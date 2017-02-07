Moscow’s $170-Million Syrian Cruise

If the RBC news agency's estimates are correct, the Russian military has spent roughly $168 million deploying its lone aircraft carrier, the Admiral Kuznetsov, to the Mediterranean to assist in airstrikes in Syria. RBC tallied up the material costs incurred by its air wing, the munitions expended, and the fuel consumed. To keep the figure conservative, it discounted regular costs associated with ship maintenance, which would have burned through cash regardless.

The Kuznetsov's deployment is expected to end around Feb. 9, when the ship and its accompanying battlegroup return to Russia's Northern Fleet headquarters in Severomorsk. The aircraft carrier first departed for Syria on Oct. 15.

According to Russian defense officials, the Kuznetsov conducted 420 sorties while floating in the Mediterranean — a figure that independent analysts say Moscow exaggerates.

The single largest material cost, according to RBC, was incurred by Kuznetsov's air wing. The cost of combat operations in Syria, when calculated for the claimed 420 missions, is 1.5 billion rubles ($25 million), or 3.5 million rubles per sortie ($59,000).



Russian military specialist Michael Kofman, a fellow at the Virginia-based CNA think tank, says the real sortie rate was probably much lower — about 150 missions during the deployment. This brings the actual cost of the air wing down to 525 million rubles ($8.9 million).