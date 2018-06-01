A Short History of Moscow

Moscow hasn’t always been the capital of Russia.When it was first mentioned in historical records around 1147, it was nothing more than a tiny town of little importance. Muscovites today consider Prince Yury Dolgoruky their city’s founding father, but it was only recorded that he dined with friends in the town of “Moskov,” named after the local Moscow River. It remains unclear exactly when this town was established, but at the time of Dolgoruky it was governed by a noble called Kuchka, who fell out with the prince over taxes and was sentenced to death.

A small fortress was built on Borovitsky Hill by Dolgoruky’s son, Prince Andrei Bogolyubsky; it was the first in a long succession of structures that eventually became the Moscow Kremlin. Moscow remained a small town while the nearby city of Vladimir rose in prominence and overtook Kiev, the old capital, in importance. Moscow’s luck would change only later.



Moscow’s location on the banks of the Moscow River was an important one, as the river connected both the Oka and Volga rivers. Its important strategic position and rapid population growth resulted in Daniil Alexandrovich becoming the first Moscow prince of the newly founded state of Muscovy. He founded a local dynasty which first ruled the Moscow princedom and then all of Russia. He was the forefather of all the Moscow grand dukes.

From the early 14th century, Moscow competed with the neighboring city of Tver for power and influence. In 1327, Tver was raided by the Moscow Prince Ivan Kalita and Mongol troops, and the city was unable to recover from that defeat. Kalita also made Moscow a new religious center by luring the metropolitane (the highest religious authority at the time) away from Vladimir. During the reign of Prince Dmitry Donskoy, the Kremlin was rebuilt with white stone and the first victory against the Mongols was won (the Battle of Kulikovo, in 1380).