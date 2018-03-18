As Putin Sails to Six More Years, Navalny Eyes the Long Game

Alexei Navalny might have been barred from standing in Russia’s presidential elections on Sunday, but that didn’t mean his team was taking it easy.



“I got here yesterday evening and still I have about an hour left in my shift,” said Vladimir Borisov at 11 a.m. on the morning of the vote.

The 23-year-old volunteer downed an energy drink at the team’s offices in central Moscow before hurrying back to his desk. Nearby, Yulia Zakharova, who had overheard her colleague, laughed. “We don’t know what sleep is anymore.”

The opposition leader’s team in Moscow was busy coordinating more than 33,000 volunteers and staff deployed to towns and cities across the country to track election fraud.

In the open-floor office, a group of sharply dressed staffers, many donning headsets, compiled the incoming reports on laptops, which then appeared on a large digital map of Russia behind them.

“We work faster than the Central Election Commission (CEC),” boasted Ivan Zhdanov, who heads the team’s election observation team.

Even though his name was not on the ballot due to a criminal record which his supporters say is politically motivated, Navalny was still in good spirits.

"I think that what we accomplished was a greater political success than what any of those fake candidates were able to do," he told The Moscow Times during a press briefing. "We have started a real political movement around the country that will continue after the election."

That movement, however, posed no threat to Vladimir Putin on Sunday. Exit polls gave the president more than 70 percent of the vote.

Of Russia’s opposition politicians, Navalny is the only real thorn in the Kremlin’s side. His anti-government demonstrations last March brought thousands onto the streets of more than 80 towns and cities across Russia. When the authorities barred him for running this year because of controversial embezzlement charges, he called on his base to boycott the elections entirely.

In the lead-up, pundits and analysts said voter apathy — not Navalny — was the greater threat to the Kremlin’s aim this year.

Anastasia, a 39-year-old housewife who declined to share her last name, told The Moscow Times outside a supermarket of her decision not to vote. “Doing my groceries and cooking a nice dinner for my family seemed more important,” she said.

To get out the vote — the Kremlin reportedly wanted between 65 and 70 percent turnout — officials spent millions of rubles. They created a carnival-like atmosphere at polling stations, including selfie competitions with prizes like cars and iPhones.