Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
City Lifehack
2 hours ago Russian Official Slams 'Fascist' Paralympic Sporting Body
13 hours ago Human Rights Activist Running for Parliament to Challenge Chechen Ruler to a Debate
16 hours ago Police Charge Russian Rapper With Extremism
Opinion
A Young Man, Pokemon and Russian Orthodoxy
Opinion
The Russian Protest Movement: Not Dead, Not Alive, Just Different
Opinion
Heirless in Tashkent
Opinion
The Final Encounter: Obama and Putin Meet for the Last Time

Big 20 to Big Game: Power Politics Are Returning, Which Suits Russia

Sep. 08 2016 — 12:57
— Update: 12:58
By Fyodor Lukyanov
Sep. 08 2016 — 12:57
— Update: 12:58
By Fyodor Lukyanov
Most Read
Russia
Police Charge Russian Rapper With Extremism
Moscow
Sexual Assault Scandal Hits Elite Moscow School, Rocks Russian Intelligentsia
Russia
Ombudsman Calls to Abolish Russian Statute of Limitations for Child Sex Crimes
World
EU Extends Sanctions Against Russia
State leaders take part in a group photo session for the G20 Summit held at the Hangzhou International Expo Center in Hangzhou in eastern China's Zhejiang province, Sept. 4, 2016. Ng Han Guan / AP

The G20 meeting in China was a milestone in international relations. Until only recently, world leaders were certain that the global economy and increased connectivity had helped stabilize and define the new world order. Now, however, the pendulum has turned back towards a classic game between the great powers, and Russia is again feeling right in its element.

Two years ago, when arriving at the G20 summit in Brisbane, Australia, President Vladimir Putin was met at the airport by a low-level clerk from the local Foreign Affairs Ministry. Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbot publicly promised to grab the Russian president by his lapels and throw him to the floor. While shaking Putin’s hand during a formal greeting, then-Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper told him to “Get out of Ukraine.” Commentators gloated over a photo of Putin sitting at an empty lunch table. In the end, the Putin cited urgent business back in Moscow and left the meeting before the official closing.

This year’s meeting in China’s Hangzhou has demonstrated that the key players have not forgotten about the Ukrainian crisis, but are concerned about other things. This time, the controversy concerned not Putin, but U.S. President Barack Obama, who was forced to disembark from the rear exit of Air Force One after the Chinese failed to provide a rolling staircase to the main door.

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte called Obama a “son of a wh*re,” and then, after learning that the U.S. president had cancelled their scheduled meeting, became frightened and began apologizing.

Putin was very much in demand. This was primarily due to the Middle East, where another turning point is approaching. But that is not the only reason. The global focus is shifting — not only geographically, but also in terms of content.

The Group of 20 was originally created as an economic forum, first at the ministerial level, as a response to the Asian financial crisis in the late 1990s, and later at the level of heads of state, in the middle of the global economic panic of 2008. The role of global “Politburo” went to the G8 — a venue that also began with an economic focus before switching to politics once Russia joined.

With the world changing so rapidly, it made little sense to discuss anything within the framework of a club in which Russia was the only non-Western power. At the very least, such discussions should include China, and preferably, a range of countries prepared to play a role in world affairs.

As a result, every year the agenda of the G20 becomes more politicized and economic issues take on an increasingly formal importance. Although China announced that the official theme of this year’s summit would be innovations and their role in economic growth, speakers addressed almost every subject but innovation — halts in oil production, the consequences of Brexit, the crisis in Aleppo and territorial conflicts connected with China.

This is perfectly natural. Since the start of the financial crisis in the late 2000s, the division between politics and the economy has vanished, with politics gaining the upper hand. That process began when governments started “nationalizing losses” by using taxpayer money to bail out private banking institutions. That changed the balance of power between corporations and governments in favor of the latter. The growing chaos in the Middle East and the related terrorist threat in Europe made security a priority, and the Ukrainian and Syrian crises have spawned a new rivalry between the major powers. What is most surprising is that China has become involved, despite previous careful avoidance.

The actual results of this G20 summit will become apparent later. Did Putin and Obama “reach an understanding of each other and the problem we face” in Syria, as the Russian president said? Are Moscow, Washington, Ankara and Riyadh making progress toward engineering a new Syria based on the de facto division of the spheres of influence there? Will Moscow and Tokyo compromise on territorial issues? Is China ready to switch from interdependence with the United States to political competition? How can all sides extricate themselves the Minsk process with minimal loss of face?

Now, 25 years after the curtain had seemingly fallen for the last time on the struggle between the world’s major powers, that drama has returned to center stage.

Fyodor Lukyanov is editor of Russia in Global Affairs

Related
World
Putin, Obama Discuss Ukraine on the Sidelines of G20 Summit
World
All You Need to Know About NATO's Warsaw Summit
Russia
Putin: Obama 'Personally' Invited Russian President to Nuclear Summit
Putin, Obama Discuss Terrorism at G20 Summit
A Young Man, Pokemon and Russian Orthodoxy

1 hour ago

A court in Yekaterinburg ruled on Saturday to arrest a young man for playing Pokémon Go in one of the city’s Russian Orthodox Church cathedrals and posting a video about it on YouTube.

2 hours ago

Russian Official Slams 'Fascist' Paralympic Sporting Body

13 hours ago

Human Rights Activist Running for Parliament to Challenge Chechen Ruler to a Debate

16 hours ago

Police Charge Russian Rapper With Extremism

17 hours ago

Kremlin Hints That Blacklisted Independent Pollster Can File an Appeal

18 hours ago

University Investigated for Naked Photo Hazing Scandal

18 hours ago

Pokemon Go Blogger Complains of Prison Death Threats

1 hour ago

1 hour ago

The RNO Festival: A Chance to Hear Russia’s Finest Symphonic Orchestra

For the eighth year in a row, the Russian National Orchestra, one of the country’s very finest symphonic ensembles, inaugurates the classical music concert season ...

1 hour ago

1 hour ago

The RNO Festival: A Chance to Hear Russia’s Finest Symphonic Orchestra

For the eighth year in a row, the Russian National Orchestra, one of the country’s very finest symphonic ensembles, inaugurates the classical music concert season ...

1 hour ago

1 hour ago

The RNO Festival: A Chance to Hear Russia’s Finest Symphonic Orchestra

For the eighth year in a row, the Russian National Orchestra, one of the country’s very finest symphonic ensembles, inaugurates the classical music concert season ...

coming soon
What’s On
Our picks for the best events, best places  to wine and dine, and best places to visit  in Moscow.

2 hours ago

Russian Official Slams 'Fascist' Paralympic Sporting Body

13 hours ago

Human Rights Activist Running for Parliament to Challenge Chechen Ruler to a Debate

16 hours ago

Police Charge Russian Rapper With Extremism

2 hours ago

Russian Official Slams 'Fascist' Paralympic Sporting Body

13 hours ago

Human Rights Activist Running for Parliament to Challenge Chechen Ruler to a Debate

16 hours ago

Police Charge Russian Rapper With Extremism
5 days ago
By Yekaterina Schulmann
Yekaterina Schulmann
By Yekaterina Schulmann
The Russian Protest Movement: Not Dead, Not Alive, Just Different
By Yekaterina Schulmann
Yekaterina Schulmann
By Yekaterina Schulmann
5 days ago

There are two widespread misconceptions about protest activity in Russia. The first is that, for some mysterious reason, Russia is exempt from the general rule where the popularity of the ruling regime declines in tandem with the economy. The second is that the authorities have ...

Print edition — today

September 08

Moscow's big day; Pokemon in jail; No painkillers, we're Russian

18 hours ago

Sexual Assault Scandal Hits Elite Moscow School, Rocks Russian Intelligentsia

18 hours ago

“For more than 16 years, we’ve known that the history teacher was having affairs with his students. He was a handsome man: smart, ironic, charismatic. It was hard not to fall in love with him.”

18 hours ago

Sexual Assault Scandal Hits Elite Moscow School, Rocks Russian Intelligentsia

18 hours ago

“For more than 16 years, we’ve known that the history teacher was having affairs with his students. He was a handsome man: smart, ironic, charismatic. It was hard not to fall in love with him.”

18 hours ago

Sexual Assault Scandal Hits Elite Moscow School, Rocks Russian Intelligentsia

18 hours ago

“For more than 16 years, we’ve known that the history teacher was having affairs with his students. He was a handsome man: smart, ironic, charismatic. It was hard not to fall in love with him.”

20 hours ago

Who Will Be Uzbekistan's Next President?

After days of speculation about his health, Islam Karimov, the first and only president of independent Uzbekistan, was pronounced dead on September 2. Karimov’s death has cast the country into uncertainty; analysts have predicted a surge of Islamic fundamentalism, ethnic and regional disputes, confrontation between political clans, and even civil war.

see more

20 hours ago

Who Will Be Uzbekistan's Next President?

After days of speculation about his health, Islam Karimov, the first and only president of independent Uzbekistan, was pronounced dead on September 2. Karimov’s death has cast the country into ...

22 hours ago

Muchnik's Picks: Sound Up, Fields Festival and More Music in Moscow on the Weekend

This weekend Moscow celebrates City Day, which means crowds of people everywhere and plenty of free concerts and frivolity to enjoy. Just make ...

20 hours ago

Who Will Be Uzbekistan's Next President?

After days of speculation about his health, Islam Karimov, the first and only president of independent Uzbekistan, was pronounced dead on September 2. Karimov’s death has cast the country into uncertainty; analysts have predicted a surge of Islamic fundamentalism, ethnic and regional disputes, confrontation between political clans, and even civil war.

New issue — today

September 08

Moscow's big day; Pokemon in jail; No painkillers, we're Russian
Doug Hall’s ‘Moscow Metamorphosis’: 10 Years On
3 days, 1 hour ago
A decade ago, when we formed the Moscow Architecture Preservation Society (MAPS), most of us weren’t even thirty. We founded the group to stop a ...

17 hours ago

Kremlin Hints That Blacklisted Independent Pollster Can File an Appeal

18 hours ago

University Investigated for Naked Photo Hazing Scandal

18 hours ago

Pokemon Go Blogger Complains of Prison Death Threats

22 hours ago

22 hours ago

Muchnik's Picks: Sound Up, Fields Festival and More Music in Moscow on the Weekend

This weekend Moscow celebrates City Day, which means crowds of people everywhere and plenty of free concerts and frivolity to enjoy. Just make sure you get a ticket to your ...

2 days ago

Are Russian Borrowers Paying Down Debt Faster?
Debtors are rushing to repay overdue loans and paying down debt in larger increments, according to data provided by Sequoia Credit Consolidation. The average payment on auto loans has risen by 66 percent since early 2016, by 22 percent for credit card debt, by 29.5 percent on cash loans, and by 19.4 percent on POS loans. In fact, the average payment has nearly reached pre-crisis levels.

2 days ago

Are Russian Borrowers Paying Down Debt Faster?
Debtors are rushing to repay overdue loans and paying down debt in larger increments, according to data provided by Sequoia Credit Consolidation. The average payment on auto loans has risen by 66 percent since early 2016, by 22 percent for credit card debt, by 29.5 percent on cash loans, and by 19.4 percent on POS loans. In fact, the average payment has nearly reached pre-crisis levels.

20 hours ago

Security Services Interrogate Head of Russian Orthodox Autonomous Church
Officers from Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) have detained the head of the Russian Orthodox Autononous Church (ROAC), ...

20 hours ago

Ombudsman Calls to Abolish Russian Statute of Limitations for Child Sex Crimes
Russia's children’s ombudsman, Pavel Astakhov, has called for the statute of limitation on sex crimes against minors to ...

20 hours ago

Security Services Interrogate Head of Russian Orthodox Autonomous Church
Officers from Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) have detained the head of the Russian Orthodox Autononous Church (ROAC), ...

20 hours ago

Ombudsman Calls to Abolish Russian Statute of Limitations for Child Sex Crimes
Russia's children’s ombudsman, Pavel Astakhov, has called for the statute of limitation on sex crimes against minors to ...

17 hours ago

Kremlin Hints That Blacklisted Independent Pollster Can File an Appeal
The independent pollster the Levada Center, which Justice Ministry officials recently blacklisted as a “foreign agent,” can appeal ...

18 hours ago

University Investigated for Naked Photo Hazing Scandal
Russia’s Investigative Committee is examining claims that students at a Siberian university were forced to undress as part ...
5 days ago
By Alexander Baunov
Alexander Baunov
By Alexander Baunov
Heirless in Tashkent
By Alexander Baunov
Alexander Baunov
By Alexander Baunov
5 days ago

Change is coming to the regimes of Central Asia, with Uzbekistan only the first state to experience a succession crisis. The departure ...

20 hours ago

EU Extends Sanctions Against Russia

21 hours ago

Russian Police Arrest Protesters Mocking Medvedev

22 hours ago

Four Crimean Tatars Jailed on Terrorism Charges

22 hours ago

Siberian River Runs Bloodred, Activists Blame Chemical Spill

23 hours ago

Controversial Russian Crooner Filip Kirkorov Endorses Donald Trump

23 hours ago

Russian Security Services Forced to Reveal Home Searches
Too Satirical to Release on Bail
2 days ago
A week ago, Ruslan Sokolovsky was a locally famous video blogger in Yekaterinburg, known for his self-titled atheist magazine modeled on Charlie Hebdo, ...
Too Satirical to Release on Bail
2 days ago
A week ago, Ruslan Sokolovsky was a locally famous video ...
Muchnik's Picks: Sound Up, Fields Festival and More Music in Moscow on the Weekend
22 hours ago
This weekend Moscow celebrates City Day, which means crowds of people everywhere and plenty of free concerts and ...
coming soon
What’s On
Our picks for the best events, best places to wine and dine, and best places to visit  in Moscow.

2 days ago

2 days ago

Are Russian Borrowers Paying Down Debt Faster?

Debtors are rushing to repay overdue loans and paying down debt in larger increments, according to ...

2 days ago

2 days ago

Moscow Restaurants: Superhero Superfood at Groot

Groot is named after the extraterrestrial, tree-like creature featured in the Marvel blockbuster “Guardians of the ...

Most Read

Police Charge Russian Rapper With Extremism

Sexual Assault Scandal Hits Elite Moscow School, Rocks Russian Intelligentsia

Ombudsman Calls to Abolish Russian Statute of Limitations for Child Sex Crimes

EU Extends Sanctions Against Russia
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Subscribe
Conferences
Real Estate
Jobs
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Система Orphus
© Copyright 1992-2016. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+