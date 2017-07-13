Before You Take Up Russian Citizenship, You Need to Take This Oath

The State Duma on Wednesday approved an obligatory oath of allegiance for anyone who wants to acquire Russian citizenship.

The Duma approved the text written by Pavel Krasheninnikov, head of the chamber’s legislative committee, from 93 contending proposals, the state-run TASS agency reports.

The oath that was approved and published on the Duma’s official website reads:

“I, (full name), hereby accepting citizenship of the Russian Federation, voluntarily and consciously swear an oath to observe the Constitution and laws of the Russian Federation, the rights and freedoms of its citizens; to fulfill the duties of a Russian citizen for the benefit of the state and society; to protect the freedom and independence of the Russian Federation; to be faithful to Russia, and to respect its culture, history and traditions.”

The requirement of taking an oath is planned to go into force as of September this year.

Several of the versions rejected by the Duma were either written in verse or contained rather emotional expressions such as “Russians never surrender and are afraid of nothing,” by the eccentric leader of the Liberal Democratic Party, Vladimir Zhirinovsky, which begins:

“Taking up Russian citizenship, I feel indescribable delight that today I will become a citizen of the greatest nation on Earth.”

“And may my hands and legs wither if I ever cross over to the enemy’s side. And may my tongue die if I ever say but a single bad word about Russia,” it continues. “Help me God Almighty and Vladimir Putin,” by Mikhail Rudenko, also failed to make the cut.

President Vladimir Putin proposed the citizenship oath on June 6.

The Russian oath has similarities with the U.S. oath of allegiance for new citizens. The American one, however, places more emphasis on citizens and their possible military duties in the Armed Forces.