'Russian Lessons for Reagan' Launch at Gorbachev Foundation Reunites Old Friends

Tuesday’s event at the Gorbachev Foundation was supposed to be a typically mundane book launch.

But the presentation of the Russian language version of Suzanne Massie’s “Trust But Verify: Russian Lessons for Reagan” turned out to be an unofficial meeting of the multi-generational club of peace-makers and optimists.

Ronald Reagan and the Land of the Firebird

Massie, 86, came from her home in Maine to attend the presentation of her memoir, which details her role as a private-citizen diplomat at the end of the Cold War. Published in English in 2013, the book tells the fascinating story of how her convictions and persistence got her into the Oval Office in 1984 to present her views about the Russian people to then President Ronald Reagan. He invited her back 20 more times through 1988. Her tutelage was influential in the Reagans’ burgeoning relationship with Mikhail and Raisa Gorbachev.

The daughter of a Swiss diplomat, Massie grew up in the United States. She stumbled on to her passion for Russia thanks to the search by her and her then husband, Robert Massie, for an approach to their son’s hemophilia. The result was the best-selling book, “Nicholas and Alexandra” – the history of the Romanov family and its demise. She went on to write more books about Russia, including the best-selling “Land of the Firebird,” which Reagan read.

Trust But Verify

The hallway overflowed on Tuesday not only with the plaques, awards and mementos that Gorbachev received over the years, but also with an eclectic and powerful group of well-wishers and Massie fans. They include venerable statesmen instrumental in bringing about the end of the Cold War, as well as representatives of a new generation of businessmen and officials concerned about the status of relations between Russia and the West.

After an introduction by Oleg Zimarin, the general director of Vesmir Publishing, which published the book, Gorbachev took the floor. The first and last president of the USSR, who is also 86, has been friends with Massie for many years. He spoke about nuclear disarmament, the work done to achieve it, and his own legacy. "We are not going to allow it. Those sitting here worked too hard... I don't want to be remembered after my death as some who let people down."

Gorbachev pointed to retired Major General Vladimir Dvorkin, 81, and expressed his thanks for the general’s historic role in arms control. Dvorkin, who is now an expert in strategic weapons at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, helped shape the Soviet Union’s strategy towards disarmament. He lamented the current state of geopolitical affairs. “Now, there are no giants in the world,” Dvorkin said. “Even dwarfs standing on the shoulders of giants should be able to see further, but now it seems they don’t see much of anything.”

But, Dvorkin added, perhaps something will come of the bilateral meeting in Geneva later this month that will try to resolve disagreements about the Intermediate Range Nuclear Forces treaty.

Another veteran diplomat in attendance was Alexander Bessmertnykh, 84, who served in various roles for more than two decades in the 70s and 80s, including foreign minister and ambassador to the United States. Speaking about the state of relations between the US and Russia, Bessmertnykh said, “There are always ups and downs. A lot depends on a country’s internal situation. Right now, in the U.S., internal problems seem to be affecting external relations. The military industrial complex in both countries plays a role. The situation we are in is so unexpected. But we’ll find a way out.”

Despite frustration at the current state of affairs, Gorbachev is ever hopeful, as evidence by the title of his latest memoir, which came out in October: “I Remain an Optimist.” From his closing comments, it is clear Gorbachev is satisfied with his contribution. And he pointed out that there were younger members of the audience ready to “take the baton” and work towards peace.