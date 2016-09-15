Best of Moscow: Healthy Spots to Shop, Eat and Relax

Think of yourself as a bit of a health nut or simply looking to detox after all those raucous City Day celebrations? From the best fruit and veg in town to a rejuvenating massage or a delicious, healthy lunch — that’s not an oxymoron — here’s where you can feast, relax, shop and feel good about yourself in the city. Gorod Sad Hipster foodie hive Gorod Sad, with its speciality organic products, smoothie bar and gluten-free everything could just as easily be based in Tribeca as in central Moscow. The company bills itself as a modern food market with an emphasis on promoting a nutritionally-balanced lifestyle. Alongside the stacks of sugar-free products, pulses and picture-perfect salads you can find speciality biodynamic wine and beauty products made from natural ingredients. At the branch on Bolshaya Dmitrovka there is also a small on-site cafe where you can tuck into products cooked from ingredients in the shop, including a wide array of salads, wraps and falafel. gorod-sad.com Rock ’n’ Raw Live foods delivered to your door It might not be for everyone, but live food diets are pretty popular these days. So much so that Moscow has its own raw food delivery service — Rock ’n’ Raw. If you’re scratching your head at this point imagining livestock being delivered at your apartment, let us explain. A live food diet involves eating raw, uncooked fruits and vegetables, sprouted grains, nuts and seeds. The ethos centers on the belief that cooking destroys or alters food’s innate goodness. In steps Rock ’n Raw, a service that aims to make eating live foods delicious and easy. Dishes on offer include zucchini pasta with avocado sauce, a rock burger made from crispbreads, golden gram sprouts and veggies and even desserts containing raw cacao and unrefined sugar. The minimum order is 800 rubles and delivery is free from 1,400 rubles. Go on, get your rock ’n’ raw on. en.rocknraw.ru

LavkaLavka Organic, homegrown produce LavkaLavka is a farmer’s cooperative and cafe chain that brings fresh, seasonal produce from small and midrange farms across Russia to your table — or shopping trolly. Genetically modified food is actually prohibited by law in Russia, which makes sense when you think about the strange extraterrestrial formations your local supermarket carrots sometimes take. Via the LavkaLavka website you can order cheese, dairy products, meat and much more from individual farmers straight to your door. Lamb from Tatyana’s herd in Dagestan anyone? Alongside cafes in their shops, there is also a LavkaLavka restaurant on Petrovka that takes a farm-to-table approach, serving wholesome, delicious fare to hungry foodies. lavkalavka.com Thai Pattara Spa Refresh body, soul and appetite The Thai Pattara Spa isn’t your typical Moscow massage place. It aims to be not only the best Thai spa in Russia and the entire CIS, but also to use only the best organic products, bring Thai food and health products to the Russian market and even improve interstate relations. Stop in for an authentic massage by Thai women who barely top five feet but have hands of steel. Later, pop downstairs for a homemade Thai meal. And before you leave, pick up some Thai food specialties (the only place in Moscow that has green papayas in season) or some beauty products, like coconut shampoo. Best of all, this reviving trip to the spa won’t break the bank. 26 Ulitsa Begovaya, Metro Begovaya, Dinamo thaipattaraspa.ru