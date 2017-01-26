A New Map For Syria

If Russia’s state television channel Rossiya 1 was to be believed, the fate of Syria depended on this week’s talks in Astana. In comments at the start of negotiations, however, the head of the Russian delegation, Alexander Lavrentyev, advised caution. After nearly six years of conflict in Syria, he told reporters Russia did not expect “simple solutions.” It was enough, he said, to bring “the warring sides closer together.” In a very literal sense, the Astana talks did exactly that. For the first time, Syrian rebel fighters themselves, not just their representatives, sat across from officials of Bashar Assad’s government. Previously, Moscow denied that a moderate armed opposition even existed in Syria — every group was labeled terrorist. Predictably enough, day one of the talks ended with the Syrian parties hurling accusations at each other. The rebels described Assad’s regime as “bloody” and “despotic,” while the regime cast those fighting it as “terrorists.” When the summit concluded on Jan. 24, the two sides were still only engaging indirectly and no new agreement was signed. And yet, for the Kremlin, Astana is a victory. The Kazakh capital provided the perfect setting to show off Moscow’s new political alliance with regional powers. In this alliance, Russia is playing the first fiddle.

Together, the new allies have tried to prove their ability to broker a durable cease-fire between warring factions. They aim to prove that they are more effective, at least, than the United States and the United Nations. In late December, Ankara and Moscow announced a ceasefire agreement which, though tarnished by violations, has refueled hopes of progress. Ahead of yet another round of Geneva talks slated for Feb. 8, Astana was meant to cement Russia’s position as an inescapable powerbroker in the conflict, while increasingly sidelining the United States. Other than in the form of U.S. Ambassador to Kazakhstan George Krol, acting in an observer role, the world superpower was notably absent from the talks. “It was a public declaration on who holds the cards in Syria — more important for who it excluded than the actual content of the discussion,” says Michael Kofman, from the Center for Naval Analyses. Unlike the impression given by some Russian media, Astana has not sealed Syria’s fate. But it has underlined who the power brokers are and set the tone for future negotiations.