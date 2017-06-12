Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Lifehack
City Listings & Guide
2 days ago MMA Champion Amriev is taken to Chechnya
4 days ago Foreign Minister Says Russia Won't End Travel for Europeans
5 days ago Russian Social Network Now Allows Political Advertising - but There's a Catch
Moscow
Moscow TV Round-Up: Stravinsky in Hollywood, Rock 'N' Roll in Leningrad
Moscow
Summer and the Silver Screen: Moscow’s 7 Best Open-Air Cinemas
Moscow
Housing Demolition Protests in Moscow Are Spiralling
Moscow
Past Imperfect: Congolese Painting at Garage
Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Lifehack
Listings & Guide
2 days ago MMA Champion Amriev is taken to Chechnya
4 days ago Foreign Minister Says Russia Won't End Travel for Europeans
5 days ago Russian Social Network Now Allows Political Advertising - but There's a Catch

Andrei Zvyagintsev’s ‘Loveless’: A Film for Self-Reflection

June 12, 2017 — 14:00
— Update: 14:33
By Alastair Gill and Andrei Muchnik
June 12, 2017 — 14:00
— Update: 14:33
By Alastair Gill and Andrei Muchnik
Most Read
Russia
Russia Is Becoming a Cryptocurrency Haven
Moscow
Moscow TV Round-Up: Stravinsky in Hollywood, Rock 'N' Roll in Leningrad
Russia
Stalin's Shadow: How a Gulag Historian Fell Victim to Russia's Dark Past
World
Russia's Oil Bargain With Iran Has Political Overtones

There’s a scene at the very end of “Loveless,” Russian director Andrei Zvyagintsev’s new film, that could be seen to firmly rebut any notion that the movie has no political agenda. 

The camera pans around an apartment where Zhenya, the female lead, now lives with her new boyfriend following a fractious divorce. On television, Dmitry Kiselyov, Russia’s notorious media propagandist and TV presenter, is discussing the Battle of Debaltseve, one of the most fiercely fought offensives in the ongoing conflict in eastern Ukraine. As Zhenya walks out onto the balcony, the camera zooms in on the word “Russia” on her Bosco tracksuit and lingers there before fading to black.

This ending is somewhat unexpected, given that the movie is on the surface a harrowing domestic drama. The previous two hours are devoted to exploring the relationship between Zhenya and her husband Boris, who are in the process of an acrimonious divorce when their 12-year-old son vanishes.

When confronted about this controversial final shot, Zvyagintsev merely responded that this particular brand serves as a time signifier, since Bosco sportswear was particularly popular during and after the Sochi Winter Olympics in 2014 (the company designed the official Russian team kit). 

Nonetheless, for Zvyagintsev it will be difficult to escape accusations that the film has a political subtext, given the explorations of the amorality and social ills of contemporary Russia that characterized his previous two movies “Leviathan” and “Elena.” 

In the Oscar-nominated “Leviathan,” he painted a bleak portrait of provincial corruption, alcoholism and one man’s futile struggle against the state machinery in an ambitious retelling of the Book of Job. “Elena,” while smaller in scope, was no less forgiving in its depiction of a society that has lost its sense of right and wrong in the moral vacuum left by the collapse of the Soviet Union. 

Unsurprisingly, such a conscious focus on the ills of the country cuts close to the bone for many Russians. Even before the release of “Loveless,” Russian-language social media was full of statements like: “Never watched Zvyagintsev’s films and don’t intend to.” The critics have also been divided, with some, like Anton Dolin of Meduza, praising the movie’s timeliness and depiction of civil society, while others, like Konstantin Milchin, chief editor of literary website Gorky, blaming Zvyagintsev for “hating homo sapiens as a genus.” 

The controversy surrounding Zvyagintsev and his works is one of the reasons “Loveless” was filmed with zero financial support from the government. 

“The Minister [of Culture Vladimir Medinsky] still recalls “Leviathan” so often and with such ‘warmth’ that I didn’t want to cause him any trouble again,” jokes Alexander Rodnyansky, producer of Zvyagintsev’s last three movies. “We wanted to let Andrei [Zvyagintsev] make the movie he wanted to make. It’s a matter of principle for me,” he added. 

“Loveless” has already won over the critics, winning the jury prize at Cannes, one of the top awards at the festival. The rights have been bought by distributors from most countries, so people outside Russia will soon be able to see the film. 

Unlike “Leviathan,” the new cast doesn’t include any stars. For Maryana Spivak, who plays Zhenya, it’s her first role in cinema, although regular visitors to Moscow’s Satirikon theater will easily recognize her face. Alexei Rozin, who plays Boris, Zhenya’s estranged husband, also appeared in “Elena” and “Leviathan,” but hardly anywhere else. Boris’ lover is played by Marina Vasilyeva, famous for her role in “Name Me,” a 2014 favorite at art-house festivals. 

Possibly the only positive character in the movie is not a person, but an organization. The search and rescue volunteers that help the couple to look for their kid were based on a real-life organization, Liza Alert. In “Loveless” the volunteers’ organization serves as a substitute for the government authorities, which are unwilling to help search for Boris and Zhenya’s lost son. 

Like “Leviathan,” the film uses specific timestamps to anchor the action in a recent period of Russian history. In the first minutes of the movie we hear a radio host talking about Barack Obama’s second election campaign and it becomes clear that it is October 2012. The closing scene, with the mention of Debaltseve, places the end of the movie in February 2015. 

Regarding the controversial final shots, Zvyagintsev says he had not thought of any alternative endings: “Any other ending won’t work or will only work for the benefit of the viewer who could breath out before the final title sequence, calm down and say “Thank God, everything’s all right.” 

A movie that stays with you long after you’ve watched it, “Loveless” encourages reflection on your own fate and place in the world. 

“We made this movie so that the viewer goes home and embraces his loved ones,” says Zvyagintsev, adding that it doesn’t matter what happens to the characters after the film: “There’s a black screen and titles start and after that everything is happening to the viewer.” 

“That’s the objective—that the movie gets into the viewer’s heart, his consciousness, his soul. The movie is just an excuse to think about oneself. What we see on the screen are only shadows, shadows of our fears, our doubts, our dreams.”


Cinema

Loveless

The latest from Andrei Zvyagintsev (Leviathan)

Thu. Jun. 15

Pioner
10 a.m.; 3:10 p.m.; 8:20 p.m..
Read more


Related
Moscow
Double Dutch
Moscow
Muscovites Rally Against Demolition of Post-War Apartments
Moscow
Hong Kong: Chinese Fusion Up in the Air
Moscow
7 Outdoor Activities To Keep You in Shape in Moscow This Summer

Stalin's Shadow: How a Gulag Historian Fell Victim to Russia's Dark Past

3 days ago

20 years ago Karelian activist Yuri Dmitriev discovered the mass grave of the victims of Stalin's terror. And now, the executioner's shadow hangs over him.

2 days ago

MMA Champion Amriev is taken to Chechnya

4 days ago

Foreign Minister Says Russia Won't End Travel for Europeans

5 days ago

Russian Social Network Now Allows Political Advertising - but There's a Catch

5 days ago

Hospitalised Russian Mercenary in Possession of Syrian Maps and Cash

5 days ago

Cold Weather Could Trigger Rise in Russian Inflation, Says Central Bank

6 days ago

Russia Mulls New Committee to Fight Western 'Election Meddling'

2 days ago

MMA Champion Amriev is taken to Chechnya

4 days ago

Foreign Minister Says Russia Won't End Travel for Europeans

5 days ago

Russian Social Network Now Allows Political Advertising - but There's a Catch

2 days ago

MMA Champion Amriev is taken to Chechnya

4 days ago

Foreign Minister Says Russia Won't End Travel for Europeans

5 days ago

Russian Social Network Now Allows Political Advertising - but There's a Catch

2 hours ago

2 hours ago

Russia Is Becoming a Cryptocurrency Haven

The Rise of Bitcoin: Why Russia thinks its future is crypto

2 hours ago

2 hours ago

Russia Is Becoming a Cryptocurrency Haven

The Rise of Bitcoin: Why Russia thinks its future is crypto

2 hours ago

2 hours ago

Russia Is Becoming a Cryptocurrency Haven

The Rise of Bitcoin: Why Russia thinks its future is crypto

Concert

Arseny Tarasevich-Nikolayev (piano)

Mon. Jun. 12 Fri. Jun. 16
Conservatory / Small Hall
06:00 p.m.

Schumann and Shostakovich. Read more

Read more

2 days ago

MMA Champion Amriev is taken to Chechnya

4 days ago

Foreign Minister Says Russia Won't End Travel for Europeans

5 days ago

Russian Social Network Now Allows Political Advertising - but There's a Catch

5 days ago
By Vladimir Frolov
Vladimir Frolov
By Vladimir Frolov

Russian Hacking Allegations Could Get Putin Reelected (Op-ed)

By Vladimir Frolov
By Vladimir Frolov
5 days ago

Vladimir Putin danced circles around U.S. television host Megyn Kelly on June 5, deflecting her questions on Russia’s meddling in U.S. presidential election. But he did not deny it.

Print edition — 4 days ago

June 08

Bitcoin; Hacking; Re-Stalinization

5 hours ago

Moscow TV Round-Up: Stravinsky in Hollywood, Rock 'N' Roll in Leningrad

5 hours ago

This week on Moscow TV: Find out about Igor Stravinsky's Hollywood life in the 1950s and Leningrad’s underground music scene in the 1980s, as well as the story of Russia's "khrushchyovki" apartment blocks and the census of 1937.

5 hours ago

Moscow TV Round-Up: Stravinsky in Hollywood, Rock 'N' Roll in Leningrad

5 hours ago

This week on Moscow TV: Find out about Igor Stravinsky's Hollywood life in the 1950s and Leningrad’s underground music scene in the 1980s, as well as the story of Russia's "khrushchyovki" apartment blocks and the census of 1937.

5 hours ago

Moscow TV Round-Up: Stravinsky in Hollywood, Rock 'N' Roll in Leningrad

5 hours ago

This week on Moscow TV: Find out about Igor Stravinsky's Hollywood life in the 1950s and Leningrad’s underground music scene in the 1980s, as well as the story of Russia's "khrushchyovki" apartment blocks and the census of 1937.

Russia's Most Famous Poet: Alexander Pushkin

5 days, 20 hours ago
Alexander Sergeyevich Pushkin was born in Moscow 215 years ago today, on June 6, 1799.

5 days, 21 hours ago

Hospitalised Russian Mercenary in Possession of Syrian Maps and Cash

5 days, 22 hours ago

Cold Weather Could Trigger Rise in Russian Inflation, Says Central Bank

6 days, 1 hour ago

Russia Mulls New Committee to Fight Western 'Election Meddling'

3 days ago

Russia's Oil Bargain With Iran Has Political Overtones

When the news broke that Russia, the world’s largest oil producer, had brokered a deal to import oil from Iran, observers looked for ulterior motives.

see more

3 days ago

Russia's Oil Bargain With Iran Has Political Overtones

When the news broke that Russia, the world’s largest oil producer, had brokered a deal to import oil from Iran, observers looked for ulterior motives.

3 days ago

Summer and the Silver Screen: Moscow’s 7 Best Open-Air Cinemas

For those who don’t want to sit in a dark cinema, the summer doesn’t mean taking a break from films. Moscow has plenty ...

3 days ago

Russia's Oil Bargain With Iran Has Political Overtones

When the news broke that Russia, the world’s largest oil producer, had brokered a deal to import oil from Iran, observers looked for ulterior motives.

New issue — 4 days ago

June 08

Bitcoin; Hacking; Re-Stalinization
1 week ago
By Michael Kofman
By Michael Kofman

The Wars of the Future: Russian Defense Ministry's New Modernization Plan

By Michael Kofman
By Michael Kofman
1 week ago

The Defense Ministry has a new plan to modernize Russia's armed forces through 2025.

6 days ago

Church of Scientology Raided by Russian Security Forces (Again)

6 days ago

Russian Man Kills 9 in Drunken Party Rampage

1 week ago

Director of Ukrainian Library in Moscow Handed 4-Year Suspended Sentence

1 week ago

Russian Magazine The New Times Closes Print Amid Financial Troubles

1 week ago

Putin Asks U.S. Business to Help Restore Dialogue

1 week ago

Russia and U.S. in Secret Talks Over Syrian 'Safe Zone' — Reports

Mon. Jun. 12

More events
Pushkin’s Fairy Tales Theater
Walpurgis Night Theater
Symposium Theater
Blue Soup Exhibition
My Life as a Zucchini Cinema
Romcom Shorts - 2 Cinema

6 days ago

Church of Scientology Raided by Russian Security Forces (Again)

6 days ago

Russian Man Kills 9 in Drunken Party Rampage

1 week ago

Director of Ukrainian Library in Moscow Handed 4-Year Suspended Sentence

1 week ago

Russian Magazine The New Times Closes Print Amid Financial Troubles

1 week ago

Putin Asks U.S. Business to Help Restore Dialogue

1 week ago

Russia and U.S. in Secret Talks Over Syrian 'Safe Zone' — Reports

5 days ago

Hospitalised Russian Mercenary in Possession of Syrian Maps and Cash

5 days ago

Cold Weather Could Trigger Rise in Russian Inflation, Says Central Bank

6 days ago

Russia Mulls New Committee to Fight Western 'Election Meddling'

Summer and the Silver Screen: Moscow’s 7 Best Open-Air Cinemas

3 days ago
For those who don’t want to sit in a dark cinema, the summer doesn’t mean taking a break from films. Moscow has plenty ...

Russian Court Convicts 'Extremist' Ukraine Library Director

3 days ago
Compared to most librarians, the last 19 months have been ...

Summer and the Silver Screen: Moscow’s 7 Best Open-Air Cinemas

3 days ago
For those who don’t want to sit in a dark cinema, the summer doesn’t mean taking a break ...
From our partners
'Always Ready!' 95 Years of the Soviet Union's Pioneers
Cheaper Than Ever Before: In Moscow, Fierce Competition Between App Providers Is Driving Taxi Fares Down
7 Outdoor Activities To Keep You in Shape in Moscow This Summer
Russia's 'Mad Men': The Soviet New Wave Meets Hollywood

Concert

Vocal Music by Beethoven

Thu. Jun. 22 Thu. Jun. 22
Bolshoi Theater
06:00 p.m.

Young opera singers in concert. Beethoven Hall. Read more

Read more

3 days ago

3 days ago

Russian Court Convicts 'Extremist' Ukraine Library Director

Compared to most librarians, the last 19 months have been unusually dramatic for Natalya Sharina.

3 days ago

3 days ago

Housing Demolition Protests in Moscow Are Spiralling

Authorities may soon struggle to quell protests against a controversial housing demolition program in Moscow

Most Read

Russia Is Becoming a Cryptocurrency Haven

Moscow TV Round-Up: Stravinsky in Hollywood, Rock 'N' Roll in Leningrad

Stalin's Shadow: How a Gulag Historian Fell Victim to Russia's Dark Past

Russia's Oil Bargain With Iran Has Political Overtones
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Subscribe
Conferences
Real Estate
Jobs
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+