Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Lifehack
City Listings & Guide
3 hours ago Bomb Blast in Syria Kills Four Russian Military Advisors
3 hours ago Russia Accused of Backing Montenegro Coup
5 hours ago More Than 1,000 Tourists Use Belarus' Visa-Free Regime in First 7 Days
Meanwhile…
The Man Who Got a Porn Giant Blacklisted in Russia Has Been Unmasked
Russia
Russians Learn to Love the Army
Russia
Inside A Hacker’s Mind
Russia
Handover of Iconic Russian Cathedral to Orthodox Church a 'Symbol of Forgiveness'
Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Lifehack
Listings & Guide
3 hours ago Bomb Blast in Syria Kills Four Russian Military Advisors
3 hours ago Russia Accused of Backing Montenegro Coup
5 hours ago More Than 1,000 Tourists Use Belarus' Visa-Free Regime in First 7 Days

Belarusians Take to the Streets Over ‘Parasite’ Tax

Authoritarian state witnesses biggest protests since 2010.

Feb 20, 2017 — 19:00
— Update: 19:19
By Ola Cichowlas
o.cichowlas@imedia.ru
@olacicho
Feb 20, 2017 — 19:00
— Update: 19:19
By Ola Cichowlas
o.cichowlas@imedia.ru
@olacicho
Most Read
Meanwhile…
The Man Who Got a Porn Giant Blacklisted in Russia Has Been Unmasked
Moscow
Nemtsov, Epitaph to the New Russia
Russia
Russians Learn to Love the Army
Opinion
Recognizing a Problem
Ivan Yarivanovich / Tut.by

In most democracies, a two-thousand strong protest would be regarded as small. In Belarus, where strongman Alexander Lukashenko has been in power since 1994, it is far from ordinary. Even more unusual, the authorities appeared to tolerate the protest.

Protesters in several Belarusian cities took to the streets to protest against the introduction of a new law taxing the unemployed. Two thousand people demonstrated in the capital Minsk alone. A further 2000 came out in Gomel, Belarus' second city near the Russian border. Hundreds others marched in other cities.

It was the largest protest since the 2010 anti-government demonstrations, which led to mass arrests, a bloody crackdown and the isolation of the regime. It comes at a tense time for the Belarusian authorities, engaged in open clashes with their closest ally, Russia.

Widely known as the “Law Against Social Parasites,” the presidential decree would require Belarusians out of work for over 183 days per year to pay $250 to the state. This is equivalent to more than half of the average monthly salary. 

Belarusian tax authorities say around 470,000 people would be obliged to pay the tax. Fewer that 10 percent have already paid it.

Rising Discontent

“This might look like a small protest from the outside, but they are actually really big for us,” says Belarusian political analyst Viktor Karbalevich.

Belarusian authorities have defended the tax as a way of paying for free education. But the fact that it hits the poorest in society has not squared well with many.

Belarus is in its third year of a serious economic recession, provoked by a slump in oil prices and the knock-on effect of neighbouring Russia's worsening economic problems. Most Belarusians are feeling Moscow's recession: many have relatives working in Russia and sending less cash back home.

Although Belarus' economic downturn has been ongoing for some time, there has been no clear indicator of social discontent until now. State propaganda has been showing events in Ukraine as a warning to Belarusians: protests could lead to a Maidan-type situation, so it’s best to choose the path of stability and stick with Lukashenko.

But, three years on from the Ukrainian revolution, the argument is losing its appeal. Unemployment is rising fast and government propaganda looks increasingly helpless. People are being laid off en mass; poverty and homelessness has risen sharply. Many Belarusians are also employed unofficially, which possibly makes them liable for the tax too.

"The demonstrators think the state should help them through the tough times rather than make them pay more,” says Karbalevich.

State Reaction

All of this has put Belarusian authorities in a tight spot.

On the one hand, Lukashenko cannot suppress these protests like he has done in the past — and he seems to recognize this. Minsk is trying to normalize relations with the West and demonstrate, particularly to Brussels, that it is able to liberalize. “Repressions would be very bad in terms of relations with Europe,” says Belarusian political scientist Alexander Klaskovsky.

Even if authorities wanted to lock up demonstrators, it would backfire domestically. Previous anti-government protests were mainly staged by the political opposition. Then, it was easy for the police to round them up and throw them in prison. But cracking down on ordinary citizens is much riskier and would inevitably provoke more protests.

Although the protests have empowered Belarus' opposition movement — with many of its leaders recently amnestied from prison, like Mikola Statkevich, taking part — it has not played a leading role in the protests. Banners like “Lukashenko Leave” and “Zhivee Belarus” (an opposition slogan) were few and far between.

The reasonable solution for Lukashenko would be to bin the decree, says Karbalevich. “It is stupid and nobody needs it,” he says. The financial benefit to government is minimal, and a large part of the state apparatus is now forced to work on its implementation. But for Lukashenko, psychologically, taking a step back is impossible.

Lukashenko is facing crisis of falling living standards and growing social discontent. 

“That is dangerous for a man who says he controls everything,” says Karbalevich.

Russians Learn to Love the Army

2 hours ago

For the third straight year in a row, the majority of Russians support conscription

3 hours ago

Bomb Blast in Syria Kills Four Russian Military Advisors

3 hours ago

Russia Accused of Backing Montenegro Coup

5 hours ago

More Than 1,000 Tourists Use Belarus' Visa-Free Regime in First 7 Days

6 hours ago

Russian Economist Says Tax Reform Needed to Boost Economy Post-Sanctions

9 hours ago

Top Trump Official Priebus Denies Campaign Contact with Russia

2 days ago

Putin Signs Executive Order Recognizing Passports Issued by Ukraine's Rebels

3 hours ago

Bomb Blast in Syria Kills Four Russian Military Advisors

3 hours ago

Russia Accused of Backing Montenegro Coup

5 hours ago

More Than 1,000 Tourists Use Belarus' Visa-Free Regime in First 7 Days

3 hours ago

Bomb Blast in Syria Kills Four Russian Military Advisors

3 hours ago

Russia Accused of Backing Montenegro Coup

5 hours ago

More Than 1,000 Tourists Use Belarus' Visa-Free Regime in First 7 Days

1 hour ago

1 hour ago

The Man Who Got a Porn Giant Blacklisted in Russia Has Been Unmasked

A 38-year-old Russian academic has been unmasked as the driving force behind the campaign to ban global porn giant Brazzers, and a lot more.

1 hour ago

1 hour ago

The Man Who Got a Porn Giant Blacklisted in Russia Has Been Unmasked

A 38-year-old Russian academic has been unmasked as the driving force behind the campaign to ban global porn giant Brazzers, and a lot more.

1 hour ago

1 hour ago

The Man Who Got a Porn Giant Blacklisted in Russia Has Been Unmasked

A 38-year-old Russian academic has been unmasked as the driving force behind the campaign to ban global porn giant Brazzers, and a lot more.

Exhibition

Naive

Moscow Museum of Modern Art / Petrovka
to Apr. 30

Retrospective of Naive Art from the 19th to the 21st century includes paintings and graphics by acclaimed avant-garde artists Kazimir Malevich, Mikhail Larionov, Natalya Goncharova, David Burlyuk, conceptialists Ilya Kabakov, Sergei Anufriyev and others. Read more

Read more

3 hours ago

Bomb Blast in Syria Kills Four Russian Military Advisors

3 hours ago

Russia Accused of Backing Montenegro Coup

5 hours ago

More Than 1,000 Tourists Use Belarus' Visa-Free Regime in First 7 Days

4 hours ago
By Nikolai Epple
By Nikolai Epple

Recognizing a Problem

By Nikolai Epple
By Nikolai Epple
4 hours ago

Russia now recognizes documents issued by breakaway republics in eastern Ukraine. But has it weighed the consequences?

Print edition — 4 days ago

February 16

Drag Queens; Cyber Crime; Scarf Scandal

East German Photographer Captures 'Russian Fairytale'

3 days, 4 hours ago
Photographer Frank Herfort, who grew up in East Germany, has worked as a commercial photographer in Moscow for years.

6 hours ago

Russian Economist Says Tax Reform Needed to Boost Economy Post-Sanctions

9 hours ago

Top Trump Official Priebus Denies Campaign Contact with Russia

2 days, 2 hours ago

Putin Signs Executive Order Recognizing Passports Issued by Ukraine's Rebels

2 hours ago

Nemtsov, Epitaph to the New Russia

2 hours ago

Two years after the murder of opposition politician Boris Nemtsov in central Moscow, a documentary film about his life titled “The Man Who Was Too Free” is set to shed new light on the controversial Kremlin critic.

2 hours ago

Nemtsov, Epitaph to the New Russia

2 hours ago

Two years after the murder of opposition politician Boris Nemtsov in central Moscow, a documentary film about his life titled “The Man Who Was Too Free” is set to shed new light on the controversial Kremlin critic.

2 hours ago

Nemtsov, Epitaph to the New Russia

2 hours ago

Two years after the murder of opposition politician Boris Nemtsov in central Moscow, a documentary film about his life titled “The Man Who Was Too Free” is set to shed new light on the controversial Kremlin critic.

7 hours ago

Muchnik's Picks: Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Roisin Murphy and More Music in Moscow

From Sophie Ellis-Bextor to Roisin Murphy, from Jenia Lubich to Mumiy Troll - the best gigs to catch in late February and March

see more

7 hours ago

Muchnik's Picks: Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Roisin Murphy and More Music in Moscow

From Sophie Ellis-Bextor to Roisin Murphy, from Jenia Lubich to Mumiy Troll - the best gigs to catch in late February and March

7 hours ago

Ladies' Man

Photographer Denis Piel has just opened his first exhibition in Russia, “Film Stills,” at the Lumiere Brothers Center for Photography.

7 hours ago

Muchnik's Picks: Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Roisin Murphy and More Music in Moscow

From Sophie Ellis-Bextor to Roisin Murphy, from Jenia Lubich to Mumiy Troll - the best gigs to catch in late February and March

New issue — 4 days ago

February 16

Drag Queens; Cyber Crime; Scarf Scandal
4 hours ago
By Vladimir Frolov
Vladimir Frolov
By Vladimir Frolov

The Art of a Raw Deal (Op-ed)

By Vladimir Frolov
Vladimir Frolov
By Vladimir Frolov
4 hours ago

Any deal Trump makes with Putin would amount to a fire sale of U.S. foreign policy interests

3 days ago

VIDEO: Russian Arrested for Riding Semi-Nude Behind Car in Inflatable Ring

3 days ago

Russia to Settle Soviet Debt in 2017

3 days ago

Handover of Iconic Russian Cathedral to Orthodox Church a 'Symbol of Forgiveness'

3 days ago

Economic Crisis Increases Return of Adopted Children in Russia

3 days ago

Moscow 'Parking Holiday' to Coincide With Fatherland Day Celebrations

3 days ago

Moscow Metro to Lose Iconic Escalator Attendants

Mon. Feb. 20

More events
The Russian Novel Theater
The Great Wall Cinema
The Price Theater
Elegance and Splendour of Art Deco Exhibition
Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? Theater
Rocco Cinema

3 days ago

VIDEO: Russian Arrested for Riding Semi-Nude Behind Car in Inflatable Ring

3 days ago

Russia to Settle Soviet Debt in 2017

3 days ago

Handover of Iconic Russian Cathedral to Orthodox Church a 'Symbol of Forgiveness'

3 days ago

Economic Crisis Increases Return of Adopted Children in Russia

3 days ago

Moscow 'Parking Holiday' to Coincide With Fatherland Day Celebrations

3 days ago

Moscow Metro to Lose Iconic Escalator Attendants

6 hours ago

Russian Economist Says Tax Reform Needed to Boost Economy Post-Sanctions

9 hours ago

Top Trump Official Priebus Denies Campaign Contact with Russia

2 days ago

Putin Signs Executive Order Recognizing Passports Issued by Ukraine's Rebels

Ladies' Man

7 hours ago
Photographer Denis Piel has just opened his first exhibition in Russia, “Film Stills,” at the Lumiere Brothers Center for Photography.

Inside A Hacker’s Mind

8 hours ago
Fifteen years ago, Sergei Pavlovich was a leading player in ...

Ladies' Man

7 hours ago
Photographer Denis Piel has just opened his first exhibition in Russia, “Film Stills,” at the Lumiere Brothers Center ...
From our partners
On 17-20 April 2017 Moscow will host the main industry event

Exhibition

Sergei Eisenstein. Montage of Attractions

The Multimedia Art Museum
to Feb. 26

Multimedia exhibition about one of the most world-renowned filmmakers of the first half of the 20th century. In his first article on theories of editing he proposed a new form, the “montage of attractions” — in which arbitrarily chosen images, independent from the action, would be presented not in chronological sequence but in whatever way would create the maximum psychological impact. Read more

Read more

8 hours ago

8 hours ago

Inside A Hacker’s Mind

Fifteen years ago, Sergei Pavlovich was a leading player in Russian-language cyber-crime. Today, he suggests electoral ...

1 day ago

1 day ago

Golden Mask Awards Return to Moscow Theaters

The 23rd edition of Russia's biggest annual performing arts and theater festival began on Feb. 14 ...

Most Read

The Man Who Got a Porn Giant Blacklisted in Russia Has Been Unmasked

Nemtsov, Epitaph to the New Russia

Russians Learn to Love the Army

Recognizing a Problem
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Subscribe
Conferences
Real Estate
Jobs
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+