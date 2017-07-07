A Weekend of Jazz and Laughs

Despite the less-than-summery weather, the great outdoors beckons this weekend. Jazz lovers should not miss the Jazz Seasons festival at the bucolic estate of Leninskiye Gorki. If you stay in the city, don’t miss some comedy in the park on Sunday night. Dress warmly, bring an umbrella and laugh at the weather.

Jazz at Leninskiye Gorki

This weekend Igor Butman kicks off Moscow’s summer jazz festivals with Jazz Seasons at Leninskiye Gorki . The festival will be held Saturday and Sunday from 3 p.m. to about 9 p.m., showcasing musicians from Russia, the U.K. and U.S. — almost a dozen groups altogether. Saturday begins with two Russian groups, Amber Sept and the Project of the Future, headlined by a 13-year-old singer getting rave reviews. In the evening, the U.S. jazz fusion group Oregon will be back on the stage in Russia after a 15-year hiatus. Igor Butman and his band will top off the evening. Sunday starts off with Olga Sinyaeva and the Anton Cherkurov Sextext and ends with Britain’s Toni Momrelle.

Come early to enjoy the beauty of the old estate, get a bite to eat at the food court, and claim a good viewing spot. Chairs will be provided, but bring blankets. And don't leave your kids with the nanny. Bring them along to enjoy supervised games and activities while their parents sway to the music. Tickets are 1,000 rubles per day or 1,500 rubles for both days.

To get there: At Domodedovskaya metro station, take either the free shuttle or Bus 439. If you go by car, there is plenty of free parking. For more information in Russian, see jazzseasons.ru.