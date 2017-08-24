After Surgut Attack, Russian Authorities Launch Terrorism Sweep — Report

At least ten people have been detained as part of a terrorism investigation into Saturday's knife attack in western Siberia, Radio Liberty reports.

Law enforcement has begun detaining people who knew the attacker or are suspected of having helped him, the report says, citing sources close to law enforcement and members of the local muslim community.

In one case, a 19-year-old former classmate of the attacker was detained and held for days without his relatives knowing his whereabouts. He alleged he was tortured during his detention, the report says, citing his lawyer.

Two people, both from the North Caucasus republic of Dagestan, have been charged with abetting terrorism.

The report contradicts an earlier statement from the local branch of the Investigative Committee which described the incident as “attempted murder” and the attacker, 19-year-old Artur Khadzhiyev, as possibly suffering from a psychiatric condition.

Khadzhiyev was shot and killed by law enforcement as he attempted to flee the scene on Saturday, footage widely circulated online shows. According to official accounts, he was shot for resisting law enforcement.

On Monday, Islamic State* published a video reportedly featuring Khadzhiyev claiming allegiance to the group. The authorities have not commented on the video.

*Islamic State is a terrorist organization banned in Russia.

