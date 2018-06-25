A New Chapter in the Saudi-Russian Oil Alliance (Op-ed)

Geopolitics takes a backseat as Russia and Saudi Arabia push to increase production.

At the OPEC summit this Friday, oil ministers settled to increase output by 1 million barrels per day — a decision which helped to soothe the market. Before the meeting in Vienna passions were running high. At some point the angry Iranian oil minister even threatened to walk out and veto the final resolution. The departure from the fixation on cutting crude production represents an important turn towards economic realism. Until recently, the price of oil was on the rise and, seemingly, everything was going according to plan. Countries in the OPEC+ (the agreement to cut production between OPEC, Russia and nine other exporting countries) gleefully reported exceeding their targets by more than 50 percent. Consequently, back in December exporters decided to approve the 1.8 million barrels per day cuts until the end of 2018. That’s why last week’s OPEC gathering in Vienna was seen as little more than a formality — a meeting to rubber-stamp quotas agreed at the previous meeting. A non-event.

The World Cup changed all that. The Saudi crown prince and de facto leader Muhammad bin Salman flew to Russia to support his team in the tournament’s opening match against the hosts. After the Saudis’ devastating defeat, the young royal was consoled at the stadium by President Vladimir Putin himself. What they discussed remains a mystery, but after the prince returned to his homeland, both Saudi and Russian officials suddenly demanded a relaxation of the quotas. Russia’s Energy Minister Alexander Novak went as far as proposing to raise production by 1.5 million barrels per day. If implemented it would effectively wind down the OPEC+ agreement. That U-turn provoked resistance from several OPEC members. The Iranian delegation led the charge. For them it was a matter of principle to stand firm against the pressure of its two arch-enemies — Saudis and U.S. President Donald Trump. The latter, in his characteristic manner, posted brash tweets demanding that OPEC should raise output. In order to strengthen their camp, Saudi Arabia and its allies did everything possible to win over the producers from outside the cartel. Suheil al-Mazrui, the OPEC chairman promised a new, closer agreement with Russia. And Muhammad bin Salman proposed holding a special OPEC+ summit in Riyadh attended by Putin as guest of honour. It may seem that as a result of this active oil diplomacy, the Saudis and OPEC bolstered their influence. On the contrary, the Russian-Saudi alliance testifies not to the strength, but to the weakness of OPEC. In the past, the Saudis managed to balance the oil market without the assistance of their Russian counterparts. But then the shale revolution shifted the role of “swing producer” from the Saudi monarchy to the United States.

