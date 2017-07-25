A Moscow Weekend Getaway to Jerusalem

If you’re looking to escape the endless roar of Moscow for a glimpse of the Russian countryside and fresh air, the town of Istra might be the place for you. Less touristy than Suzdal or Sergiev Posad, Istra is home to one of Russia’s most beautiful and important monasteries, and a place where Russia’s writers and artits found inspiration.

New Jerusalem Most visitors come to see the town’s white-walled 17th century monastery. It was built by Patriarch Nikon as Russia’s New Jerusalem on the banks of the Istra River, here called the Jordan River, with a park called Gethsemane. Once a thriving religious center, it was closed by the Soviet government in 1918 and then pillaged and nearly completely destroyed by the Nazis during the Great Patriotic War. For decades the monastery lay in ruins, but it has been undergoing a massive renovation in recent years. Now almost completely restored, the monastery is a Russian cultural and architectural triumph rarely seen by foreign visitors. The monastery has many churches and buildings open to the public. The most impressive church is the enormous Cathedral of the Resurrection, which was meant to be a copy of the Church of the Holy Sepulcher in Jerusalem. Inside your eye will be drawn up to the richly ornamented dome, lit with dozens of narrow windows. Next to it is the unconventional underground Church of Saints Konstantin and Yelena, built to imitate its Jerusalem counterpart, which was carved out of the walls of a cliff. Its baroque interior has been restored. The Church of John the Baptist is the final resting place of Patriarch Nikon, whose translation reforms brought about a schism in the Russian church that has never mended.

Park of Gethsemane Outside the walls of the monastery is a lovely park with the Jordan River running through it. It was here that Nikon, the monastery's founder, lived out his days after a rift with the tsar in 1658. Nikon left Moscow to live in seclusion in a lovely 4-story skete (a place of isolation outside monastery walls). You can see the structure today across the narrow river, along with wooden architecture brought here from other sites nearby. To complete your day, be sure to bring swim wear for a dip in the cool waters of the Jordan River. For an easy way into the water, look for docks that are marked with large wooden crosses. A swim in the water is considered to be spiritually refreshing, so this isn’t the place for frivolity or bikinis and speedos. But you can paddle about the water, take a walk, and relax on the river banks. Admission to the monastery grounds and into the cathedral is free. There is, however, a strict dress code if you wish to enter the churches. Men and women are expected to dress conservatively, with arms and legs covered. Women are asked to wear a head scarf inside the churches.