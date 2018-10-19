City

Autumn Exhibitions. What Not To Miss

From Tiepolo to Canaletto and Guardi / Anton Surkov

Tretyakov Gallery Time of Change. Graphics of the 1860s Through Nov. 30 This exhibition is the fourth in a series from the Tretyakov Gallery’s collections focusing on 19th-century drawings. The 1860s were marked by significant changes in aesthetic perspectives, in part because of the influence of impressionism and the development of art collectives. It features about 200 works by artists including Vasily Perov, Ivan Kramskoi and Nikolai Nevrev. 10 Lavrushinsky Pereulok. Metro Tretyakovskaya. tretyakovgallery.ru/en



New Tretyakov Gallery The Romanovs. Family Chronicles. Through Oct. 28 To commemorate the 100th anniversary of the murder of Tsar Nicholas II and his family, the New Tretyakov is hosting a photo exhibition in conjunction with the Moscow International PhotoBiennale. The collection features albums and photographs from the Romanov estate that have never been open to the public before. Ilya and Emilia Kabakov. Not Everyone will be taken into the future. Through Jan. 3 This mixed-media exhibition comes to Moscow after touring the Tate Modern in London and the State Hermitage Museum in St. Petersburg. It features over 100 paintings, drawings, sculptures and large-scale installations centered around a pivotal project called “Not Everyone Will Be Taken Into the Future,” featuring a train receding into the distance as it leaves behind futuristic images. Ilya and Emilia Kabakov are widely regarded as Russia’s leading contemporary artists, known for their complex and collaborative installations.

Through Dec. 30 This is an immersive, virtual-reality-enhanced exhibition that showcases and “recreates” works by Natalia Goncharova and Kazimir Malevich. Visitors are able to learn about the artists’ creative processes and take part in them, as the virtual-reality technology allows visitors to create their own artworks. Mikhail Larionov Through Jan. 20 This comprehensive retrospective focuses on Mikhail Larionov (1881-1964), one of the founders of Russian avant-garde. Larionov was recognized for his primitive style and abstract art. This exhibition is divided into two sections: One is dedicated to the Russian influences on Larionov and features his most iconic paintings; and the other is dedicated to his French influences and his artwork for Sergei Diaghilev and the Ballets Russes. 10 Krymsky Val.Metro Oktyabrskaya. tretyakovgallery.ru/en

Garage museum of contemporary art Bauhaus Imaginista. Moving away: The Internationalist architect Through Nov. 30 “Moving Away: The InternationalistArchitect” is the Moscow segment of the “bauhaus imaginista” project, an international collaboration tracking Bauhaus’s influence around the globe. This exhibition at Garage focuses on the relationships between Bauhaus students and their teachers in the Soviet Union, and it features works by students of architects and urban planners Hannes Meyer, Phillip Tolzinger, Konrad Püschel and Lotte Stam-Beese. The Fabric of Facility Through Jan. 27 This international project presents “clothes in art,” with a different view than that of the fashion industry. It focuses on the production cycles of raw materials, textiles and their modes of transport around the world. It is a study and re-discovery of global trade and influence. Special attention is paid to the Russian (and Soviet) context, though the exhibition features over 40 international artists.

Damian Ortega. The Modern Garden Begins Sept. 29 and runs through Feb. 28 Garage commissioned this large-scale installation by Damián Ortega, a sculptor working in Mexico City. It comprises 30sculptures constructed from commercial materials and logos as a study of the intersection between the corporate and artistic worlds, as well as the ability to recycle industrial materials into works of art. 9/32 Krymsky Val. Metro Park Kultury, Oktyabrskaya. garagemca.org/en Marcel Broodthaers Begins Sept. 29 and runs through Feb. 3 Garage presents an exhibition of Belgian filmmaker and artist Marcel Broodthaers (1924-1976). He produced works that challenged and revolutionized how museums functioned. This exhibition features his early films and most famous installations, including “The Museum of Modern Art, Department of Eagles ”and “Decors.” Broodthaers began his creative life as a poet, and his works accordingly explore the relationship between image and text.

The Pushkin State Museum of Fine Arts From Tiepolo to Canaletto and Guardi Through Oct. 14 Works from two preeminent Italian museums join pieces from the Pushkin Museum’s permanent collection in order to present a survey of Italian rococo. The featured Italian artists include Giambattista Tiepolo, Giovanni Battista Pittoni, Luca Carlevarijs, Giovanni Battista Piazzetta, Giovanni Antonio Canal (Canaletto), Francesco Guardi and Pietro Longhi.

Tadashi Kawamata: On the rights of birds/ Parasite project Through Oct. 28 The Pushkin Museum commissioned contemporary Japanese artist Tadashi Kawamata to create this innovative project. Kawamata collected materials while surveying the oldest sections of the Pushkin Museum’s main building. He then warped these materials into sculptures resembling nests, and the nests are displayed both in a special exhibition area and on the outer facade of the museum. Masterpieces of Edo Paintings and Prints Through Oct. 28 Artworks rarely displayed outside of Japan have been brought to the Pushkin for a major survey of the Edo period (1603-1868). This era was marked by major political and artistic changes: When the Tokuwagaclan came to power, cities rapidly industrialized and traditional crafts were revolutionized. This rare exhibition features works that have been designated as Japanese national treasures, and provides insight into the cross-section of traditional and modern art in Japan.

Baroness D'Oettingen's Paris Nights From Sept. 25 through Jan. 13 At the turn of the 20th century, Polish émigré cousins Hélène Miaczinska and SergeiYastrebzov moved to Paris. She became Baroness d’Oettingen and he became Serge Férat, and together they were leaders among the emerging avant-garde movement. The Pushkin has re-created the baroness’s salons, which entertained such luminaries as Picasso and Matisse. This exhibition encompasses the years 1910-1950 and showcases materials from the private collections of the two cousins. Anatomy of Cubism

From Sept. 25 through Jan. 13 This exhibition examines Pablo Picasso’s early sketchbook for “Ladies of Avignon.” By focusing on the early planning stages of this work, visitors can gain an appreciation for the deeper layers of cubism. The exhibition also includes Paul Cezanne’s “Bathing,” several Egyptian and African sculptures, and paintings by Picasso from the Pushkin collection. 12 Ulitsa Volkhonka.Metro Borovitskaya, Kropotkinskaya. pushkinmuseum.art

Museum of Russian Impressionism David Burliuk. A word to me! From Oct.4 through Jan. 27 More than 50 works from 14 state museums have been collected for this retrospective of David Burliuk, widely considered the “father of Russian futurism.”The exhibition spans the years 1900-1930 and provides a glimpse into the dramatic evolution of Russian art during that period. 15 Leningradsky Prospekt. Metro Belorusskaya. rusimp.su/en

