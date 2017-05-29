Russia
BarDelhi: How to Spice Up Dinner

A new restaurant near Novokuznetskaya offers adventures in Indian cuisine

May 29, 2017 — 15:00
— Update: 15:08
By Andrei Muchnik
May 29, 2017 — 15:00
— Update: 15:08
By Andrei Muchnik
BarDelhi/Facebook

Mitya Borisov, the restaurateur famous for the wine bar chain Jean-Jacques and the pub chain John Donne, is diversifying. Just a couple of months ago, he opened Proliv, an arty cafe targeting Moscow’s intelligentsia. Now he has unveiled BarDelhi, which, judging by the crowd, aims for a different audience: young, hip and rather well-off Muscovites interested in good cocktails and exotic food. 

BarDelhi is a collaboration between the team behind the cult Indian vegetarian restaurant Moscow-Delhi, Roman Milostivy, whose cocktail bar Chainaya is on the list of the world’s best bars, and Vladimir Basov, supplier of organic and biodynamic wines. 

BarDelhi takes up two floors and the roof of a building previously occupied by one of Borisov’s John Donne pubs. The first floor is the bar, the second is the main dining room with the tandoor and the roof is the patio. 

The press promised a truly unique experience—and that is exactly what I got. It began with the seating arrangements: The staff initially offered a seat next to the tandoor, but the heat coming off this traditional Indian oven was so strong that I was sweating in no time and asked to move to a second-floor table. 

The menu offers one vegetarian (1,200 rubles/$21) and two non-vegetarian sets (1,500 rubles) with either chicken or lamb. After lengthy explanations I settled on a lamb set. First came the appetizers, which included sautéed lamb brain, churumuri—a rice and vegetable appetizer—and, surprisingly, home-made fries. 

The waitress recommended the gin and tonic with homemade tonic water – blended with anise, cardamom, pepper, lemongrass and citrus fruits. Unfortunately, the tonic’s taste was so overwhelming that it was only drinkable when the ice had melted and diluted it. 

Masala tea seemed unusually cheap at 100 rubles, but when it was served, this became clear—it was more of a “shot” of masala rather than a cup, and can be downed in a single gulp. There is also masala coffee for 150 rubles a shot. 

There was ample time to sip on drinks, as more than an hour passed between the appetizers and the arrival of the main dish—a time in which my chair managed to collapse under me, leaving me on my back in the wreckage. 

Swiftly bringing two new chairs and stacking one on top of the other, the staff apologized profusely, with the bizarre explanation that these chairs can only be used two at a time. It was only then that I took a glance around the restaurant and noticed that most of the other diners were sitting on double-stacked chairs. 

The food at BarDelhi is good but the portions are small—don’t try to share a set between two people. The main dish of the set included a (very spicy) lamb rib in chili sauce, a lamb kebab, basmati rice, naan bread and yogurt-based raita sauce. 

While the staff speaks English, Russian, French and supposedly many other languages, it’s still hard to get things across. When you order one tea and you get two teas and a coffee—all of which then appear on your check— it’s clear that the service is a little on the amateurish side. When I pointed out the mistake, the staff just deducted random items from the check and I ended up paying 500 rubles less. 

I spent over two hours at BarDelhi, when the plan was to stop by for an hour at most. It’s not a place for a quick dinner or a date, but a venue for a casual celebration with friends. 

Restaurant

BarDelhi

56 Pyatnitskaya Ulitsa, Bldg. 1
Novokuznetskaya

The Noble Survivors

2 days ago

Aristocratic families in Russia lost everything 100 years ago as Nicholas II, Russia's last tsar, abdicated as Lenin's Bolsheviks seized power.

3 days ago
By Michele A. Berdy
Michele A. Berdy
By Michele A. Berdy

Time To Get Out of Here

By Michele A. Berdy
By Michele A. Berdy
3 days ago

The other day I heard the saddest thing: "Осень начинается через три месяца!” (Autumn begins in three months.) Just let that sink in. And once it has, you’ll want to book the fastest plane south for some sun.

Print edition — 4 days ago

May 25

In the Spotlight; Gay Panic; Lowered Class

18 hours ago

Zverev's Game: The Art of Breaking Rules

18 hours ago

A new exhibition at the Anatoly Zverev Museum pits four artists across time and genres.

18 hours ago

Zverev's Game: The Art of Breaking Rules

18 hours ago

A new exhibition at the Anatoly Zverev Museum pits four artists across time and genres.

18 hours ago

Zverev's Game: The Art of Breaking Rules

18 hours ago

A new exhibition at the Anatoly Zverev Museum pits four artists across time and genres.

‘Last Bell’ Tolls for Russia's High School Graduates

2 days, 23 hours ago
On May 26, the “Last Bell” rings at Russian schools. And it's a beloved, hell of a celebration.

2 days, 21 hours ago

Bill Outlawing Pro-Suicide Groups on Social Media Adopted by Russian Parliament

2 days, 22 hours ago

Russian Ethics Committee Frowns on Homophobic Lawmaker's Harassment of LGBT Rights Activists

2 days, 23 hours ago

Chechen Parliament Speaker Played Key Role in Anti-Gay Purges – HRW

2 days ago

The Whisperers: Meet the Snitches Making a Return to Russia

After losing influence and appeal, vigilante informants are making a comeback in Russian society.

see more

2 days ago

The Whisperers: Meet the Snitches Making a Return to Russia

After losing influence and appeal, vigilante informants are making a comeback in Russian society.

3 days ago

Funny Feeling

Indian Russian or Russian Indian? Aspiring comedian Arun Khurana feels a little foreign wherever he goes.

2 days ago

The Whisperers: Meet the Snitches Making a Return to Russia

After losing influence and appeal, vigilante informants are making a comeback in Russian society.

New issue — 4 days ago

May 25

In the Spotlight; Gay Panic; Lowered Class
3 days ago
By Alexandra Prokopenko
By Alexandra Prokopenko

Competing Plans for Russia’s Economy All Lack Solutions

By Alexandra Prokopenko
By Alexandra Prokopenko
3 days ago

As 2018 presidential elections draw nearer, the government has prepared a socio-economic development plan forecast through 2025.

3 days ago

Russia Warns Tourists to Avoid Britain After Manchester Terror Attack

3 days ago

Russian Blogger Goes on Trial for ‘Inflicting Pain’ on the Cop He Says Beat Him Up

3 days ago

Judge Throws Out Case Against Russian Woman Who Definitely Didn't Compare Easter Cake to a Penis

4 days ago

Russian Activist Fined for Sharing 'Extremist' John Oliver Clip

4 days ago

Top Moscow University Official Resigns After Anti-Gay Remarks

4 days ago

Anti-Corruption Journalist Murdered in Russia

Funny Feeling

3 days ago
Indian Russian or Russian Indian? Aspiring comedian Arun Khurana feels a little foreign wherever he goes.

Russia’s Syrian Charm Offensive and the Art of Using Peace Negotiations For Influence

4 days ago
A sixth round of UN talks failed to bring about ...

Funny Feeling

3 days ago
Indian Russian or Russian Indian? Aspiring comedian Arun Khurana feels a little foreign wherever he goes.
