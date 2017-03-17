Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Lifehack
City Listings & Guide
1 hour ago Russia Calls for National Ban on Jehovah's Witnesses
2 hours ago Activist Fined for Reposting News About His Own Court Case
17 hours ago Watch Newly Discovered Color Footage of Stalin's Funeral
Russia
Russia Calls for National Ban on Jehovah's Witnesses
Russia
Watch Newly Discovered Color Footage of Stalin's Funeral
Russia
Crimea: Scenes From the 1990s
Russia
How Russia and WikiLeaks Became Allies Against the West
Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Lifehack
Listings & Guide
1 hour ago Russia Calls for National Ban on Jehovah's Witnesses
2 hours ago Activist Fined for Reposting News About His Own Court Case
17 hours ago Watch Newly Discovered Color Footage of Stalin's Funeral

Bring Out the Balloons — Russia Celebrates Crimea Anniversary

Three years after the annexation, Crimea is beyond the point of no return.

March 17, 2017 — 10:55
— Update: 10:58
By Eva Hartog
March 17, 2017 — 10:55
— Update: 10:58
By Eva Hartog
e.hartog@imedia.ru
@EvaHartog
Most Read
Russia
Bring Out the Balloons — Russia Celebrates Crimea Anniversary
World
Welcome Back to the Belarusian Good Old Bad Old Days
World
The Kremlin’s Propaganda Network Wants to Debunk Fake News
Moscow
A Law Unto Himself
For Russians, the “return” of Crimea is second only to the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany. Sergei Bobylev / TASS

Russia’s celebration of the three-year anniversary of the Crimea’s annexation — and the festivities’ patriotic message — will be hard to miss.

Celebrations across Russia have been planned for March 18. Some will have a local flavor — Yakutia, for example, is organizing deer races. Others will be overtly nationalistic. Murmansk is staging a flashmob titled “Crimea — Russia, forever!” with free balloons in Russia’s tricolor.

Three years after Moscow formally annexed Crimea, the consequences are still unfolding: Ukraine is still mired in conflict, tensions between Kiev and Moscow are as high as ever, and Western sanctions are still in place — despite expectations that a Trump presidency would see them lifted.

Economically, the annexation has been a flop. In 2017, the republic will receive roughly 98 billion rubles from the federal budget. That puts it on par with some of Russia’s most costly regions like Chechnya and Ingushetia. Huge infrastructural investments such as an upgraded airport in Simferopol and the Kerch Bridge to the Russian mainland are still in progress. If Crimea has survived, it is only thanks to a heavy infusion of government money.

Residents of the peninsula say they are beginning to realize that regime change will not cure rampant corruption. “People believed in the fairytale that someone would come along and life would be good,” says one 28-year-old resident of the coastal town Yalta, who spoke on the condition of anonymity. “But those running the place are still the same people as they were under Ukraine. They are filling their pockets.”

Daily inconveniences caused by the annexation are still being felt. The peninula is still partly reliant on Ukraine. The power shortages that engulfed Crimea in the winter of 2015, sporadically return, locals say. MasterCard and Visa are still inoperative. Russia’s alternative is mostly symbolic — the national Mir payment system (which translates as “World” or “Peace”) can’t be used for international transactions.

Then there are continued reports of human rights violations. Crimean Tatars still complain of persecution by Russian authorities. A journalist for RFE/RL, Mykola Semena, is facing charges of separatism for an article he wrote in 2015. Since last year, the Federal Security Service (FSB) has been on the hunt for “Ukrainian saboteurs.” Several detainees say they were tortured.

Among ordinary residents, however, the divisions between those who supported Kiev and those who supported Moscow, which dominated Crimean society in the lead-up and aftermath of the annexation, has mostly faded. “My sister in Ukraine used to call me a separatist, but now she’s become less categorical,” says the Yalta resident, who herself opposed the annexation. “People understand that it’s just politics, and that actually we’re one people.”

The reality is that Crimeans have little choice but adapt. Alexei Levinson of the Levada Center pollster says there is no appetite for a policy reversal. “Most Russians feel that the annexation has cured the trauma of the fall of the Soviet Union and made Russia a superpower again,” he says.

With the annexation seen as a heroic feat — second only to the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany — Russians are willing to bear the economic and political cost, he says. “Crimea is in a league of its own. Putin would never be forgiven if he surrendered.”

Not that that is a likely scenario. Crimea catapulted Putin’s ratings to an all-time high and consolidated the political landscape around a national idea known as the “Crimean consensus” that remains firmly in place to this day. Presidential elections next year — predicted to be held on the fourth anniversary of the annexation, March 18 — will show whether that consensus can survive another year.



Related
Russia
Russians Take Pride in Crimea Annexation — Poll
Russia
Dreams in Isolation: Crimea 2 Years After Annexation

Bring Out the Balloons — Russia Celebrates Crimea Anniversary

1 hour ago

Three years after the annexation, Crimea is beyond the point of no return.

1 hour ago

Russia Calls for National Ban on Jehovah's Witnesses

2 hours ago

Activist Fined for Reposting News About His Own Court Case

17 hours ago

Watch Newly Discovered Color Footage of Stalin's Funeral

18 hours ago

Three New Metro Stations Open in South-West Moscow

21 hours ago

Russians Are Laughing Indeed After NATO Report Accuses TV Comedy of ‘Strategic Communication’ by Kremlin

21 hours ago

Ukraine Sanctions Russian State-Owned Banks

1 hour ago

Russia Calls for National Ban on Jehovah's Witnesses

2 hours ago

Activist Fined for Reposting News About His Own Court Case

17 hours ago

Watch Newly Discovered Color Footage of Stalin's Funeral

1 hour ago

Russia Calls for National Ban on Jehovah's Witnesses

2 hours ago

Activist Fined for Reposting News About His Own Court Case

17 hours ago

Watch Newly Discovered Color Footage of Stalin's Funeral

14 hours ago

14 hours ago

Welcome Back to the Belarusian Good Old Bad Old Days

Despite a rare act of conciliation by President Lukashenko, protests across Belarus continue, and the police are done playing nice.

14 hours ago

14 hours ago

Welcome Back to the Belarusian Good Old Bad Old Days

Despite a rare act of conciliation by President Lukashenko, protests across Belarus continue, and the police are done playing nice.

14 hours ago

14 hours ago

Welcome Back to the Belarusian Good Old Bad Old Days

Despite a rare act of conciliation by President Lukashenko, protests across Belarus continue, and the police are done playing nice.

Dance

Giselle

Fri. Mar. 17 Mon. Apr. 10
Stanislavsky and Nemirovich-Danchenko Musical Theater
06:00 p.m.

Adolphe Adam’s ballet about a peasant girl deceived in love by a young aristocrat. Read more

Read more

1 hour ago

Russia Calls for National Ban on Jehovah's Witnesses

2 hours ago

Activist Fined for Reposting News About His Own Court Case

17 hours ago

Watch Newly Discovered Color Footage of Stalin's Funeral

49 minutes ago
By Michele A. Berdy
Michele A. Berdy
By Michele A. Berdy

You Gotta Russian Problem With Me?

By Michele A. Berdy
By Michele A. Berdy
49 minutes ago

When I worked at a gas station, I liked to listen to the mechanics talk shop about rusted nut that wouldn’t budge. Translators talk shop, too. Only for us, a rusted nut is a word that defies translation.

Print edition — yesterday

March 16

Disability in the Spotlight; The Kremlin and Wikileaks; Domestic Violence

Crimea: Scenes From the 1990s

19 hours ago
Three years after Russia annexed Crimea from Ukraine, a move broadly regarded as illegal, The Moscow Times recalls the Crimean peninsula in the 1990s.

18 hours ago

Three New Metro Stations Open in South-West Moscow

21 hours ago

Russians Are Laughing Indeed After NATO Report Accuses TV Comedy of ‘Strategic Communication’ by Kremlin

21 hours ago

Ukraine Sanctions Russian State-Owned Banks

18 hours ago

The Kremlin’s Propaganda Network Wants to Debunk Fake News

18 hours ago

Given RT’s reputation for reporting bogus news, you might think it lacks the credentials to start debunking “fake news,” but that’s precisely what it's attempting.

18 hours ago

The Kremlin’s Propaganda Network Wants to Debunk Fake News

18 hours ago

Given RT’s reputation for reporting bogus news, you might think it lacks the credentials to start debunking “fake news,” but that’s precisely what it's attempting.

18 hours ago

The Kremlin’s Propaganda Network Wants to Debunk Fake News

18 hours ago

Given RT’s reputation for reporting bogus news, you might think it lacks the credentials to start debunking “fake news,” but that’s precisely what it's attempting.

19 hours ago

A Law Unto Himself

U.S. lawyer Thomas Callahan first came to Russia in 2006. He thinks Dostoyevsky is overrated and has no time for expats.

see more

19 hours ago

A Law Unto Himself

U.S. lawyer Thomas Callahan first came to Russia in 2006. He thinks Dostoyevsky is overrated and has no time for expats.

20 hours ago

How Russia and WikiLeaks Became Allies Against the West

Some claim WikiLeaks is working for the Kremlin. The reality is hardly so simple.

19 hours ago

A Law Unto Himself

U.S. lawyer Thomas Callahan first came to Russia in 2006. He thinks Dostoyevsky is overrated and has no time for expats.

New issue — yesterday

March 16

Disability in the Spotlight; The Kremlin and Wikileaks; Domestic Violence
1 day ago
By Ildar Dadin
Ildar Dadin
By Ildar Dadin

'I’m Not Going Anywhere Until Torture Ends': Russian Activist Speaks Out

By Ildar Dadin
Ildar Dadin
By Ildar Dadin
1 day ago

Ildar Dadin, an activist jailed for "repeated violations" of Russia's strict anti-protest laws and later tortured in prison, speaks out in a ...

22 hours ago

Russia's National Guard Creates New Task Force to Monitor Social Media

23 hours ago

Opposition Leader Navalny Calls for Protests Across Russia

1 day ago

'We Cannot Trust Russia' says Trump's UN Ambassador

1 day ago

The Russian Woman Convicted of Treason for Texting a Friend Says She Loves Putin

1 day ago

The Leader of Crimea Says Russia Should Bring Back Monarchy

1 day ago

Belarus' Top Experts Ordered to Withdraw from Russian-Led Customs Union

Fri. Mar. 17

More events
Ariadne on Naxos Opera
All the World’s a Stage. Architecture and Scenography in Russia Exhibition
Igor Moiseyev Folk Dance Ensemble Dance
Crash and Burn Cinema
St. Patrick’s Friday Gig
Manhattan Cinema

22 hours ago

Russia's National Guard Creates New Task Force to Monitor Social Media

23 hours ago

Opposition Leader Navalny Calls for Protests Across Russia

1 day ago

'We Cannot Trust Russia' says Trump's UN Ambassador

1 day ago

The Russian Woman Convicted of Treason for Texting a Friend Says She Loves Putin

1 day ago

The Leader of Crimea Says Russia Should Bring Back Monarchy

1 day ago

Belarus' Top Experts Ordered to Withdraw from Russian-Led Customs Union

18 hours ago

Three New Metro Stations Open in South-West Moscow

21 hours ago

Russians Are Laughing Indeed After NATO Report Accuses TV Comedy of ‘Strategic Communication’ by Kremlin

21 hours ago

Ukraine Sanctions Russian State-Owned Banks

How Russia and WikiLeaks Became Allies Against the West

20 hours ago
Some claim WikiLeaks is working for the Kremlin. The reality is hardly so simple.

Paint the Town Green: Moscow Gets Ready to Celebrate the Emerald Isle

20 hours ago
It's that time of year again — Moscow is celebrating ...

How Russia and WikiLeaks Became Allies Against the West

20 hours ago
Some claim WikiLeaks is working for the Kremlin. The reality is hardly so simple.
From our partners
All benefits of Otkritie Bank’s “Aeroflot” card
On 17-20 April 2017 Moscow will host the main industry event
An American Cover Story for Russia's Undercover Hackers
The Soviet Union Through the Lens of an American Spy

Theater

Boris Godunov

Fri. Apr. 28 Fri. Apr. 28
Lenkom
06:00 p.m.

Konstantin Bogomolov’s staging of Pushkin’s tragedy about Russia’s Time of Troubles. Read more

Read more

20 hours ago

20 hours ago

Paint the Town Green: Moscow Gets Ready to Celebrate the Emerald Isle

It's that time of year again — Moscow is celebrating St. Patrick's Day with a wealth ...

1 day ago

1 day ago

The Fast and the Curious: 9 Lenten Menus to Savor

As usual, Moscow restaurants and cafes are putting on a vegan-based Lenten menu to make the ...

Most Read

Bring Out the Balloons — Russia Celebrates Crimea Anniversary

Welcome Back to the Belarusian Good Old Bad Old Days

The Kremlin’s Propaganda Network Wants to Debunk Fake News

A Law Unto Himself
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Subscribe
Conferences
Real Estate
Jobs
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+