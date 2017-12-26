Avant-Garde Architecture on Display in Moscow

Amid a flurry of exhibitions devoted to the October revolution centennial, the one at the Schusev State Museum of Architecture definitely stands out. Entitled “AvantGardeStroi: Architectural Rhythm of the Revolution,” it tells a story of avant-garde architects of late 1920s-1930s and their projects, both realized and not.

A Revolution on the Streets

The first decade after the revolution allowed new forms of art to develop and flourish, an unprecedented situation for Russia. Avant-garde architecture, also known as constructivism, appeared in Russia along with other aspects of revolutionary art: Malevich's suprematism, the futuristic poetry of Mayakovsky and Khlebnikov, and Meyerhold's theater. Thanks to avant-garde, Russia moved to the forefront of the early 20th century's contemporary art and, in fact, began to lead the way forward.

Changes in social structure led to a dramatic increase in construction. New educational infrastructure represented by institutions like Vkhutemas, ASNOVA (Association of New Architects) and OSA (Organization of Contemporary Architects) supplied the brains that contributed to the development of avant-garde architecture.

Many of the new buildings were purpose-built, designed to serve the needs of a socialist society. That’s how new types of buildings emerged, such as the workers’ club, house-commune, zhilkombinat (residential buildings that included basic services) and factory-kitchen. The exhibition is divided into several sections, each devoted to one of these new building types, except for the first one, which showcases utopian works of Ivan Leonidov.

Le Corbusier called Ivan Leonidov “a poet and the hope of Russia's avant-garde constructivism.” Despite his obvious genius, Leonidov's works were not realized and he became a pioneer of what later became known as “paper architecture,” i.e. architecture that only exists on paper. One of his projects was called “Sun City” and consisted of beautiful but probably impractical structures reminiscent of future cityscapes out of a sci-fi film. Another of Leonidov's projects was tellingly called “Monument to the Last Soldier who Died in the Last War.”