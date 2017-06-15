Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Lifehack
City Listings & Guide
2 hours ago Kamchatka Villagers Warned After Volcano Erupts in Russia's Far East
22 hours ago Video: Firefighters Extinguish Blaze at Russian World Cup Stadium
22 hours ago Russian Parliament Approves Controversial Housing Demolition Program
World
U.S. Senate Proposes New Sanctions on Russia
World
Russia's Oil Bargain With Iran Has Political Overtones
World
Bellingcat 'Identifies' Russian Soldiers Who Transported MH17 Buk Missiles
World
Putin Asks U.S. Business to Help Restore Dialogue
Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Lifehack
Listings & Guide
2 hours ago Kamchatka Villagers Warned After Volcano Erupts in Russia's Far East
22 hours ago Video: Firefighters Extinguish Blaze at Russian World Cup Stadium
22 hours ago Russian Parliament Approves Controversial Housing Demolition Program

New U.S. Sanctions on Russia Jeopardize Trump - Putin Dialogue (Op-ed)

Under the Trump Administration, Russia faces heavier sanctions than under President Obama

June 15, 2017 — 12:00
— Update: 12:57
By Vladimir Frolov
June 15, 2017 — 12:00
— Update: 12:57
By Vladimir Frolov
Most Read
Moscow
‘The Audience’: Translating Queen Elizabeth II into Russian
Russia
Oliver Stone Has Launched Putin’s Re-Election Campaign
Moscow
Moscow: News and Openings
Opinion
In Russia, Mass Protests Again Become a Political Reality
Andrew Harnik / AP

The U.S. Senate went all in against Russia yesterday by advancing a robust package of Russia sanctions, attached to another Iran sanctions bill. 

The Senate vote was 97-2, a veto-proof majority. The final vote may come as early as today. The House may pass its own version of the bill before President Trump meets Russia’s President Vladimir Putin, their first, at the G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany.

President Trump will be presented with a wrenching decision. Does he veto a bipartisan sanctions bill and see his veto overridden? This would be a humiliating defeat for someone who prides himself on winning. 

Or, does Trump sign a bill which will infuriate Vladimir Putin and probably end a rare opportunity to mend the U.S. relationship with Russia? 

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson told the Senate Committee on Foreign Relations yesterday that he would prefer to avoid new measures against Russia that would compromise the few channels still open between the countries.

President Putin has a decision of his own to make. Should he retaliate in kind and forfeit any hopes for a change in tone with Washington? Or risk being exposed as weak in defense of Russia’s interests at the time he is about to launch his re-election campaign.

The bill may be a little over the top. It codifies and institutionalizes the existing sanctions regime by restricting the president’s ability to lift or alleviate sanctions. 

Any change in sanctions would be subject to congressional review. This risks setting up new political fights and complicating the administration’s legislative agenda. 

Lifting Russia sanctions may prove to be too politically costly, giving them a life of their own. The bill lumps Ukraine-related sanctions with hacking sanctions, Syria sanctions and human rights sanctions into one single package — all with different relief procedures.

It closes the door on Moscow’s hopes for decoupling the Donbass sanctions from the full implementation of the Minsk agreements, that Russia claims are purposefully stalled by Kiev.

It imposes a reduction on holding short-term debt by sanctioned Russian financial institutions from 30 to just 14 days. For other sanctioned sectors, oil and defense, that term is reduced from 90 to 30 days.

It specifically targets Russian energy pipelines by prohibiting sales and investments in excess of 5 million dollars a year. It raises the specter of restrictions on the sale of Russian sovereign debt and its derivatives by calling on the U.S. Department of Treasury to issue a report studying the matter. It severely limits U.S. investments into Russian privatization deals if they benefit sanctioned entities or individuals, including Russian government officials and their relatives.

It calls for U.S. government reports on Russian oligarchs and Russian illicit financing in the United States and Europe. More ominously, it allows the U.S. Treasury to implement “Anti-Terror” measures against Russia, which may lead to the U.S. to designate Russia as a "terror-supporting" country. 

It is hard to say now how disruptive the sanctions may prove to be on the Russian economy. There are estimates that the financial sector may already be largely immune to new limits on short-term debt.

It also isn't clear whether new sanctions would cause a shift in Moscow’s posture. The Kremlin would almost certainly not suffer the offense lightly were the bill to become law, and avenues of dialogue closed — particularly on Syria where the U.S. and Russia have been engaged in a delicate dance to establish a de-escalation zone.

Secretary Tillerson refused to endorse the Senate bill, calling for “flexibility to adjust sanctions to meet the needs of what is always an evolving diplomatic situation." But for key senators, Tillerson’s progress in establishing a constructive relationship with Russia was too little too late. Secretary of Defense James Mattis waded into the debate yesterday saying he sees little prospect of a positive relationship with Russia, so long as Moscow acts as a strategic competitor.

The Trump administration is now trying to derail the bill, or at least postpone its consideration by the House. They may win some time before the G20 meeting with Putin, but beyond that, it looks like a losing battle.

With the special counsel investigation into the Russian interference, the Trump administration is hamstrung in its ability to oppose new anti-Russia sanctions. 

But it would be unsubtle and ironic were Russia to find itself under heavier sanctions under the Trump administration than under President Obama, who Moscow blames for driving the relationship into the ground.

Related
World
Russia's U.S. Embassy Refuses to Comment on Trump's Alleged Islamic State Leak
Business
Ukraine to Block Russian Social Media in Sweeping Sanctions
World
Russia Reveals U.S. Appeals for Help in Election Hacking Investigation
Russia
Chechen Leader Kadyrov Says His Underage Children Earn More Than Putin

Oliver Stone Has Launched Putin’s Re-Election Campaign

17 hours ago

Russian journalists were obliged to wait until Putin opened up to a complete stranger — a foreigner — to report that he was a happy and loving grandfather.

2 hours ago

Kamchatka Villagers Warned After Volcano Erupts in Russia's Far East

22 hours ago

Video: Firefighters Extinguish Blaze at Russian World Cup Stadium

22 hours ago

Russian Parliament Approves Controversial Housing Demolition Program

23 hours ago

Sanctions Are Result of West's 'Contempt' For Slavs, says Russian Official

1 day ago

Audience Rehearse at Health Resort Ahead of Live Show with Putin

1 day ago

Disgraced EuroMaidan Special Forces Reappear at Moscow Protests

2 hours ago

Kamchatka Villagers Warned After Volcano Erupts in Russia's Far East

22 hours ago

Video: Firefighters Extinguish Blaze at Russian World Cup Stadium

22 hours ago

Russian Parliament Approves Controversial Housing Demolition Program

2 hours ago

Kamchatka Villagers Warned After Volcano Erupts in Russia's Far East

22 hours ago

Video: Firefighters Extinguish Blaze at Russian World Cup Stadium

22 hours ago

Russian Parliament Approves Controversial Housing Demolition Program

12 hours ago

12 hours ago

‘The Audience’: Translating Queen Elizabeth II into Russian

The Theater of Nations brings Buckingham Palace back to the heart of Moscow with a Russian adaptation of Peter Morgan's West End hit.

12 hours ago

12 hours ago

‘The Audience’: Translating Queen Elizabeth II into Russian

The Theater of Nations brings Buckingham Palace back to the heart of Moscow with a Russian adaptation of Peter Morgan's West End hit.

12 hours ago

12 hours ago

‘The Audience’: Translating Queen Elizabeth II into Russian

The Theater of Nations brings Buckingham Palace back to the heart of Moscow with a Russian adaptation of Peter Morgan's West End hit.

Gig

Good Times

Thu. Jun. 15 Fri. Jul. 21
Red
07:00 p.m.

garage rock, ska funk. Read more

Read more

2 hours ago

Kamchatka Villagers Warned After Volcano Erupts in Russia's Far East

22 hours ago

Video: Firefighters Extinguish Blaze at Russian World Cup Stadium

22 hours ago

Russian Parliament Approves Controversial Housing Demolition Program

22 hours ago
By Mikhail Fishman
Mikhail Fishman
By Mikhail Fishman

In Russia, Mass Protests Again Become a Political Reality

By Mikhail Fishman
By Mikhail Fishman
22 hours ago

In the last few months, Navalny has taken a quantum leap, establishing himself as the only true and energetic opponent of Putin in Russian politics.

Print edition — today

June 15

Videogames; Protests; Confederations Cup

20 hours ago

Moscow: News and Openings

20 hours ago

From a jazz club to a new creative space at a former bread factory: all the most interesting openings in Moscow

20 hours ago

Moscow: News and Openings

20 hours ago

From a jazz club to a new creative space at a former bread factory: all the most interesting openings in Moscow

20 hours ago

Moscow: News and Openings

20 hours ago

From a jazz club to a new creative space at a former bread factory: all the most interesting openings in Moscow

Russia Day in Protests

1 day, 22 hours ago
The protests coincided with “Russia Day,” a national holiday.

23 hours ago

Sanctions Are Result of West's 'Contempt' For Slavs, says Russian Official

1 day, 1 hour ago

Audience Rehearse at Health Resort Ahead of Live Show with Putin

1 day, 20 hours ago

Disgraced EuroMaidan Special Forces Reappear at Moscow Protests

1 day ago

IQ Wine Bar: A Test of Intelligence

The menu promised tapas and expert recommendations – but where was the sommelier?

see more

1 day ago

IQ Wine Bar: A Test of Intelligence

The menu promised tapas and expert recommendations – but where was the sommelier?

2 days ago

Quiet City

For Tommy Yang, Moscow is a far cry from Beijing.

1 day ago

IQ Wine Bar: A Test of Intelligence

The menu promised tapas and expert recommendations – but where was the sommelier?

New issue — today

June 15

Videogames; Protests; Confederations Cup
1 day ago
By Ilan Berman
Ilan Berman
By Ilan Berman

The Kremlin Needs to Address Russia's Demographic Crisis (Op-ed)

By Ilan Berman
Ilan Berman
By Ilan Berman
1 day ago

The latest numbers are in, and the forecast for Russia's demographic health is bleak.

1 day ago

More Than 1000 Detained as Anti-Corruption Protests Sweep Russia

1 day ago

U.S. Senate Proposes New Sanctions on Russia

2 days ago

Thousands Take to Moscow Streets, Hundreds Detained

5 days ago

MMA Champion Amriev is taken to Chechnya

1 week ago

Foreign Minister Says Russia Won't End Travel for Europeans

1 week ago

Russian Social Network Now Allows Political Advertising - but There's a Catch

Thu. Jun. 15

More events
Blue Soup Exhibition
Ju Percussion Group: Mulan Theater
Poulenc: Chronotope Concert
Opus No. 7 Theater
The Dark Knight Cinema
Rabin in His Own Words Cinema

1 day ago

More Than 1000 Detained as Anti-Corruption Protests Sweep Russia

1 day ago

U.S. Senate Proposes New Sanctions on Russia

2 days ago

Thousands Take to Moscow Streets, Hundreds Detained

5 days ago

MMA Champion Amriev is taken to Chechnya

1 week ago

Foreign Minister Says Russia Won't End Travel for Europeans

1 week ago

Russian Social Network Now Allows Political Advertising - but There's a Catch

23 hours ago

Sanctions Are Result of West's 'Contempt' For Slavs, says Russian Official

1 day ago

Audience Rehearse at Health Resort Ahead of Live Show with Putin

1 day ago

Disgraced EuroMaidan Special Forces Reappear at Moscow Protests

Quiet City

2 days ago
For Tommy Yang, Moscow is a far cry from Beijing.

Andrei Zvyagintsev’s ‘Loveless’: A Film for Self-Reflection

2 days ago
“Loveless,” Russian director Andrei Zvyagintsev’s new film, has already won ...

Quiet City

2 days ago
For Tommy Yang, Moscow is a far cry from Beijing.
From our partners
'Always Ready!' 95 Years of the Soviet Union's Pioneers
Cheaper Than Ever Before: In Moscow, Fierce Competition Between App Providers Is Driving Taxi Fares Down
7 Outdoor Activities To Keep You in Shape in Moscow This Summer
Russia's 'Mad Men': The Soviet New Wave Meets Hollywood

Cinema

Mr. Gaga

Moscow Jewish Film Festival

Sat. Jun. 17 Sat. Jun. 17
GUM Hall
08:50 p.m.

Tomer Heymann’s award-winning documentary tells the story of Ohad Naharin, renowned choreographer and artistic director of the Batsheva Dance Company, an artistic genius who redefined the language of modern dance. Read more

Read more

2 days ago

2 days ago

Andrei Zvyagintsev’s ‘Loveless’: A Film for Self-Reflection

“Loveless,” Russian director Andrei Zvyagintsev’s new film, has already won over the critics, winning the jury ...

3 days ago

3 days ago

Russia Is Becoming a Cryptocurrency Haven

The Rise of Bitcoin: Why Russia thinks its future is crypto

Most Read

‘The Audience’: Translating Queen Elizabeth II into Russian

Oliver Stone Has Launched Putin’s Re-Election Campaign

Moscow: News and Openings

In Russia, Mass Protests Again Become a Political Reality
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Subscribe
Conferences
Real Estate
Jobs
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+