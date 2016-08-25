Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
City Lifehack
52 minutes ago Scandal Develops Around 'Staged' Ukrainian War Photos
56 minutes ago Son of Russia Duma Deputy Found Guilty of U.S. Cyber Fraud
1 hour ago Putin Is 'Grand Godfather of Extreme Nationalism' – Clinton
Russia
The Terrorists Downstairs: How St. Petersburg Suburbs Woke to FSB Raid
Russia
Russian Paratroopers Refuse to Build St. Petersburg World Cup Stadium
Russia
Putin's Reported Son-in-Law Among Russia's Wealthiest
Russia
Banks Forced to Report Russian Politicians' Links to 'Undesirable Organizations'

Bon Appetit! Russian Ex-Convicts Share Recipes From Prison on Instagram

Russian prisoners of conscience share their favorite jailhouse dishes
Aug. 25 2016 — 19:31
— Update: 14:25
By Eva Hartog
Aug. 25 2016 — 19:31
— Update: 14:25
By Eva Hartog
e.hartog@imedia.ru
@EvaHartog
Most Read
World
Lukashenko Gives Steven Seagal the Carrot Treatment During Belarus Visit
Russia
Russian Paratroopers Refuse to Build St. Petersburg World Cup Stadium
Russia
Putin's Reported Son-in-Law Among Russia's Wealthiest
Russia
Russia's Olympic Medalists Awarded with BMWs
Russidit / Instagram

Andrei Barabanov spent almost four years in prison — plenty of time to get familiar with the menu, you would think.

Barabanov was among the tens of thousands of Russians who gathered on Bolotnaya Ploshchad on May 6 2012 to protest mass electoral fraud on the eve of Vladimir Putin's third presidency.

Like dozens of other protesters, he was detained and later harshly sentenced on charges of “participating in a mass riot” and “using violence against the police.” The Kremlin’s uncompromising crackdown was repeatedly denounced by human rights monitors as being politically motivated.

In a month-long campaign for the human rights organization Rus Sidyashchaya, Barabanov reminisces about his time behind bars by publishing a prison recipe on Instagram every day.

Unsurprisingly, the Russian prisoner's diet can hardly be called luxurious. Before he was locked up, Barabanov was already suffering from stomach problems. His time in prison made his physical condition “much worse,” he told The Moscow Times in written comments. Nevertheless, his project is a positive one.

“We wanted to show what prisoners are being fed in canteens,” Barabanov said. “And prove people don't always live under hellish conditions.”

The recipes are inspired by Barabanov's own experience and that of fellow former inmates. There are also plans to collect the recipes into a book once the project finishes, he said.

“My favorites were the fish soup and the bean salad,” he added.

The project is still ongoing. Here's a translation of four of the posts so far:

1. Prisoners’ Nutella

Recipe by Alexander Margolin, Bolotnaya detainee.

Time behind bars: 4 years and 3 months.


Ingredients: 400 grams of “Yubileinoye” digestive cookies or more primitive analogue; 3 teaspoons of cocoa powder; 1 cup of milk; 150 grams of butter; nuts; half a tin of condensed milk.

1. Heat up a bowl by placing in boiling water. Place the butter in the bowl. Be patient. After several minutes the steam bath will turn the butter into a greasy slush.

2. Crush the biscuits and nuts. Add the crumble mix to the greasy slush.

3. Stir carefully.

4. Pour in the hot milk and condensed milk, and then add the cocoa powder.

5. Carefully continue stirring until the mix takes on a pleasant consistency.

6. Leave the container in a cool place.

7. Spread on bread.

2. Happy Holidays

“Festive canape” with moonshine by Andrei Barabanov. Bolotnaya detainee.

Time behind bars: 3 years, 7 months.

“I spent New Year's Eve 2014 at Butyrka prison. We began preparing for it several weeks in advance. We ordered scarce products through relatives, stacked up in the prison shop, and picked out potatoes from canteen dishes, so that we could make Russian salad later. We cleaned out our cell, decorated the place with branches from a Christmas tree, put out postcards everywhere.

Then we gave our neighboring cellmates a pack of sugar and they made moonshine out of it. So we thanked them with cigarettes and sweets. We drank the moonshine together with the canapes, just like you see in the photo. We wanted to feel the typical New Year's spirit, and create a special atmosphere. In prison it's very important to have the possibility of distancing yourself just a little from the surrounding reality.”

3. Cheers!

What you need to make moonshine by Ilya Gushchin, Bolotnaya detainee.

Time behind bars 2 years 6 months.

The objects in this photo are not what they seem.

1. Future valve. Cut the neck of the bottle. It will be used later to remove gases from your moonshine.

2. Multifunctional bags. You can use these to store your homebrew, to cover your moonshine instrument, or as “kontrolki,” i.e. small strings to hold the entire structure in place.

3. A tub. Right now it contains Korean carrot salad, but soon the container will be filled with spirit.

4. Simple sugar. This is the main component of fermentation.

5. Batteries. Hot water will be poured into the bottles, and used to later heat up the brew.

6. Yeast. The bread needs to be sprayed with water, and then left to “flower” for a couple of days. This step is not necessary if you can obtain traditional yeast by illegal means.

7. Boiler. For boiling water. If you don't have one, you can disassemble an electric teapot and extract a heating spiral.

8. A bucket. Useful for mixing components.

9. A basin. This is the core of your moonshine-making apparatus.

4. Rise and Shine

“They didn’t give us porridge in the prison canteen, but an incomprehensible gray mass. Instead of butter, they would use kombizhir [a butter substitute of animal and vegetable fats popular in Soviet times]. I had stomach problems and I felt as if they were trying to kill me.

We were often given chaff porridge — it's made out of a mixture of ground grains of very low quality (before, it was used to feed soldiers.) This porridge was practically tasteless. Prisoners added sweetener to it to somehow improve the taste. After the chaff porridge, you would almost instantly want to eat. It didn't digest well.

So this is why we tried to make our own porridge. On the photograph you can see oatmeal with raisins, condensed milk and milk.

To make the porridge, first pour boiling water over the instant oatmeal. Then throw the raisins in (or any other dried fruits), cover with a lid, wait 10-15 minutes. Pour in the milk and the condensed milk."

You can find more photos and recipes here.



Related
Russia
Jailed for Protesting Against the Kremlin — Life 4 Years After Bolotnaya
The Terrorists Downstairs: How St. Petersburg Suburbs Woke to FSB Raid

4 hours ago

Anna and Larissa, sisters in their 30s, have lived in the same apartment their whole lives. The women live on the 11th floor of a typical Soviet apartment block, on a typical street, and in ...

52 minutes ago

Scandal Develops Around 'Staged' Ukrainian War Photos

56 minutes ago

Son of Russia Duma Deputy Found Guilty of U.S. Cyber Fraud

1 hour ago

Putin Is 'Grand Godfather of Extreme Nationalism' – Clinton

3 hours ago

Russian Paralympians Appeal Ban Individually

3 hours ago

Record Highs for Sberbank Shares After Shock Q2 Profits

20 hours ago

Lukashenko Gives Steven Seagal the Carrot Treatment During Belarus Visit

18 hours ago

18 hours ago

Bon Appetit! Russian Ex-Convicts Share Recipes From Prison on Instagram

Russian prisoners of conscience share their favorite jailhouse dishes

18 hours ago

18 hours ago

Bon Appetit! Russian Ex-Convicts Share Recipes From Prison on Instagram

Russian prisoners of conscience share their favorite jailhouse dishes

18 hours ago

18 hours ago

Bon Appetit! Russian Ex-Convicts Share Recipes From Prison on Instagram

Russian prisoners of conscience share their favorite jailhouse dishes

coming soon
What’s On
Our picks for the best events, best places  to wine and dine, and best places to visit  in Moscow.

52 minutes ago

Scandal Develops Around 'Staged' Ukrainian War Photos

56 minutes ago

Son of Russia Duma Deputy Found Guilty of U.S. Cyber Fraud

1 hour ago

Putin Is 'Grand Godfather of Extreme Nationalism' – Clinton

52 minutes ago

Scandal Develops Around 'Staged' Ukrainian War Photos

56 minutes ago

Son of Russia Duma Deputy Found Guilty of U.S. Cyber Fraud

1 hour ago

Putin Is 'Grand Godfather of Extreme Nationalism' – Clinton
21 hours ago
By Andrei Kolesnikov
Andrei Kolesnikov
By Andrei Kolesnikov
Out With the Old, in With the New for Russia’s Political Elite
By Andrei Kolesnikov
Andrei Kolesnikov
By Andrei Kolesnikov
21 hours ago

Putin won’t take all of the members of the old guard with him in 2018, as demonstrated by the recent removals of officials like Russian Railways boss Vladimir Yakunin, drug tsar Viktor Ivanov, and others. The list of retired “friends” will only get longer. They ...

Print edition — yesterday

August 25

Russia teaches China hockey; FGM in Dagestan; The strange worlds of Russia's new Education Minister

2 hours ago

Russia Puts Privatization on the Back Burner

2 hours ago

The privatization of shipping company Sovcomflot has been postponed to 2017, according to a Federal Property Management Agency (FPMA) representative and one federal official with knowledge of the privatization process.

2 hours ago

Russia Puts Privatization on the Back Burner

2 hours ago

The privatization of shipping company Sovcomflot has been postponed to 2017, according to a Federal Property Management Agency (FPMA) representative and one federal official with knowledge of the privatization process.

2 hours ago

Russia Puts Privatization on the Back Burner

2 hours ago

The privatization of shipping company Sovcomflot has been postponed to 2017, according to a Federal Property Management Agency (FPMA) representative and one federal official with knowledge of the privatization process.

23 hours ago

Best of Moscow: Eight Ways to Enjoy the Last Gasp of Summer

A Moscow winter may not carry quite the same connotations as one in “Game of Thrones,” but it certainly signals the end of terrace dining, soaking up rays on the beach and frivolous outdoor pursuits. With that in mind, we’ve been out and about and compiled a list of the best ways to get your vitamin D fix before the snow sets in.

see more

23 hours ago

Best of Moscow: Eight Ways to Enjoy the Last Gasp of Summer

A Moscow winter may not carry quite the same connotations as one in “Game of Thrones,” but it certainly signals the end of terrace dining, soaking up rays on the ...

23 hours ago

Russia Plans Internet Overhaul to Create Secure State Network

Russia’s Security Council could transform the country’s digital landscape in order to create a secure communications network for state employees. Under proposals from ...

23 hours ago

Best of Moscow: Eight Ways to Enjoy the Last Gasp of Summer

A Moscow winter may not carry quite the same connotations as one in “Game of Thrones,” but it certainly signals the end of terrace dining, soaking up rays on the beach and frivolous outdoor pursuits. With that in mind, we’ve been out and about and compiled a list of the best ways to get your vitamin ...

New issue — yesterday

August 25

Russia teaches China hockey; FGM in Dagestan; The strange worlds of Russia's new Education Minister
Russia Wins Gold at Rio Olympics
3 days, 22 hours ago
The flame for the 2016 Summer Olympics was extinguished in Brazil's Rio de Janeiro on Sunday, symbolizing the end of the Games. Russia finished fourth ...

3 hours ago

Russian Paralympians Appeal Ban Individually

3 hours ago

Record Highs for Sberbank Shares After Shock Q2 Profits

20 hours ago

Lukashenko Gives Steven Seagal the Carrot Treatment During Belarus Visit

23 hours ago

23 hours ago

Russia Plans Internet Overhaul to Create Secure State Network

Russia’s Security Council could transform the country’s digital landscape in order to create a secure communications network for state employees. Under proposals from Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev, Russia would ...

1 day ago

SUBTITLE Film Festival Comes to Moscow
Love film and live in Moscow? Over the coming week the capital will play host to the SUBTITLE film festival, an event celebrating the best cinema from across Europe. SUBTITLE, historically held in Kilkenny, Ireland, is a showcase film festival bringing together both internationally acclaimed European films and films that are box office hits in their own countries.

1 day ago

SUBTITLE Film Festival Comes to Moscow
Love film and live in Moscow? Over the coming week the capital will play host to the SUBTITLE film festival, an event celebrating the best cinema from across Europe. SUBTITLE, historically held in Kilkenny, Ireland, is a showcase film festival bringing together both internationally acclaimed European films and films that are box office hits in their own countries.

20 hours ago

Russian Paratroopers Refuse to Build St. Petersburg World Cup Stadium
The Russian Airborne Troops (VDV) have refused to help finish building St. Petersburg’s World Cup Stadium, the TASS ...

20 hours ago

Putin's Reported Son-in-Law Among Russia's Wealthiest
Russian President Vladimir Putin’s reported son-in-law is among Russia’s wealthiest families, the Forbes Russia magazine revealed on Thursday.

20 hours ago

Russian Paratroopers Refuse to Build St. Petersburg World Cup Stadium
The Russian Airborne Troops (VDV) have refused to help finish building St. Petersburg’s World Cup Stadium, the TASS ...

20 hours ago

Putin's Reported Son-in-Law Among Russia's Wealthiest
Russian President Vladimir Putin’s reported son-in-law is among Russia’s wealthiest families, the Forbes Russia magazine revealed on Thursday.

3 hours ago

Russian Paralympians Appeal Ban Individually
Six Russian athletes have appealed the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) to judge their entry to this year's Paralympic ...

3 hours ago

Record Highs for Sberbank Shares After Shock Q2 Profits
Shares for Russian state-owned bank Sberbank have reached record highs after the company announced skyrocketing second quarter profits. ...
21 hours ago
By Michele A. Berdy
Michele A. Berdy
By Michele A. Berdy
Getting Wet the Russian Way
By Michele A. Berdy
Michele A. Berdy
By Michele A. Berdy
21 hours ago

This is not one of Moscow’s really wet summers — the ones when your umbrella never really dries out and you live ...

20 hours ago

Banks Forced to Report Russian Politicians' Links to 'Undesirable Organizations'

21 hours ago

Putin Orders Inspection of Russia's Combat Readiness

21 hours ago

Russia's Olympic Medalists Awarded with BMWs

21 hours ago

Russia Spending $150M Monthly on Syria Mercenaries – Report

22 hours ago

Russia to Hold Paralympic Games for Banned Athletes

23 hours ago

Russia to Challenge Paralympic Ban in Swiss Federal Court
Made in China: How Russia Is Teaching Beijing to Play Hockey
1 day ago
With Beijing hosting the 2022 Winter Olympics, China is rushing to develop a competitive national hockey team. But China is not a hockey ...
Made in China: How Russia Is Teaching Beijing to Play Hockey
1 day ago
With Beijing hosting the 2022 Winter Olympics, China is rushing ...
Russia Plans Internet Overhaul to Create Secure State Network
23 hours ago
Russia’s Security Council could transform the country’s digital landscape in order to create a secure communications network for ...
coming soon
What’s On
Our picks for the best events, best places to wine and dine, and best places to visit  in Moscow.

1 day ago

1 day ago

SUBTITLE Film Festival Comes to Moscow

Love film and live in Moscow? Over the coming week the capital will play host to ...

1 day ago

1 day ago

Hostage Situation in Central Moscow Bank Branch

A bankrupt Russian businessman has taken hostages and threatened to blow himself up at a Citibank ...

Most Read

Lukashenko Gives Steven Seagal the Carrot Treatment During Belarus Visit

Russian Paratroopers Refuse to Build St. Petersburg World Cup Stadium

Putin's Reported Son-in-Law Among Russia's Wealthiest

Russia's Olympic Medalists Awarded with BMWs
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Subscribe
Conferences
Real Estate
Jobs
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Система Orphus
© Copyright 1992-2016. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+