Burying the Bombshell

On Thursday, Alexei Navalny’s Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK) published its most in-depth report yet, revealing a vast empire of crooked charities and lavish homes that make up a “secret empire” allegedly controlled by Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev.

As with the foundation’s past investigations, like a report about the prosecutor general’s supposed mafia ties or revelations that a deputy prime minister allegedly chartered jets to taxi around a pair of dogs, Navalny’s latest bombshell made media waves around the world.

In Russia, however, FBK’s investigations aren’t generating all the headlines they used to. Not only do Russia’s national television networks continue to ignore Navalny’s work, but some other media outlets that reported his investigations in the past are paying less attention now, according to a report by the independent TV station Dozhd.

On Friday, Dozhd published data, collected partly by the media-monitoring company Medialogia, about the number of reports in the media describing or commenting on FBK’s new investigation.

As expected, the national networks Pervyi Kanal, Rossiya-1, and NTV didn’t once mention the report on Medvedev. On cable, only the RBC news channel covered the story, mentioning it in 17 different reports. On the radio, FBK’s work made it to Ekho Moskvy, where it came up 33 times, and Biznes FM, where it was mentioned four times. Kommersant FM and Vesti FM, meanwhile, said nothing about the report.