Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Lifehack
City Listings & Guide
44 minutes ago Russia Bans Imports of New Zealand Beef
56 minutes ago Russian Bailiffs Seize $85 Bln in 2016
3 hours ago Kremlin Demands Apology From Fox News Host Bill O’Reilly for Calling Putin 'a Killer'
Moscow
Back in the USSR: Finding Soviet Nostalgia in Moscow
Moscow
Beluga Opens at the National
Moscow
Beyond the Russian Pale
Moscow
Hans Christian Andersen Comes to Moscow
Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Lifehack
Listings & Guide
44 minutes ago Russia Bans Imports of New Zealand Beef
56 minutes ago Russian Bailiffs Seize $85 Bln in 2016
3 hours ago Kremlin Demands Apology From Fox News Host Bill O’Reilly for Calling Putin 'a Killer'

A Life Devoted to Vision: Howard Schatz at the Lumiere Center

Feb 6, 2017 — 17:00
— Update: 17:56
By Ruth Moore
Feb 6, 2017 — 17:00
— Update: 17:56
By Ruth Moore
Most Read
Russia
The Queen's Jubilee — 65 Years and 11 Russian Leaders
Opinion
A Test for Donald Trump in the Donbass (Op-Ed)
Russia
Russians Are Getting Used to Being Broke
Moscow
Back in the USSR: Finding Soviet Nostalgia in Moscow
Pascale LeRoy, Smuin Ballet, photographed in San Francisco, February 1997. Schatz / OrnStein 2013

For a man who only took up photography in earnest at a time when others might be considering early retirement, Howard Schatz has had a truly prolific career. Curator Olga Annanurova and her colleagues at the Lumiere Center for Photography trawled through thousands of his images published in over 20 books to decide on the material for their latest exhibition: “Howard Schatz: 25 Years of Photography.”

“He’s an artist that works in many different genres, but when we looked through the huge array of photographs that span his career the most interesting for us were those that took the human body as their subject,” said Annanurova in an interview with The Moscow Times. “We wanted to show the diverse ways in which he works with the human body in all its different incarnations: be it a portrait or simple fragments of the whole.” 

While Schatz only published his first photography book “Gifted Women” in 1992, in a way, his whole life has been dedicated to vision. The photographer had a successful career as retina specialist until the pull of his hobby drew him to a second, no less successful profession. Since focussing his efforts to photography full-time, Schatz’s photographs have been published in the likes of Vanity Fair and The New York Times Magazine, not to mention countless commercial and advertising assignments. 

His training as an eye doctor gave him a natural flair for the technical side of photography: lenses, optics and an exacting, almost medical preoccupation with the human body. A significant proportion of the current exhibitions at the Lumiere Center are devoted to dancers and athletes — in them you not only appreciate the evident beauty of the human body, but also its power. Graceful movements belie taught muscles and straining tendons: bodies drip with sweat or contort in their physical exertion. Schatz’s photographs are exhibited around the world for their artistic beauty, but there’s a technical, often scientific approach to the shot he is trying to achieve. 

Another aspect of Schatz’s success has been his ability to form quick, trusting relationships with his photography subjects. This easy “bedside manner” allows him to capture the unguarded, intimate moments that characterize his images. For his series “Caught in the Act: Actors Acting,” Schatz presented actors with imagined scenarios and photographed their spontaneous responses. From Colin Firth struggling to remember the name of a woman he once had a one-night stand with to Allison Janney berating her philandering husband, the videos and accompanying photographs make for entertaining viewing. From the beginning, Schatz’s photography has been characterized by him asking his subjects to tell a story, be it real or imagined. 

His third book — and the one that brought him international recognition — features portraits of homeless people on the streets of San Francisco. Still practising as a retina specialist during the week, Schatz spent his weekends walking the streets, talking with people sleeping rough and taking their picture. A number of his black and white portraits are on show at the current exhibition alongside revealing accompanying quotes. 

Now a world-renowned photographer with the power to turn down commissions, Schatz is still fascinated by the breadth of human society. In 2010 he created a series at Suffolk County Corrections Facility, where he talked and photographed inmates to create unexpectedly powerful and intimate portraits. 

“Some of the prisoners resemble clothing models. Schatz is asking you to consider the way you view the people around you,” said Annanurova. “That’s why his photography is so interesting, because it has a democratic span — we can see how people differ, and at the same time, how they are similar.” 

Museum / Gallery

Brothers Lumiere Center for Photography

3 Bolotnaya Naberezhnaya, Bldg. 1
Kropotkinskaya, Polyanka
Tuesday: 12:00-21:00
Wednesday: 12:00-21:00
Thursday: 12:00-21:00
Friday: 12:00-21:00
Saturday: 12:00-22:00
Sunday: 12:00-22:00

Read more


Related
Moscow
Muchnik's Picks: Masha i Medvedi, Meydeleh and More Music in Moscow on the Weekend
Moscow
Seven Ideas to Help You Get Back into Shape
Moscow
Russian Historical Revisionism Goes to the Movies
Moscow
Ruski: New Russian Cuisine Above the Clouds

The Week Moscow Fell Out With Minsk (Op-ed)

1 hour ago

Tensions are rising between authoritarian allies Lukashenko and Putin, as Russia introduces border controls, and Belarus calls foul

44 minutes ago

Russia Bans Imports of New Zealand Beef

56 minutes ago

Russian Bailiffs Seize $85 Bln in 2016

3 hours ago

Kremlin Demands Apology From Fox News Host Bill O’Reilly for Calling Putin 'a Killer'

4 hours ago

Russian Politicians Propose Scrapping Anti-Protest Law

5 hours ago

Russian Academy of Sciences Labels Homeopathy a 'Health Hazard'

7 hours ago

Deputy Foreign Minister Anatoly Antonov Named Russian Ambassador to U.S.

44 minutes ago

Russia Bans Imports of New Zealand Beef

56 minutes ago

Russian Bailiffs Seize $85 Bln in 2016

3 hours ago

Kremlin Demands Apology From Fox News Host Bill O’Reilly for Calling Putin 'a Killer'

44 minutes ago

Russia Bans Imports of New Zealand Beef

56 minutes ago

Russian Bailiffs Seize $85 Bln in 2016

3 hours ago

Kremlin Demands Apology From Fox News Host Bill O’Reilly for Calling Putin 'a Killer'

8 hours ago

8 hours ago

Russians Are Getting Used to Being Broke

Russia is seeing not just a decline in consumption, but a fundamental change in the consumer basket – primarily among Russians with low incomes who ...

8 hours ago

8 hours ago

Russians Are Getting Used to Being Broke

Russia is seeing not just a decline in consumption, but a fundamental change in the consumer basket – primarily among Russians with low incomes who ...

8 hours ago

8 hours ago

Russians Are Getting Used to Being Broke

Russia is seeing not just a decline in consumption, but a fundamental change in the consumer basket – primarily among Russians with low incomes who ...

Exhibition

Wassily Kandinsky’s Bagatelles

Pushkin Museum of Fine Arts / Western Art
to Feb. 12

Rare exhibit of Kandinsky’s paintings on glass, watercolors and drawings from 1915 to the 1920s. Read more

Read more

44 minutes ago

Russia Bans Imports of New Zealand Beef

56 minutes ago

Russian Bailiffs Seize $85 Bln in 2016

3 hours ago

Kremlin Demands Apology From Fox News Host Bill O’Reilly for Calling Putin 'a Killer'

3 hours ago
By Vladimir Frolov
Vladimir Frolov
By Vladimir Frolov

A Test for Donald Trump in the Donbass (Op-Ed)

By Vladimir Frolov
By Vladimir Frolov
3 hours ago

Washington appears to be moving toward decoupling sanctions on Russia from the Kremlin's implementation of its political obligations in Donbass.

Print edition — 4 days ago

February 02

Russian Exorcists; An FSB Plot; Ukraine Conflict

The Queen's Jubilee — 65 Years and 11 Russian Leaders

2 hours ago
As the queen celebrates her Sapphire Jubilee on Monday, The Moscow Times brings you an illustrated history of her meetings with Soviet and Russian leaders ...

4 hours ago

Russian Politicians Propose Scrapping Anti-Protest Law

5 hours ago

Russian Academy of Sciences Labels Homeopathy a 'Health Hazard'

7 hours ago

Deputy Foreign Minister Anatoly Antonov Named Russian Ambassador to U.S.

2 days ago

Back in the USSR: Finding Soviet Nostalgia in Moscow

2 days ago

In a fortified nuclear bunker, sixty-five meters below Moscow, a man sits transfixed by a computer console. Its green text informs him of an impending threat. “On my command, turn the key and prime the weapon,” the man behind him.

2 days ago

Back in the USSR: Finding Soviet Nostalgia in Moscow

2 days ago

In a fortified nuclear bunker, sixty-five meters below Moscow, a man sits transfixed by a computer console. Its green text informs him of an impending threat. “On my command, turn the key and prime the weapon,” the man behind him.

2 days ago

Back in the USSR: Finding Soviet Nostalgia in Moscow

2 days ago

In a fortified nuclear bunker, sixty-five meters below Moscow, a man sits transfixed by a computer console. Its green text informs him of an impending threat. “On my command, turn the key and prime the weapon,” the man behind him.

2 days ago

Students Accuse Top Paris University of Pandering to the Kremlin

A group of students at a prestigious French university has accused their institution’s leadership censoring events with Kremlin critics.

see more

2 days ago

Students Accuse Top Paris University of Pandering to the Kremlin

A group of students at a prestigious French university has accused their institution’s leadership censoring events with Kremlin critics.

3 days ago

Beluga Opens at the National

Alexander Rappoport, lawyer turned restaurateur, added another restaurant to his ever-growing empire. It’s called Beluga (a type of sturgeon), and it’s located at ...

2 days ago

Students Accuse Top Paris University of Pandering to the Kremlin

A group of students at a prestigious French university has accused their institution’s leadership censoring events with Kremlin critics.

New issue — 4 days ago

February 02

Russian Exorcists; An FSB Plot; Ukraine Conflict
3 days ago
By Andrei Pertsev
By Andrei Pertsev

It’s the End of the World as the Russian Elites Know it

By Andrei Pertsev
By Andrei Pertsev
3 days ago

Those who control resources are becoming feudal lords who are establishing new laws for their domains.

7 hours ago

Kremlin Launches Regional Reshuffle Before Putin's 2018 Presidential Bid – Reports

2 days ago

Russian Children's Rights Official Has a Stalin Portrait Hanging in His Office

2 days ago

Russian Foreign Ministry Accuses Journalists of 'Lying' About Harrassment

2 days ago

Russian Woman Faces Prison for Lighting Her Cigarette With a Church Candle

3 days ago

New Belarus-Russian Border 'Will Damage Relations,' Says Belarusian President

3 days ago

Russian Olympic Team Drops Kit Designers Bosco for Top FSB Official's Daughter

Mon. Feb. 06

More events
Triptych Theater
The Salesman Cinema
The Love for Three Oranges Opera
Elegance and Splendour of Art Deco Exhibition
Amsterdam Theater
Bleed for This Cinema

7 hours ago

Kremlin Launches Regional Reshuffle Before Putin's 2018 Presidential Bid – Reports

2 days ago

Russian Children's Rights Official Has a Stalin Portrait Hanging in His Office

2 days ago

Russian Foreign Ministry Accuses Journalists of 'Lying' About Harrassment

2 days ago

Russian Woman Faces Prison for Lighting Her Cigarette With a Church Candle

3 days ago

New Belarus-Russian Border 'Will Damage Relations,' Says Belarusian President

3 days ago

Russian Olympic Team Drops Kit Designers Bosco for Top FSB Official's Daughter

4 hours ago

Russian Politicians Propose Scrapping Anti-Protest Law

5 hours ago

Russian Academy of Sciences Labels Homeopathy a 'Health Hazard'

7 hours ago

Deputy Foreign Minister Anatoly Antonov Named Russian Ambassador to U.S.

Beluga Opens at the National

3 days ago
Alexander Rappoport, lawyer turned restaurateur, added another restaurant to his ever-growing empire. It’s called Beluga (a type of sturgeon), and it’s located at ...

Hans Christian Andersen Comes to Moscow

3 days ago
What do a tall, lanky, quiet and rather ascetic 19th ...

Beluga Opens at the National

3 days ago
Alexander Rappoport, lawyer turned restaurateur, added another restaurant to his ever-growing empire. It’s called Beluga (a type of ...
From our partners
Vacancies for qualified native English speaking teachers
Winners of the 2017 Art Newspaper Russia Awards
An American Cover Story for Russia's Undercover Hackers
The Soviet Union Through the Lens of an American Spy

Exhibition

Naive

Moscow Museum of Modern Art / Petrovka
to Apr. 30

Retrospective of Naive Art from the 19th to the 21st century includes paintings and graphics by acclaimed avant-garde artists Kazimir Malevich, Mikhail Larionov, Natalya Goncharova, David Burlyuk, conceptialists Ilya Kabakov, Sergei Anufriyev and others. Read more

Read more

3 days ago

3 days ago

Hans Christian Andersen Comes to Moscow

What do a tall, lanky, quiet and rather ascetic 19th century Danish writer of fairy tales ...

3 days ago

3 days ago

American Business Lobby In Moscow Sees Sympathetic Ally In President Trump

In December, a Trump surrogate was dispatched to talk with U.S. firms in Russia. The topic ...

Most Read

The Queen's Jubilee — 65 Years and 11 Russian Leaders

A Test for Donald Trump in the Donbass (Op-Ed)

Russians Are Getting Used to Being Broke

Back in the USSR: Finding Soviet Nostalgia in Moscow
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Subscribe
Conferences
Real Estate
Jobs
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+