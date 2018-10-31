After Ditching the INF Treaty, the U.S. Risks Further Isolation (Op-ed)

Russia should identify a global coalition of countries concerned by this new world order.

President Reagan and General Secretary Gorbachev signing the INF Treaty in the East Room of the White House / Wikicommons

Seventeen years ago, in late 2001, the George W. Bush Administration announced its unilateral withdrawal of the United States from the Anti-Ballistic Missile Treaty (ABM) that Moscow and Washington signed in 1972 and had served as a foundation of global strategic stability for 30 years. I remember well the tremendous efforts the Russian leadership poured into trying to keep the American side from taking this step. President Vladimir Putin met several times with President George W. Bush, to propose ways of preserving the treaty. The overwhelming majority of countries throughout the world supported Russia’s stance in repeated votes at the UN General Assembly as well. The withdrawal of the United States from the treaty was not approved of by its main allies either. Within the United States, politicians and experts voiced their concerns about the consequences of withdrawing from the Treaty. Everything was in vain: Washington ignored the opinion of Russia, the global community and the domestic opposition and resolutely demolished the ABM Treaty. Today, many years later, we can say with confidence that the withdrawal from the Treaty failed to strengthen the security of the United States and did not advance the country towards realizing its far-reaching plans of building a unipolar world. Moreover, while having formally withdrawn from the treaty, Washington was essentially forced to comply with its terms, since it had neither technological capabilities nor the financial resources to build a full-fledged missile defense system.

At the same time, the very fact that the United States withdrew from the treaty caused significant damage to both the complicated mechanism of control over the strategic nuclear potentials of Russia and the United States, and the non-proliferation regime more broadly. The unilateral demolition of the ABM Treaty could not but affect the level of confidence between Moscow and Washington; it also became a serious obstacle in the way of bilateral cooperation on other nuclear matters. Unfortunately, history does not teach those who do not wish to learn from their past mistakes. Now Washington has decided to unilaterally withdraw from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (the INF Treaty) signed by the U.S.S.R. and the United States in 1987. Once again, contrived pretexts are being put forward that fail to convince anyone and yet again show that Washington continues to openly disregard the interests of international security, including the security of its closest allies in Europe, Asia and throughout the world. It is perfectly clear that the withdrawal of the United States from the INF Treaty will only accelerate the deployment of that type of missile by both the United States and Russia, as well as by a large group of states that have the necessary capabilities. Many of those countries are in high-risk regions where military tensions are already elevated. I would venture to suggest that, following the withdrawal from the INF Treaty, the U.S. Administration will waste no time in making the decision not to prolong the New START Treaty (Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty) signed in April 2010 and expiring in 2021. Adding to that the facts the United States still does not intend to ratify the 1996 Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty and that Washington demonstratively withdrew from the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, there is much to worry about.

