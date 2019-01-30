As Putin Encourages Erdogan-Assad Talks, the Kurds Face Uncertainty (Op-ed)

On Jan. 23 Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Erdogan met in Moscow to discuss possible resolutions to the Syrian Civil War.

Russia is struggling to find support from global powers for its future vision of Syria. In light of this, Putin and Erdogan’s meeting had an added salience as Turkey remains the sole partner that could help Russia devise a solution to the crisis.

Russia considers Trump’s announcement of a planned U.S. troop withdrawal from the region as a positive step towards the settlement of the civil war, but more importantly, its establishment of dominance in the region. However, the resultant power vacuum will stoke Erdogan’s ambitions of reaching an agreement favourable to Turkey’s interests.

The Moscow meeting was focused on deciding the future of two crucial territories: the Kurdish-controlled areas in northeastern Syria and the Idlib province, recently taken over by Hayat Tahrir Al Sham, al-Qaeda’s latest incarnation.

Russia and Turkey historically advocate different positions towards the Syrian Kurds, making arriving at a solution palatable to both sides no easy task.

From the Turkish perspective, the Syrian Kurds of the Democratic Union Party (PYD), who control northeastern Syria and are allies of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), a militant, terrorist group, present a definitive threat. Erdogan, therefore, insists on establishing a 20-mile safe zone at the Turkish-Syrian border to prevent infiltration of PKK-allied elements — something promised to him by Trump.