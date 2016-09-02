Aging Rebel: Vladimir Zhirinovsky Is Enjoying Another Moment

Vladimir Zhirinovsky runs his hand over a CD of 50 songs composed by a fan in his honor. He is clearly pleased.

“All of humanity knows me,” he says. “My name is in encyclopedias, in registers and databases. Books have been written, films recorded. I’m happy, I’m satisfied.”

For better or worse, the boastful leader of Russia’s ultranationalist Liberal Democratic Party is right about one thing: With more than two decades at the helm of the first registered post-Soviet opposition party, Zhirinovsky is an institution of Russian political life.

Young Vladimir Putin was still at the bottom of the political ladder in St. Petersburg’s mayoral office when Zhirinovsky’s rabble-rousing rhetoric first burst onto television screens during presidential elections in 1991 (he came third).

With Zhirinovsky now 70 years old, it cannot go on forever. Pundits have predicted his imminent resignation for years. But on the eve of parliamentary elections on Sept. 18, he’s at it once more, lashing out against everyone and no one: foreign multinationals (“We don’t need them!), the wrong exports (“The best bread is being sent abroad!”) and the right ones (“We should increase production so that the West chokes on our products!”).

Behind the demagoguery, however, is a shrewd political strategist who knows his audience. Leaning back into his chair at the party’s parliamentary office overlooking the Bolshoi Theater, he has turned the volume down a few notches.

“We don’t want a revolution,” he says.

Growing Pains

Visitors to his office are warned by a sign on the door: “Attention. No hugs, kisses or handshakes.” Zhirinovsky is not one to take life lightly.

The future politician grew up in Kazakhstan’s Almaty, in a single-parent household — his father emigrated to Israel where he died in an accident, leaving the young Vladimir with little more than the Jewish patronymic, Volfovich. On her deathbed, his mother told him: “Volodya, there is nothing to remember, not one joyful day.”

“My mother had nothing. She worked in a canteen, her first husband [Zhirinovsky’s father] died, then there were more deaths or she was abandoned. There was absolutely nothing for her to be happy about,” says Zhirinovsky, with unusual softness. According to him, it ingrained in him a deep sense of compassion and understanding for the losers of the Soviet regime.

“They had a home, something to eat, clothes, but they weren’t happy, they had nothing to be proud of,” he says.

Restoring wounded pride was a prospect that appealed to millions of Russians after the collapse of the Soviet Union. Disillusioned with the reforms of Mikhail Gorbachev and Boris Yeltsin, reverting to communism was no longer an option. Zhirinovsky’s LDPR provided a third way: While liberal reformers were praising the West as an example to follow, Zhirinovsky glorified Russia’s imperial past and threatened the Baltic nations with nuclear annihilation in mediagenic sound bites.

That communication style resonates with Zhirinovsky’s core electorate, says Alexei Grazhdankin, deputy director of independent pollster the Levada Center.

The LDPR appeals to “the marginalized voter from depressed regions,” he says — largely low-educated, middle-aged and living in Russia’s interior or smaller settlements. “These voters are not looking for long explanations or deliberations, they respond to light and sharp phrases,” he says.

At home, Zhirinovsky’s brand of bizarre performance politics is unrivaled. Now, he’s found a kindred spirit in the country that is usually first on his hit list.

“I feel a certain sympathy toward Donald Trump, his manner, his position. He’s close to me in a way. He speaks freely and reacts instantly,” Zhirinovsky recently told a press conference. As if to prove their shared over-the-top-manner, he claimed he had sent a sample to a U.S. lab to test for possible familial ties with the Republican presidential candidate.

Even without common genes, the two share a talent for grabbing headlines — Zhirinovsky is also a frequent name in the foreign media, who alternate between depicting him as a political buffoon and a guinea pig used by the Kremlin to gage the electoral pH with radical proposals.

The LDPR leader finds the attention from foreign media flattering. “Of course I like that I’m famous there [in the West]. It’s a plus,” he says. But he insists that his media success is his own doing, dismissing professional speechwriters. “I’d sooner tear their texts apart than look at them,” he says.