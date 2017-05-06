Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Lifehack
City Listings & Guide
1 day ago Putin Promises to Raise Chechnya's Anti-Gay Crackdown With Law Enforcement
1 day ago Moscow Traffic Twice as Slow Thanks To Reconstruction
1 day ago Russian Internet Watchdog Issues Another Warning to Liberal Outlet 'The New Times'
Moscow
May Getaways: 7 Great Long Weekend Destinations in Russia
Moscow
Moscow Traffic Twice as Slow Thanks To Reconstruction
Moscow
Leveldva: Brave New World
Moscow
Just Between Us, the Russian Way
Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Lifehack
Listings & Guide
1 day ago Putin Promises to Raise Chechnya's Anti-Gay Crackdown With Law Enforcement
1 day ago Moscow Traffic Twice as Slow Thanks To Reconstruction
1 day ago Russian Internet Watchdog Issues Another Warning to Liberal Outlet 'The New Times'

Away From the Archives

History professor Seth Bernstein shows his mischievous side

May 6, 2017 — 16:17
— Update: 16:23
By Emily Erken
May 6, 2017 — 16:17
— Update: 16:23
By Emily Erken
artsreporter@imedia.ru
Most Read
Moscow
Away From the Archives
Business
Soviet Retro-Cool: A French Aristocrat's Crusade to Save Russian Fashion
Moscow
May Getaways: 7 Great Long Weekend Destinations in Russia
Russia
Russia Prepares to Celebrate 72 Years Since the Defeat of the Nazis
Bernstein with his 2-year-old son in Kolomenskoye Park. SETH BERNTEIN / PERSONAL ARCHIVE

Hailing from Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Dr. Seth Bernstein moved to Moscow in 2013 after earning a Ph.D. in History from the University of Toronto. He is now an assistant professor at the Higher School of Economics. His first book, “Communist Upbringing under Stalin: Young Communists and War in a Socialist Society, 1929-1945,” is set for publication in July. 

I came on a post-doctoral fellowship at the Higher School of Economics in the WWII history department. I stayed at that position for three years, and then I was hired permanently. I am open to moving to the U.S. if I get an academic job there. But I’ve been on the job market, had some campus interviews, and the conditions of jobs where I was interviewing would not be as good as they are here. And I wouldn’t have the archives. 

I hadn’t been so interested in Russian history before I came here. [Kenyon College] set me up with an internship at the Holocaust Museum in the Sakharov Center in Moscow. They had me transcribing interviews from victims of Stalinist repression into one long memoir. I became very interested. That’s where it really started. 

My life is half in the university with colleagues who are often from abroad, and half with my partner and our family. We have a toddler, a two-year-old. We don’t spend that much time out: With a toddler it limits what you do. My outside time is mostly at work, [and] collegial bonding - at bars. 

We live in Kolomenskoye. So, a very historic place. It’s where Ivan the Terrible was born. So, we go for walks there sometimes in the parks, and I get to think that I’m Ivan. It’s a neat place to live, and it’s especially good with a child. 

Actually [my partner’s] family basically lives in a dacha in Smolensk. They live on a collective farm, though it’s privatized now. There are about 100 or 200 people that work there. It’s a village. It gives you an idea of what the collective farms were like. everyone takes such pride in their garden plots. It used to be a huge economic thing. Now, every time [my in-laws] come to visit us, they come with a huge sack of potatoes - like a sack of potatoes that weighs as much as my partner. And all of their neighbors have chickens and roosters, so they come with three dozen eggs. 

The Jewish Museum is one of the best in Russia. This is in terms of being very modern, having a lot of interactive things, having input from real experts, not just a random collection, but with international scholars of Jewish history and Jewish culture, and local scholars, like Oleg Budnitsky. They also have this funny thing where you stand before a camera, and they will Photoshop you into a [picture of a] Jewish peasant from the 18th or 19th century.

My favorite restaurant in Moscow is Jagannath, a vegetarian fast food chain. The lunch deal changes everyday. Tomato soup with tofu or cheese, a salad with asparagus, and a pilaf rice type of dish [plov] with soft cheese. And then a very nice ginger drink. And they have places all around the city. 

My favorite place to hang out is the archives. I worked in the archive in Petrozavodsk, in Karelia. The archive is right by the secret police (FSB) building, there’s a big statue of [former Soviet leader and KGB boss Yuri] Andropov. And everyone from the archive goes to the canteen in the FSB building. That’s where the good food is. Though you have to eat it with a bunch of FSB officers.

Park

Kolomenskoye

+7 (499) 782 8917
39 Prospekt Andropova
Kolomenskaya
All week: 07:00-00:00

Read more


Museum / Gallery

Jewish Museum and Tolerance Center

+7 (495) 645 0550
Ulitsa Obraztsova 11, build. 1A
Maryina Roscha
Sunday: 12:00-22:00
Monday: 12:00-22:00
Tuesday: 12:00-22:00
Wednesday: 12:00-22:00
Thursday: 12:00-22:00
Friday: 10:00-15:00

Read more


Restaurant

Jagannath

+7 (495) 628 3580
11 Ulitsa Kuznetsky Most
Kuznetsky Most
All week: 10:00-23:00

Read more


Related
Moscow
Upon Request: Russia’s Forgotten Avant-Garde
Moscow
From Dust Till Dawn: Moscow Renovation Plan to Tear Up City Center
Moscow
Odoyevsky: Taking a Risk With Russian Cuisine
Moscow
Moscow TV Round-Up: Keeping the Faith

Soviet Retro-Cool: A French Aristocrat's Crusade to Save Russian Fashion

10 hours ago

French aristocrat Jacques von Polier wants to make Russia cool again.

1 day ago

Putin Promises to Raise Chechnya's Anti-Gay Crackdown With Law Enforcement

1 day ago

Moscow Traffic Twice as Slow Thanks To Reconstruction

1 day ago

Russian Internet Watchdog Issues Another Warning to Liberal Outlet 'The New Times'

1 day ago

Islamists in Syria Using Russian-made Night Vision — Reports

1 day ago

The Foundation Run by Putin's Alleged Daughter Spent More Than Half a Billion Rubles Last Year

2 days ago

Police Are Reportedly Investigating the Attack on Navalny, But He Hasn't Noticed

1 day ago

Putin Promises to Raise Chechnya's Anti-Gay Crackdown With Law Enforcement

1 day ago

Moscow Traffic Twice as Slow Thanks To Reconstruction

1 day ago

Russian Internet Watchdog Issues Another Warning to Liberal Outlet 'The New Times'

1 day ago

Putin Promises to Raise Chechnya's Anti-Gay Crackdown With Law Enforcement

1 day ago

Moscow Traffic Twice as Slow Thanks To Reconstruction

1 day ago

Russian Internet Watchdog Issues Another Warning to Liberal Outlet 'The New Times'

1 day ago

1 day ago

A Foreigner’s Guide to Surviving Victory Day

Victory Day can be hard for a foreigner, especially when it comes to discussion matters of World War II history with Russians. This year, we've ...

1 day ago

1 day ago

A Foreigner’s Guide to Surviving Victory Day

Victory Day can be hard for a foreigner, especially when it comes to discussion matters of World War II history with Russians. This year, we've ...

1 day ago

1 day ago

A Foreigner’s Guide to Surviving Victory Day

Victory Day can be hard for a foreigner, especially when it comes to discussion matters of World War II history with Russians. This year, we've ...

Theater

The Devil, the Soldier and the Violin

Premiere of a multimedia musical show on the themes of The Soldier’s Tale and other works by Stravinsky

Sat. May. 06 Fri. May. 19
Tchaikovsky Concert Hall
07:00 p.m.

The Soldier’s Tale, a theatrical work, to be read, played, and danced by three actors and one or several dancers, accompanied by a septet of instruments, is based on the Russian folk tale about a soldier who trades his fiddle to the devil in return for unlimited economic gain. Director and choreographer Mikhail Kislyarov’s staging stars journalist and TV host Vladimir Posner as the Narrator, rocker, poet and artist Andrei Makarevich as the Soldier and violinist and conductor Dmitry Sitkovetsky as the Devil. Read more

Read more

1 day ago

Putin Promises to Raise Chechnya's Anti-Gay Crackdown With Law Enforcement

1 day ago

Moscow Traffic Twice as Slow Thanks To Reconstruction

1 day ago

Russian Internet Watchdog Issues Another Warning to Liberal Outlet 'The New Times'

1 day ago
By Michele A. Berdy
Michele A. Berdy
By Michele A. Berdy

Just Between Us, the Russian Way

By Michele A. Berdy
By Michele A. Berdy
1 day ago

In my file drawer of doctoral dissertations I will never write is one entitled: “Choice and Frequency of Parasitical Word Use Among Non-Native Speakers of Russian.” My personal parasite phrase is честно говоря (to be honest).

Print edition — 2 days ago

May 04

Patriotic Watches; Terror Threat; Teaching Stalinism

21 hours ago

May Getaways: 7 Great Long Weekend Destinations in Russia

21 hours ago

Early May brings two long weekends, making it a perfect opportunity to get out of Moscow. With generous transport options and competitive air fares, those wanting to discover more of Russia can do so. Here are seven of our picks.

21 hours ago

May Getaways: 7 Great Long Weekend Destinations in Russia

21 hours ago

Early May brings two long weekends, making it a perfect opportunity to get out of Moscow. With generous transport options and competitive air fares, those wanting to discover more of Russia can do so. Here are seven of our picks.

21 hours ago

May Getaways: 7 Great Long Weekend Destinations in Russia

21 hours ago

Early May brings two long weekends, making it a perfect opportunity to get out of Moscow. With generous transport options and competitive air fares, those wanting to discover more of Russia can do so. Here are seven of our picks.

Russia Prepares to Celebrate 72 Years Since the Defeat of the Nazis

1 day, 1 hour ago
The Moscow Times collects some recent photos from Moscow and St. Petersburg, where the government is preparing its annual celebrations for Victory Day 2017.

1 day, 8 hours ago

Islamists in Syria Using Russian-made Night Vision — Reports

1 day, 21 hours ago

The Foundation Run by Putin's Alleged Daughter Spent More Than Half a Billion Rubles Last Year

2 days, 2 hours ago

Police Are Reportedly Investigating the Attack on Navalny, But He Hasn't Noticed

1 day ago

Leveldva: Brave New World

Situated above the famous Ugolek restaurant on Ulitsa Bolshaya Nikitskaya, Moscow’s gastronomic mile, Leveldva is a restaurant by day and a dance club by night.

see more

1 day ago

Leveldva: Brave New World

Situated above the famous Ugolek restaurant on Ulitsa Bolshaya Nikitskaya, Moscow’s gastronomic mile, Leveldva is a restaurant by day and a dance club by night.

1 day ago

After Metro Bombing, Russia Confronts New Terror Challenges

The threats facing Russia may be diversifying. Can security services keep up?

1 day ago

Leveldva: Brave New World

Situated above the famous Ugolek restaurant on Ulitsa Bolshaya Nikitskaya, Moscow’s gastronomic mile, Leveldva is a restaurant by day and a dance club by night.

New issue — 2 days ago

May 04

Patriotic Watches; Terror Threat; Teaching Stalinism
2 days ago
By Andrei Kolesnikov
Andrei Kolesnikov
By Andrei Kolesnikov

Moscow Housing Demolitions: From Rubble to Riot (Op-Ed)

By Andrei Kolesnikov
Andrei Kolesnikov
By Andrei Kolesnikov
2 days ago

In the “state capitalism” prevailing in modern Russia, the concept of property rights is blurred. But the “apartment—car—dacha” mantra remains as compelling ...

2 days ago

Actually, Russia Won't Let Navalny Leave the Country to Save His Eyesight

2 days ago

Winnie the Pooh Steals a Tourist's Money in Moscow

2 days ago

Half of Russians Consider Themselves To Be Poor, Study Finds

2 days ago

Poll: For Third Year Running, Russians Take Pride in Military

2 days ago

Russian Ministry of Sport Wants Real Champagne For FIFA World Cup

2 days ago

Russia, Iran and Turkey Agree to Syrian 'De-escalation Zones'

Sat. May. 06

More events
Lucidvox Gig
Linda Gig
Future Shorts: Spring 2017 Cinema
The Promise Cinema
Carmen Opera
Michel Sima. Geniuses in Studios Exhibition

2 days ago

Actually, Russia Won't Let Navalny Leave the Country to Save His Eyesight

2 days ago

Winnie the Pooh Steals a Tourist's Money in Moscow

2 days ago

Half of Russians Consider Themselves To Be Poor, Study Finds

2 days ago

Poll: For Third Year Running, Russians Take Pride in Military

2 days ago

Russian Ministry of Sport Wants Real Champagne For FIFA World Cup

2 days ago

Russia, Iran and Turkey Agree to Syrian 'De-escalation Zones'

1 day ago

Islamists in Syria Using Russian-made Night Vision — Reports

1 day ago

The Foundation Run by Putin's Alleged Daughter Spent More Than Half a Billion Rubles Last Year

2 days ago

Police Are Reportedly Investigating the Attack on Navalny, But He Hasn't Noticed

After Metro Bombing, Russia Confronts New Terror Challenges

1 day ago
The threats facing Russia may be diversifying. Can security services keep up?

Winzavod: 10 Years at the Cutting Edge

1 day ago
When the Winzavod Center for Contemporary Art opened to much ...

After Metro Bombing, Russia Confronts New Terror Challenges

1 day ago
The threats facing Russia may be diversifying. Can security services keep up?
From our partners
A multimedia light show on Mokhovaya Street 13 about the Victory Day on 7-9 May #оПобеде
Ukrainian Beats Steal a March on Moscow
Russia's Ancestral Architecture
Happiness on Canvas: Serebryakova at the Tretyakov

Exhibition

Michel Sima. Geniuses in Studios

Fashion and Style in Photography

The Multimedia Art Museum
to May. 09

Photographic portraits of nearly all Ecole de Paris artists — Pablo Picasso, Henri Matisse, Alberto Giacometti, Jean Cocteau, Fernand Leger, Max Ernst, Man Ray, Marcel Duchamp, Marc Chagall, Joan Miro and others. Read more

Read more

1 day ago

1 day ago

Winzavod: 10 Years at the Cutting Edge

When the Winzavod Center for Contemporary Art opened to much discussion 10 years ago with its ...

2 days ago

2 days ago

The Economic Plan for Putin's Next Term Is Already Set

Where will the money needed for Alexei Kudrin's reforms come from?

Most Read

Away From the Archives

Soviet Retro-Cool: A French Aristocrat's Crusade to Save Russian Fashion

May Getaways: 7 Great Long Weekend Destinations in Russia

Russia Prepares to Celebrate 72 Years Since the Defeat of the Nazis
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Subscribe
Conferences
Real Estate
Jobs
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+