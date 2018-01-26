In 2018, Russian Media Outlets Face These 4 Challenges (Op-ed)

Trend 1: the government extends its reach

Independent media in Russia have started 2018 with less room to maneuver than in 25 years. New legislation has given the government greater control over “unfriendly” media organizations based outside Russia that produce Russian-language content.

As of late 2017, the Justice Ministry has the power to brand any organization distributing content and receiving foreign funds as a “foreign agent.” An expansion of that legislation could allow the authorities to label individuals “foreign agents” too.

This could become an issue for media that receive funding from foreign governments like Voice of America or Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty. But it also affects independent outlets like Meduza or The Bell, my own start-up.

The new rules are a logical continuation of tightening control over the media, which we have witnessed since the mass street protests of 2011 and 2012.

There is also some good news: The Kremlin, while increasing its role, seems to have no intention of following in the footsteps of China or North Korea by imposing a firewall. None of the new draconian measures are universally applicable. Their wording leaves the final call up to officials which, knowing something about the Kremlin’s decision-making process, means specific individuals.

It is common knowledge that high-profile officials in the presidential administration monitor the activity of the media and their staff. Decisions based on these new laws will be made on a case-by-case basis, depending on political momentum or emotions in the Kremlin.

How and which media are targeted will depend on Russia’s confrontation with the West, the threat of additional U.S. sanctions and even on the turnout in the upcoming presidential elections.