15:27
By Ola Cichowlas
o.cichowlas@imedia.ru
@olacicho
Most Read
Russia
What Does Michael Flynn’s Resignation Mean for U.S.-Russia Ties?
Russia
1917, Tweeted: Chronicle of the Russian Revolution (Part 3, Feb. 6 - Feb. 12)
Meanwhile…
British Historian Caught in Ukraine-Russia Spat Accuses Both Sides of Spreading 'Propaganda'
Moscow
Romance in Moscow
@maccladie / Twitter

The Kremlin had high hopes for U.S. President Donald Trump. He had praised Russian President Vladimir Putin, proposed tag-teaming with Moscow in Syria and even hinted he might recognize Crimea as part of Russia.

Then, on Feb. 14, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer shattered the Kremlin’s American dream.

“President Trump has made it very clear that he expects the Russian government to de-escalate violence in the Ukraine and return Crimea,” Spicer told reporters at a daily press conference.

Russia annexed the Crimean peninsula from Ukraine in 2014. The West, in turn, responded by imposing international sanctions on Moscow. Trump appeared to be Russia’s best bet for getting those sanctions lifted.

Naturally, Spicer’s words provoked anger among the Russian authorities. It didn’t help that the Crimea statement came right after Trump forced National Security Advisor Michael Flynn, a Russia sympathizer, to resign for withholding information about his phone conversations with the Russian ambassador.

The Moscow Times brings you some reactions from Russian officials.

Maria Zakharova, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman

“We do not return our territories. Crimea is the territory of the Russian Federation. That’s it.”

Vyacheslav Volodin, Chairman of the State Duma

“This subject should not be discussed anymore. Some kind of press secretary said something. Listen, some person will say something again. The pre-election program should be carried out, and the pre-election program included regulating relations with Russia, China, the fight against terrorism.. When the pre-election program will be carried out, then everything will be fine.”

Alexei Pushkov, Head of the International Affairs Committee in the Federation Council

“The White House statements on Crimea are aimed to claim the critics of president Donald Trump. But those concessions will not help, there is a declared war on him until a victorious end.”

Viktor Ozerov, Head of Security Committee in the Federation Council

“Crimea is and will remain Russian. Demanding to return it simply cannot be fulfilled. It’s as if Russia demanded for Alaska to be returned.”

Leonid Kalashnikov, Russian Senator

“This differs from his [Trump’s] promises, including thinking about recognizing Crimea. But, as you can see, it does not always correspond to what he does afterwards.”

Leonid Slutsky, Duma deputy 

"Russia has no intention to discuss the issue of returning Crimea to Ukraine with the U.S. or anyone else for that matter. This has nothing to do with the bilateral agenda. Crimea was integrated into Russia according to the will of the peninsula’s citizens and for almost three years now has been inseparable for our country. Any attempts to reignite the subject of Crimea’s “return” will be treated as infringement of Russia’s territorial integrity. Russia and USA will have to repair their cooperation as two great nations on equal terms, especially as far as fighting global terrorism is concerned."

Vitaly Milonov, Russian Duma deputy

"It’s not interesting what the press secretary of the American president has to say. These are not the words of the leader of the United States. Trump has actually said the opposite.

His personnel can have their own opinions. He could also have made a mistake.

Many people have worked in the White House, like Monica Lewinsky. But we talked to Bill Clinton, not to Monica Lewinsky."

On the Flynn affair, Milonov told The Moscow Times:

"Our secret services to their job properly. If there were any links to them, you would be the last to know."

Sergei Markov, a pro-Kremlin political analyst

"At the moment, I think Trump is temporarily sacrificing improving ties with Russia in order to strengthen his position. With these Ukraine and Crimea statements, Trump is trying to reduce pressure from Congress which is trying to sabotage his program.

The sidelining of Flynn was organized by those same people, who want relations with Russia to remain bad. That’s why the phone call with the Russian ambassador was picked up. He called dozens of ambassadors but none of those conversations were interesting to them. Only the phone call with the Russian ambassador that was singled out."  

Russian Government Plans New Service Exposing 'Fake News'

1 hour ago

Russia's Foreign Ministry is set to launch its own service dedicated to busting “fake news” from the allegedly dishonest Western press.

37 minutes ago

Russian Police Abandon Investigation Into Attack on Journalists in Chechnya

1 hour ago

Russian Court Drops Charges Against Atheist for Saying 'God Doesn't Exist'

1 hour ago

Teen Faces Charges for Insulting Pro-Putin Russians Online

2 hours ago

Russian Authorities Report Shortages of HIV Meds in 20 Regions

2 hours ago

Stalin's Popularity in Russia Reaches 16-Year High

4 hours ago

Trump 'Expects' Russia to Return Annexed Crimea

37 minutes ago

Russian Police Abandon Investigation Into Attack on Journalists in Chechnya

1 hour ago

Russian Court Drops Charges Against Atheist for Saying 'God Doesn't Exist'

1 hour ago

Teen Faces Charges for Insulting Pro-Putin Russians Online

37 minutes ago

Russian Police Abandon Investigation Into Attack on Journalists in Chechnya

1 hour ago

Russian Court Drops Charges Against Atheist for Saying 'God Doesn't Exist'

1 hour ago

Teen Faces Charges for Insulting Pro-Putin Russians Online

1 day ago

1 day ago

Love and Race in Modern Russia

When David first came to Moscow 10 years ago, he stood out like a sore thumb. People stared at him. On public transportation, other passengers ...

1 day ago

1 day ago

Love and Race in Modern Russia

When David first came to Moscow 10 years ago, he stood out like a sore thumb. People stared at him. On public transportation, other passengers ...

1 day ago

1 day ago

Love and Race in Modern Russia

When David first came to Moscow 10 years ago, he stood out like a sore thumb. People stared at him. On public transportation, other passengers ...

Exhibition

Philippe Chancel. Rebel’s Paris 1982

Panthers and Vikings — two notorious Parisian youth culture gangs from the 1980s the in photographs

The Multimedia Art Museum
to Feb. 26

A series of works by this Paris-based photographer who for over two decades has been taking pictures which sit between art, documentary and journalism. Read more

Read more

37 minutes ago

Russian Police Abandon Investigation Into Attack on Journalists in Chechnya

1 hour ago

Russian Court Drops Charges Against Atheist for Saying 'God Doesn't Exist'

1 hour ago

Teen Faces Charges for Insulting Pro-Putin Russians Online

1 day ago
By Elizaveta Osetinskaya
Elizaveta Osetinskaya
By Elizaveta Osetinskaya

Why Putin Would Not Build the Wall With Mexico

By Elizaveta Osetinskaya
By Elizaveta Osetinskaya
1 day ago

Much like the United States, Russia has its own “Mexico.”

Print edition — 6 days ago

February 09

Love Across Borders; Navalny Verdict; Cool Running Consul

Romance in Moscow

1 day, 2 hours ago
Valentine's Day might not enjoy the same popularity in Russia as it does in the West, but Muscovites never have love far from their hearts.

2 hours ago

Russian Authorities Report Shortages of HIV Meds in 20 Regions

2 hours ago

Stalin's Popularity in Russia Reaches 16-Year High

4 hours ago

Trump 'Expects' Russia to Return Annexed Crimea

20 hours ago

What Does Michael Flynn’s Resignation Mean for U.S.-Russia Ties?

20 hours ago

On Feb 13, Donald Trump's national security adviser, Michael Flynn, resigned over his contacts with Russia. His resignation has not only humiliated the Trump team.

20 hours ago

What Does Michael Flynn’s Resignation Mean for U.S.-Russia Ties?

20 hours ago

On Feb 13, Donald Trump's national security adviser, Michael Flynn, resigned over his contacts with Russia. His resignation has not only humiliated the Trump team.

20 hours ago

What Does Michael Flynn’s Resignation Mean for U.S.-Russia Ties?

20 hours ago

On Feb 13, Donald Trump's national security adviser, Michael Flynn, resigned over his contacts with Russia. His resignation has not only humiliated the Trump team.

22 hours ago

1917, Tweeted: Chronicle of the Russian Revolution (Part 3, Feb. 6 - Feb. 12)

The Moscow Times and Project1917 continue to share the most compelling stories from 1917, the year of the Bolshevik Revolution.

see more

22 hours ago

1917, Tweeted: Chronicle of the Russian Revolution (Part 3, Feb. 6 - Feb. 12)

The Moscow Times and Project1917 continue to share the most compelling stories from 1917, the year of the Bolshevik Revolution.

22 hours ago

British Historian Caught in Ukraine-Russia Spat Accuses Both Sides of Spreading 'Propaganda'

The British academic at the heart of the latest diplomatic spat between Russia and Ukraine has accused both sides of “greatly exaggerating” the ...

22 hours ago

1917, Tweeted: Chronicle of the Russian Revolution (Part 3, Feb. 6 - Feb. 12)

The Moscow Times and Project1917 continue to share the most compelling stories from 1917, the year of the Bolshevik Revolution.

New issue — 6 days ago

February 09

Love Across Borders; Navalny Verdict; Cool Running Consul
2 days ago
By Dmitry Kamyshev
By Dmitry Kamyshev

Navalny’s Sorry Contribution to Russian Jurisprudence (Op-Ed)

By Dmitry Kamyshev
By Dmitry Kamyshev
2 days ago

The opposition activist has unwittingly enriched Russia’s legal canon with unwritten rules that deserve to be dubbed “Navalny laws.”

4 hours ago

Trump's Team Was in 'Constant Touch' With Russia Before Elections — Reports

21 hours ago

Russia Orders 20,000 Medals for Syrian Campaign Soldiers

22 hours ago

Russian Court Saves North Korean Defector From Deportation

1 day ago

Top Russian Officials Call Flynn Resignation 'Russophobic Paranoia'

1 day ago

Russia Targeting French Election With 'Fake News,' Says Macron Party Chief

1 day ago

Russians Split on Proposed Homeopathy Ban

Wed. Feb. 15

More events
Carmen Opera
Love Is... Cinema
Between Two. Self-Realization Theater
Elegance and Splendour of Art Deco Exhibition
Raimonda Dance
The Beautiful Days of Aranjuez Cinema

4 hours ago

Trump's Team Was in 'Constant Touch' With Russia Before Elections — Reports

21 hours ago

Russia Orders 20,000 Medals for Syrian Campaign Soldiers

22 hours ago

Russian Court Saves North Korean Defector From Deportation

1 day ago

Top Russian Officials Call Flynn Resignation 'Russophobic Paranoia'

1 day ago

Russia Targeting French Election With 'Fake News,' Says Macron Party Chief

1 day ago

Russians Split on Proposed Homeopathy Ban

2 hours ago

Russian Authorities Report Shortages of HIV Meds in 20 Regions

2 hours ago

Stalin's Popularity in Russia Reaches 16-Year High

4 hours ago

Trump 'Expects' Russia to Return Annexed Crimea

British Historian Caught in Ukraine-Russia Spat Accuses Both Sides of Spreading 'Propaganda'

22 hours ago
The British academic at the heart of the latest diplomatic spat between Russia and Ukraine has accused both sides of “greatly exaggerating” the ...

Russian TV — Making War Great Again

1 day ago
Russian Sunday news TV took a more militant turn this ...

British Historian Caught in Ukraine-Russia Spat Accuses Both Sides of Spreading 'Propaganda'

22 hours ago
The British academic at the heart of the latest diplomatic spat between Russia and Ukraine has accused both ...
From our partners

Exhibition

Naive

Moscow Museum of Modern Art / Petrovka
to Apr. 30

Retrospective of Naive Art from the 19th to the 21st century includes paintings and graphics by acclaimed avant-garde artists Kazimir Malevich, Mikhail Larionov, Natalya Goncharova, David Burlyuk, conceptialists Ilya Kabakov, Sergei Anufriyev and others. Read more

Read more

1 day ago

1 day ago

Russian TV — Making War Great Again

Russian Sunday news TV took a more militant turn this week, normalizing the war in Ukraine ...

1 day ago

1 day ago

One Stop Shop

Last summer, Usachyovsky Market followed the lead of hipster magnet Danilovsky Market. It was completely renovated, ...

Most Read

What Does Michael Flynn’s Resignation Mean for U.S.-Russia Ties?

1917, Tweeted: Chronicle of the Russian Revolution (Part 3, Feb. 6 - Feb. 12)

British Historian Caught in Ukraine-Russia Spat Accuses Both Sides of Spreading 'Propaganda'

Romance in Moscow
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Subscribe
Conferences
Real Estate
Jobs
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+