"All Power to the Imagination" - and not to Soviet power - reads the lead banner in Moscow's first Monstration.

On Tuesday dozens of men and women holding bright posters with absurd slogans gathered in the center of Moscow to participate in one of the best-known and oddest modern Russian demonstrations: the Monstration.

The first Monstration was held far from the Russian capital city in Novosibirsk in the mid-2000s. It was created by the artist Artyom Loskytov, who said that the idea for Monstration was simple.

A Monstration is a public performance similar to a demonstration, but instead of using political posters, its participants appear on the streets with statements which make no political or even logical sense. The goal of a Monstration is to shake up a boring political procession — and to have fun.

During the last 10 years, activists in more and more cities in Russia joined in and organized their own Monstrations.

But the hold-out city was Moscow. The city government refused to issue a permit.

“At first it looked like everything would be like usual this year. We sent in our application for the event to the city administration, they rejected it, we started to suggest some other possible places to hold it, they started to tell us it’s too late now, and so on,” Leonid Yuldashev, the organizer of Moscow Monstration, told The Moscow Times.

But later he and his friends made a deal with the Left Coalition, a communist group, to let the Monstration join their demonstration as a separate column. “It’s done this way in other cities, but for some reason it never worked in Moscow before,” Yuldashev said.

