American Pioneer in Moscow Media Dies at Age 59

American media entrepreneur, Andrew Paulson, died of cancer on Tuesday, reports Kommersant newspaper, citing the Facebook page of Alexey Kazakov, former chief editor of the popular Moscow magazine, Bolshoi Gorod. Paulson was 59 years old.

Paulson was one of the founders of Afisha Publishing House and SUP, and he played a major role in bringing modern international standards to Russia’s magazine world.

Originally from Baltimore, Maryland, Paulson graduated in 1981 from Yale University with a degree in French literature. He came to Russia in 1993 to work in publishing, and in 1998 he became one of the founders and president of Afisha Publishing, whose flagship magazine was Afisha, the premier entertainment and weekly listings in Russia’s two capitals – Moscow and St. Petersburg.

The company’s other publications included the bi-weekly Bolshoi Gorod, and the monthly travel magazine, MIR.

When Afisha Publishing was sold to billionaire Vladimir Potanin in 2006, Paulson left the company.

That same year, Paulson teamed up with businessman Alexander Mamut to create SUP, which launched the Russian language version of the social network blogging service, LiveJournal.

SUP also created Gazeta, one of Russia’s leading online news websites. Paulson was SUP’s chairman of the board of directors.