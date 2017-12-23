Boris Johnson in Moscow: Determining What’s Possible (Op-ed)

After two cancellations, UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson finally made it to Moscow before the end of 2017. Compared to its European counterparts, the UK has been late to dialogue with Moscow. This is in part over Ukraine, but longer-standing tensions between them contributed, stemming from issues including the UK granting asylum to Russian businessman Boris Berezovsky in 2003 and the murder of Alexander Litvinenko in London in 2006. Part of the objective of the trip was to communicate the UK position directly to the Russian leadership – that the UK wants to identify shared interests on international issues such as North Korea, Iran and Syria, but also that the UK is concerned by some of Russia’s activities abroad.

Following Prime Minister Theresa May’s unusually direct message to Russia in November 2017 in which she said directly to the Kremlin: “we know what you are doing. And you will not succeed,” Johnson specifically mentioned Russian activities in cyberspace and interference in elections and differences over Ukraine. But there is a sense from some Russian policymakers that the UK sends mixed messaging. On one hand, there cannot be “business as usual,” albeit the Prime Minister has updated this to a more helpful “engage but beware.” Yet Johnson speaks of working together on shared interests and moving the relationship forward. Sanctions are in place to influence Russian decision-making over Ukraine, among other things, but Johnson wants bilateral trade to increase. In reality these things are not mutually exclusive, and claims of mixed messaging can be a useful Russian political tool for dismissing further engagement. Maria Zakharova, spokesperson for the Russian MFA, supposedly noted that “picking and choosing dialogue on issues of interest for Britain, as British officials have been saying in their public statements, is inadequate,” instead hoping for a more holistic discussion — maybe even creeping back to business as usual. Russia knows this is not politically manageable for the UK now. Instead, if it does not like the agenda, Russia should offer its own priority areas for dialogue and concrete steps, should that even be of interest. Either way, compartmentalization of issues is the only likely option.