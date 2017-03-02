Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Lifehack
City Listings & Guide
1 hour ago It's Raining Cats: Muscovites Urged to Protect Falling Felines
17 hours ago Clean Snow Delivered to Siberian City Ahead of Putin's Visit
21 hours ago Moscow Court Overturns Fine for Independent Russian News Outlet RBC
World
Russian Embassy Hedges on Pre-Election Meetings With Trump Attorney General Sessions
Russia
The Secrets of Russia’s Propaganda War, Revealed
World
Looking For Lenin
World
Washington May Rename Russian Embassy Address After Assassinated Putin Critic
Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Lifehack
Listings & Guide
1 hour ago It's Raining Cats: Muscovites Urged to Protect Falling Felines
17 hours ago Clean Snow Delivered to Siberian City Ahead of Putin's Visit
21 hours ago Moscow Court Overturns Fine for Independent Russian News Outlet RBC

Belarusians Defend Soviet Mass Graves From Bulldozers

Activists are blocking the construction of a building on site of Stalinist mass executions

March 2, 2017 — 14:09
— Update: 14:09
By Ola Cichowlas
o.cichowlas@imedia.ru
@olacicho
March 2, 2017 — 14:09
— Update: 14:09
By Ola Cichowlas
o.cichowlas@imedia.ru
@olacicho
Most Read
World
Russian Embassy Hedges on Pre-Election Meetings With Trump Attorney General Sessions
Russia
Then They Came for Svetova
Russia
Moscow's Feline Friends on National Cat Day
Russia
1917, Tweeted: Chronicle of the Russian Revolution (Part 5, Feb. 20 - 26)
TUT.BY

A group of opposition activists are camping on a construction site outside the capital of Belarus in a bid to block office blocks being built on Soviet-era mass graves.

Protesters have occupied the building site on the outskirts of Minsk for 11 consecutive days, erecting tents and chaining themselves to trees.

Between 1937 and 1941, thousands of people were executed by the Soviet secret police, the NKVD in the Kuropaty forest. The full extent of the atrocities committed in the woodland outside the capital was only revealed in 1988 by Belarusian historian Zianon Pazniak.

His research, which shocked Minsk and helped spark Belarus’ independence movement, estimated that between 100 and 250 thousand people were executed in Kuropaty.

A National Tragedy

The exact number of the NKVD’s Kuropaty victims is unknown.

Soviet prosecutors investigated Pazniak’s claims in the late 1980s. They ruled that the NKVD shot around 30,000 people. A second investigation took place under Lukashenko’s rule, between 1998 and 1999, when prosecutors said that “less than 7 thousand” were murdered on the territory. (In the 1990s, Belarusian prosecutors attempted to blame the Nazis for what happened in the forest.)

Historians say the figure could be much higher. Renowned British historian Norman Davies, who specialises in Eastern Europe, says the number is closer to 250,000.

When the Soviet Union was crumbling, Kuropaty became a place for anti-Soviet protests and the birthplace of a newfound Belarusian independence movement.

Defending Kuropaty

The forest became a protected zone in 2004, which meant it could not be built on. But in 2014, the Belarusian Culture Ministry excluded part of the land from the registry of protected sites. Then, authorities began selling plots of land in Kuropaty.

“Authorities sold the land through a corrupt scheme and now they want to build on a mass grave,” says Dmitry Dashkevich, the organizer of the protest and leader of opposition youth group “Young Front.”

Dashkevich started camping with five friends, but the group quickly grew. Around a hundred people gathered on the construction site, preventing builders from entering the site. There were heated scenes of protesters laying on the ground to prevent bulldozers from demolishing their tents.

One night, a group of unknown men demolished the protesters' tents and beat the protesters. “We believe they were policemen in civilian clothing,” says Dashkevich.

The construction company and government maintain that there are no graves on the plot where the building will stand — Protesters and historians disagree. “They are building on bones,” says Dashkevich.

TUT.BY

Clash in Historical Vision

For the protesters, building on Kuropaty is just another example of how Belarusian authorities refuse to acknowledge Soviet repressions that took place in the country.

Instead, authorities position themselves as the direct descendants of the previous communist rulers.

Since Lukashenko came to power in 1994, Belarus has been restoring Soviet symbols and enforcing the Soviet version of the 20th century in schools.

In 2005, authorities restored the manor house where Soviet secret police founder Feliks Dzierzynski was born. New officers of the Belarusian KGB (which, unlike in Russia, has retained its Soviet-era name) lay flowers at the site every year. Protests are quick to point out that nobody from Lukashenko's government has found the time to visit Kuropaty.

“The president of this country has never even been here,” says Dashkevich.

In a 2015, Lukashenko told the press that the remembrance crosses at Kuropaty are “too close to the roadside” The Belarusian strongman said he drove past the site almost every day, but had never visited it. “maybe someday the time will come, but so far I did not want to,” he told journalists.

This week, the Belarusian Interior Minister Igor Shunevich infuriated the protesters further. Asked about the clashes in Kuropaty, he said that people should remember the NKVD officers who died during their service.

He added: “Every year on May 9th [when the former Soviet Union remembers the victory over the Nazis], my wife and I put on NKVD uniforms.” Dashkevich called this a “sick, borderline sexual, fantasy.”

The protesters won a small victory on Wednesday when the construction of the building was put on hold. But they are sure the fight is not over.

The company who bought the land from the government is determined to the build the offices. “We bought this land legally and we did not expect to provoke so many emotions,” the company director told Belarusian press.

Dashkevich is determined not to let it happen. “This is a fight for our memory,” he says. “Imagine there was a skyscraper in Auschwitz or Katyn.”

Russian Embassy Hedges on Pre-Election Meetings With Trump Attorney General Sessions

3 hours ago

The Russian embassy in Washington has refused to confirm or deny meeting with U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions in the run-up to the country's presidential elections.

1 hour ago

It's Raining Cats: Muscovites Urged to Protect Falling Felines

17 hours ago

Clean Snow Delivered to Siberian City Ahead of Putin's Visit

21 hours ago

Moscow Court Overturns Fine for Independent Russian News Outlet RBC

23 hours ago

Russians Take Pride in Crimea Annexation — Poll

1 day ago

Putin Admits Russia's Anti-Doping System is a Failure

1 day ago

Friendly Robot to Aid Commuters on Moscow's Metro

1 hour ago

It's Raining Cats: Muscovites Urged to Protect Falling Felines

17 hours ago

Clean Snow Delivered to Siberian City Ahead of Putin's Visit

21 hours ago

Moscow Court Overturns Fine for Independent Russian News Outlet RBC

1 hour ago

It's Raining Cats: Muscovites Urged to Protect Falling Felines

17 hours ago

Clean Snow Delivered to Siberian City Ahead of Putin's Visit

21 hours ago

Moscow Court Overturns Fine for Independent Russian News Outlet RBC

1 day ago

1 day ago

1917, Tweeted: Chronicle of the Russian Revolution (Part 5, Feb. 20 - 26)

We meet Leon Bakst’s assistant. The leader of the Mensheviks bets Trotsky won’t last in NYC. The Tsar turns a blind eye to the looming ...

1 day ago

1 day ago

1917, Tweeted: Chronicle of the Russian Revolution (Part 5, Feb. 20 - 26)

We meet Leon Bakst’s assistant. The leader of the Mensheviks bets Trotsky won’t last in NYC. The Tsar turns a blind eye to the looming ...

1 day ago

1 day ago

1917, Tweeted: Chronicle of the Russian Revolution (Part 5, Feb. 20 - 26)

We meet Leon Bakst’s assistant. The leader of the Mensheviks bets Trotsky won’t last in NYC. The Tsar turns a blind eye to the looming ...

Exhibition

Katie Mitchell. Five Truths

Stanislavsky Electrotheater
to Apr. 26

British director Katie Mitchell’s renowned exhibit Five Truths, originally created by the London National Theatre and 59 Productions for London’s Victoria and Albert Museum. It consists of ten video monitors, on which videos of Ophelia's scene of madness from Shakespeare's Hamlet are projected. All the scenes are performed by Michelle Terry in the style of five major theater directors of the 20th century: Konstantin Stanislavsky, Antonin Artaud, Bertolt Brecht, Jerzy Grotowski and Peter Brook. Read more

Read more

1 hour ago

It's Raining Cats: Muscovites Urged to Protect Falling Felines

17 hours ago

Clean Snow Delivered to Siberian City Ahead of Putin's Visit

21 hours ago

Moscow Court Overturns Fine for Independent Russian News Outlet RBC

6 days ago
By Katerina Sergatskova
Katerina Sergatskova
By Katerina Sergatskova

Paul Manafort and the Red Thread Running Through the Long Ukrainian Revolution

By Katerina Sergatskova
By Katerina Sergatskova
6 days ago

Three years on from the shooting of protesters in Kiev, geopolitical scores are far from settled.

Print edition — today

March 02

Russia's Women Leaders; Dadin Walks Free; Hip Hop on Top

Moscow's Feline Friends on National Cat Day

1 day ago
Russia celebrates all things feline on March 1 as part of World Cat Day.

23 hours ago

Russians Take Pride in Crimea Annexation — Poll

1 day, 1 hour ago

Putin Admits Russia's Anti-Doping System is a Failure

1 day, 2 hours ago

Friendly Robot to Aid Commuters on Moscow's Metro

1 day ago

The Secrets of Russia’s Propaganda War, Revealed

1 day ago

Russia has a new military propaganda force to wage information war. An unauthorized reprint of a military intelligence handbook gives insight into what the new information troops might do.

1 day ago

The Secrets of Russia’s Propaganda War, Revealed

1 day ago

Russia has a new military propaganda force to wage information war. An unauthorized reprint of a military intelligence handbook gives insight into what the new information troops might do.

1 day ago

The Secrets of Russia’s Propaganda War, Revealed

1 day ago

Russia has a new military propaganda force to wage information war. An unauthorized reprint of a military intelligence handbook gives insight into what the new information troops might do.

1 day ago

The Kremlin Reportedly Commissioned a Report on Russian State TV, and the Results Were Oof

The Putin administration reportedly commissioned an independent expert analysis of Russian network television, and the results are unflattering.

see more

1 day ago

The Kremlin Reportedly Commissioned a Report on Russian State TV, and the Results Were Oof

The Putin administration reportedly commissioned an independent expert analysis of Russian network television, and the results are unflattering.

1 day ago

‘Somebody Is Going to Be Beaten’

Torture is still widespread in Russian prisons, released activist Ildar Dadin tells The Moscow Times

1 day ago

The Kremlin Reportedly Commissioned a Report on Russian State TV, and the Results Were Oof

The Putin administration reportedly commissioned an independent expert analysis of Russian network television, and the results are unflattering.

New issue — today

March 02

Russia's Women Leaders; Dadin Walks Free; Hip Hop on Top
1 week ago
By Bob Jack
By Bob Jack

Why Porn Will Never Die in Russia (Op-Ed)

By Bob Jack
By Bob Jack
1 week ago

Russia's battle against online pornography is destined to fail — just as it has many times before.

1 day ago

Head of Orthodox Church Blasts Social Media 'Disease'

1 day ago

Russian Police Raid the Home of Second Human Rights Worker in a Day

1 day ago

The World's ‘Last Soviet Citizen’ Is a Stateless Ex-Con Locked Up in Russia

1 day ago

Russian High Schooler Designs More Effective Arm Brace Using 3D Printing

1 day ago

Moscow Plans to Renovate the Bridge Where Boris Nemtsov Was Murdered

1 day ago

Moscow's Ring Road Renovations to Cost $200 Million

Thu. Mar. 02

More events
The Price Theater
Toni Erdmann Cinema
Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? Theater
Elegance and Splendour of Art Deco Exhibition
Berdichev Theater
The Great Wall Cinema

1 day ago

Head of Orthodox Church Blasts Social Media 'Disease'

1 day ago

Russian Police Raid the Home of Second Human Rights Worker in a Day

1 day ago

The World's ‘Last Soviet Citizen’ Is a Stateless Ex-Con Locked Up in Russia

1 day ago

Russian High Schooler Designs More Effective Arm Brace Using 3D Printing

1 day ago

Moscow Plans to Renovate the Bridge Where Boris Nemtsov Was Murdered

1 day ago

Moscow's Ring Road Renovations to Cost $200 Million

23 hours ago

Russians Take Pride in Crimea Annexation — Poll

1 day ago

Putin Admits Russia's Anti-Doping System is a Failure

1 day ago

Friendly Robot to Aid Commuters on Moscow's Metro

‘Somebody Is Going to Be Beaten’

1 day ago
Torture is still widespread in Russian prisons, released activist Ildar Dadin tells The Moscow Times

Manchester Is a 'City of Mosques,' Says Russian TV

2 days ago
The British city of Manchester is "nothing but mosques" — ...

‘Somebody Is Going to Be Beaten’

1 day ago
Torture is still widespread in Russian prisons, released activist Ildar Dadin tells The Moscow Times
From our partners
On 17-20 April 2017 Moscow will host the main industry event

Exhibition

Sergei Eisenstein. Montage of Attractions

The Multimedia Art Museum
to Feb. 26

Multimedia exhibition about one of the most world-renowned filmmakers of the first half of the 20th century. In his first article on theories of editing he proposed a new form, the “montage of attractions” — in which arbitrarily chosen images, independent from the action, would be presented not in chronological sequence but in whatever way would create the maximum psychological impact. Read more

Read more

2 days ago

2 days ago

Manchester Is a 'City of Mosques,' Says Russian TV

The British city of Manchester is "nothing but mosques" — or so says Russian network television.

3 days ago

3 days ago

Moscow TV Round-Up: Big Stars, Big Events and Big Brains

It’s Big History, Big Stardom and Big Brainpower Week on Moscow TV, as small-screen viewers get ...

Most Read

Russian Embassy Hedges on Pre-Election Meetings With Trump Attorney General Sessions

Then They Came for Svetova

Moscow's Feline Friends on National Cat Day

1917, Tweeted: Chronicle of the Russian Revolution (Part 5, Feb. 20 - 26)
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Subscribe
Conferences
Real Estate
Jobs
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+