Alexei Navalny Is Now Russia's Outlaw Presidential Candidate

A felony conviction against Alexei Navalny is now in force, effectively banning him from running for president for 15 years, though he says he isn’t stopping his presidential campaign.

This February, following rulings by the European Court of Human Rights and the Russian Supreme Court to overturn an earlier case, Navalny was found guilty a second time of embezzling money from a lumber company in Kirov. The verdict entered force on Wednesday, after an appellate court refused to hear Navalny’s challenge to the February verdict. Navalny’s lawyer has vowed to take the matter to the ECHR again.

Unfortunately for Navalny, Russia has federal laws on voting rights and the election of the president that ban candidates with serious felony criminal convictions. The verdict that entered force on Wednesday falls under this criminal category. Even after an individual has served out their sentence, the person can’t run for president for another 10 years.

So why is Navalny continuing his campaign? In part, he is pinning his hopes on another likely victory in the ECHR, though the problem here is that the court often takes several years to rule on a case. Russia’s next presidential election is less than a year away, and candidates are required to submit all necessary paperwork at least 45 days before the vote.